I do wish sentencing meant something but I cannot see prison being drug-free, and one assumes many of the worst offenders in the evil cocaine brutality world dictate things via phone, or would do so if locked away



I'm not sure what the solution is. Hopefully I have an incorrect knowledge of prison and it isn't in fact possible to conduct business from inside



However if you're tried for drug offenses that can be tied to murder and sundry other despicable crimes, I don't really understand the concept of "parole" being relevant. You sentence someone then they serve that sentence