Drugs themselves are not the main issue. People are the main issue. Most people can enjoy a pint without resort to getting shitfaced but some have to get absolutely plastered. Its the same with drugs, people have to get absolutely caned. Drugs taken responsibly and in moderation can be fun and enjoyable. But people always decide to get fucked. I smoke pot mildly, responsibly in my own home. Mainly to control my insomnia. I dont get wasted, I get mildly chilled and thats enough. I can sleep. I can read and function perfectly whilst chilled. I dont ride my motorbike, Im not an idiot. I source my pot responsibly too. From a hippy who grows enough for himself and not for profit. Nice guy, loves fungus and is very interesting. Mycelia is a very interesting topic.



People have issues, hang ups, frustrations. Are disenfranchised, redundant, beaten, abused and left to wither. Education is wasted or barely provided. People are bullied, inimidated and disadvantaged by a society that doesnt care for them. Mental health issues ensue and drugs can numb the pain. There is nothing the tories love more than a stupid society full of poorly educated and easily influenced people. So why tackle it?



Legalising drugs, will just mean the tories get another revenue stream, coz who do you think will profit?



We need to get back to being a caring and enclusive society, if indeed we ever had one. That values people. We need to invest heavily in education and not all of it academic. Not everyone loves physics and not everyone can plaster a wall. Invest in our children and look after our sick and elderly. Make a society that cares. Invest in health and NHS. Support your neighbours.



Drugs are a symptom of a failing society that works for a pitiful few rich parasites. They wont do anything to change that. Legalising just turns a criminal into a businessman. Its businessman and their selfish self interest that enables all of this.



We need to learn from the French, who had a solution as far back as 1789ish. It should be blindingly obvious when someone as anachronistic as Rees Mogg is in parliament that our polity has failed us and now looks after itself and itself alone.



Drugs arent the issue. The rich are the issue and its time to move them on. Tories will never care about you or do anything to change the status quo which keeps them where they are. Drug money is just another revenue stream, that i have no doubt filters through to the tories and the wealthy.



This is just an opinion. Yes, Ive seen 1st hand and up close the affects of hard drugs. I lived on the 10th floor of a 22 storey concrete tower block in a SE London estate. My flat was 1 of 4 on my floor. The other 3 were crack houses. It was living there that made me decide to get the education that poverty prohibited. A forward thinking Labour council that allowed me to do A levels whilst signing on. I got my degree and have been a taxpayer ever since. I even own my own flat. Mortgage free now.



If we help people to help themselves we will all benefit as a society. Thats what government should be for. The current one just wants them to benefit at our expense and lets our brothers and sisters drown in a quagmire of poverty and despair. Who in turn turn to drugs and so on goes the cycle.



The State is responsible for all our ills and it is time to get the pitchforks out.





