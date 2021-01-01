I only grew up in Liverpool until I was about 11, then I moved but regularly visited family and still work in town. So whilst I wasn't there every day growing up, I spent pretty much a month every Summer in Liverpool and sporadic weeks throughout the year plus maybe every other weekend at my Grandparent's. I've usually felt safe. There were nutters in school who came from bad families who'd tell you some scary stories, but by and large I've always got by okay.



Had a few nobheads start on me for no reason in town, but that's been maybe twice across a decade. One child/teenager tried to mug me once on the edge of Norris Green Park one evening, I had headphones in so couldn't hear what he was saying as he came up to me, I then didn't really gather what he mumbled when I stopped to engage and he said it again 'give me your fucking phone and wallet' and I just carried on walking and he did nothing. Never had anything else of the sort anywhere. Helps that he was about 5'2 and maybe 13, I could have easily flattened him and he didn't show any weapon, had it been someone more my size it had probably have gone differently.



I've seen a lot more trouble in small, backwater, semi-rural towns than I have in Liverpool. I think the crime currently just follows the pattern nationally - escalation. It's been said in here before and it's right, whereas even as recently as 20 years ago largely any issues were settled with a fist fight, one person decides to escalate this to using a blade and all in that same world or sub culture - whatever you want to call it - start to carry them.



Never had my car nicked, never been assaulted in a non-night out setting, never had my car damaged or my house burgled when I've been in or did live in the City.