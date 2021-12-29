Ta. Just read that maybe on the 1st day the Echo, by mistake, named one of the minors on their live coverage?



Also I think it was a women reporter who did the start of the trial and Neil Docking (of The Anfield Wrap fame) did the articles etc today



If hed have pushed her over in a struggle, probably manslaughter at most, maybe self defence.



Lashing out with a lock knife? Never manslaughter.



I´m pretty sure even the Guardian temporarily had a name up when the story first came out which I was very surprised about? It was quickly removed though.It´s also the fact he ran away boasting about it, while still having sense enough to ditch his jacket and knife knowing he might well have/probably had killed her. I am not generally one of the "lock up em up and throw away the key" types, but this is horrific stuff.Absolute madness what these kids are getting up to with knives. Last time I was back in Liverpool I was sat on the bus next to two girls who couldn´t be much older then 13-14 talking about their boyfriends and mates and casually throwing in "Oh he carries a blade". To say it´s senseless doesn´t do the issue justice.