Author Topic: Lawless Liverpool?  (Read 95775 times)

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #680 on: December 29, 2021, 04:59:46 pm »
Quote from: ian burns chestnuts instead of roasting them! on December 29, 2021, 09:34:19 am
I wasn't sure where to post this but here seemed best placed:

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/dec/28/police-officer-took-selfies-at-scene-and-sent-racist-whatsapp-images

Absolutely disgraceful

The piece in the Guardian omits the fact that he is due to be sentenced at Manchester Crown Court for, among other things, illegally accessing the police computer;
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-59814026
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #681 on: February 28, 2022, 11:35:13 am »
Well this pub looks a right shit hole;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-60547980
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #682 on: February 28, 2022, 02:41:39 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on February 28, 2022, 11:35:13 am
Well this pub looks a right shit hole;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-60547980

It really is! Only been in twice and that was twice too many.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #683 on: February 28, 2022, 02:55:23 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on February 28, 2022, 02:41:39 pm
It really is! Only been in twice and that was twice too many.

Why did you go back! :o
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #684 on: February 28, 2022, 05:50:00 pm »
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #685 on: February 28, 2022, 06:02:44 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on February 28, 2022, 05:50:00 pm
:D I needed a quick piss

And a bag of bugle, were onto you pal
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #686 on: March 2, 2022, 12:53:09 am »
What on earth is going on?

A 15 year old school girl was shot at a bus stop on Upper Warwick Street in Toxteth yesterday. A male also in hospital with gunshot sounds to his hand.

A 21 year old male arrested for attempted murder.

Madness.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #687 on: March 2, 2022, 10:40:51 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  2, 2022, 12:53:09 am
What on earth is going on?

A 15 year old school girl was shot at a bus stop on Upper Warwick Street in Toxteth yesterday. A male also in hospital with gunshot sounds to his hand.

A 21 year old male arrested for attempted murder.

Madness.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-60577776
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #688 on: April 12, 2022, 05:57:32 pm »
Big kick off last night at the travelling fair on Hawthorne road.
Security guards started laying into the kids that were there; one 13 year old girl requiring hospital treatment for suspected concussion after being hit in the face with a brick weilded by one of the security guards.
Three meat wagons turned up and police arrested the three guards.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #689 on: April 13, 2022, 10:34:35 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway on April 12, 2022, 05:57:32 pm
Big kick off last night at the travelling fair on Hawthorne road.
Security guards started laying into the kids that were there; one 13 year old girl requiring hospital treatment for suspected concussion after being hit in the face with a brick weilded by one of the security guards.
Three meat wagons turned up and police arrested the three guards.

video of the nob Eds screaming

 https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/girl-14-punched-security-staff-23670930?int_source=nba

Sweaty bastards
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #690 on: May 24, 2022, 02:38:18 pm »
Boy A has been found guilty of murder of Ava White.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #691 on: May 24, 2022, 02:57:12 pm »
After reading all the court reports, Im not overly sure I agree with the verdict
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #692 on: May 24, 2022, 03:08:43 pm »
Quote from: TheKid. on May 24, 2022, 02:57:12 pm
After reading all the court reports, Im not overly sure I agree with the verdict

His defense certainly painted a strong picture for at least manslaughter.

Made her sound like the aggressor, drunk on vodka, heavier and taller than him with mates that were claimed to carry knives.

Only 2 hours of deliberation by the jury as well.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #693 on: May 24, 2022, 03:23:31 pm »
Nah fuck him the rat. Glad he got murder.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #694 on: May 24, 2022, 03:28:21 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 24, 2022, 03:23:31 pm
Nah fuck him the rat. Glad he got murder.

Oh I make no defense of the crime. Anyone outside with a knife should be locked up for a very long time. There is just no excuse.

We criticise the US for gun crime and we need the same outlook on knife crime in the UK
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #695 on: May 24, 2022, 08:09:38 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 24, 2022, 03:08:43 pm
His defense certainly painted a strong picture for at least manslaughter.

Made her sound like the aggressor, drunk on vodka, heavier and taller than him with mates that were claimed to carry knives.

Only 2 hours of deliberation by the jury as well.

I found it hard to follow with the lack of names and did the Echo pull their live coverage?

But did 2 of the lads with Ava get filmed with CCTV that they had knives?

Obviously no excuse and I'm glad that little rat is going away for a long time but it's scary for me as a 36 year old that kids just don't even flinch at the fact that they have to carry a knife. Crazy.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #696 on: May 24, 2022, 08:29:21 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on May 24, 2022, 08:09:38 pm
I found it hard to follow with the lack of names and did the Echo pull their live coverage?

But did 2 of the lads with Ava get filmed with CCTV that they had knives?

Obviously no excuse and I'm glad that little rat is going away for a long time but it's scary for me as a 36 year old that kids just don't even flinch at the fact that they have to carry a knife. Crazy.

The echo certainly did hide the live coverage of the trial opting for multiple clickbait articles after each day

There was a witness for the defense that claimed one of her mates had a 'Rambo style' knife

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/boys-ava-white-rambo-knife-24015776

But it was never seen on CCTV and was largely discredited as more looking shifty than carrying a knife openly
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #697 on: May 24, 2022, 09:48:35 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 24, 2022, 08:29:21 pm
The echo certainly did hide the live coverage of the trial opting for multiple clickbait articles after each day

There was a witness for the defense that claimed one of her mates had a 'Rambo style' knife

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/boys-ava-white-rambo-knife-24015776

But it was never seen on CCTV and was largely discredited as more looking shifty than carrying a knife openly

Ta. Just read that maybe on the 1st day the Echo, by mistake, named one of the minors on their live coverage?

Also I think it was a women reporter who did the start of the trial and Neil Docking (of The Anfield Wrap fame) did the articles etc today
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #698 on: May 24, 2022, 10:32:00 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 24, 2022, 03:08:43 pm
His defense certainly painted a strong picture for at least manslaughter.

Made her sound like the aggressor, drunk on vodka, heavier and taller than him with mates that were claimed to carry knives.

Only 2 hours of deliberation by the jury as well.

If hed have pushed her over in a struggle, probably  manslaughter at most, maybe self defence.

Lashing out with a lock knife? Never manslaughter.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #699 on: May 25, 2022, 07:05:25 am »
Quote from: courty61 on May 24, 2022, 09:48:35 pm
Ta. Just read that maybe on the 1st day the Echo, by mistake, named one of the minors on their live coverage?

Also I think it was a women reporter who did the start of the trial and Neil Docking (of The Anfield Wrap fame) did the articles etc today

I´m pretty sure even the Guardian temporarily had a name up when the story first came out which I was very surprised about? It was quickly removed though. 


Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on May 24, 2022, 10:32:00 pm
If hed have pushed her over in a struggle, probably  manslaughter at most, maybe self defence.

Lashing out with a lock knife? Never manslaughter.

It´s also the fact he ran away boasting about it, while still having sense enough to ditch his jacket and knife knowing he might well have/probably had killed her. I am not generally one of the "lock up em up and throw away the key" types, but this is horrific stuff.


Absolute madness what these kids are getting up to with knives. Last time I was back in Liverpool I was sat on the bus next to two girls who couldn´t be much older then 13-14 talking about their boyfriends and mates and casually throwing in "Oh he carries a blade". To say it´s senseless doesn´t do the issue justice.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #700 on: June 17, 2022, 09:38:04 pm »
Two lads stabbed in town just now, by queens square bus station.

Absolutely disgusting behaviour, why anyone carries is beyond me. Sick
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #701 on: July 11, 2022, 03:11:29 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on May 24, 2022, 08:29:21 pm
The echo certainly did hide the live coverage of the trial opting for multiple clickbait articles after each day

There was a witness for the defense that claimed one of her mates had a 'Rambo style' knife

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/boys-ava-white-rambo-knife-24015776

But it was never seen on CCTV and was largely discredited as more looking shifty than carrying a knife openly

He's got life, min of 13yrs.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #702 on: July 11, 2022, 05:44:10 pm »
I am struggling with that sentence and while I get its the minimum of thirteen years, poor Ava didn't even reach 13 years of age, so senseless. Send all my sympathy to her family and friends.  :(
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #703 on: July 11, 2022, 06:21:06 pm »
Judge refused to lift reporting restrictions to name him following threats made to his family.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #704 on: July 11, 2022, 07:37:52 pm »
Quote from: jillc on July 11, 2022, 05:44:10 pm
I am struggling with that sentence and while I get its the minimum of thirteen years, poor Ava didn't even reach 13 years of age, so senseless. Send all my sympathy to her family and friends.  :(

Only reason I can think of is due to his age.

Bit like Venables and Thompson. One wrong move once he's out and he'll be back in I reckon
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #705 on: July 11, 2022, 08:01:14 pm »
Fucking hell he will be out in his mid 20s probably. Rat.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #706 on: August 17, 2022, 03:57:38 pm »
Just down the road from me. Cordon was still up on my way past from work

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/balaclava-clad-riders-seen-circling-24781390
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #707 on: Yesterday at 11:17:05 pm »
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #708 on: Today at 05:28:51 am »
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #709 on: Today at 06:47:53 am »
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Today at 05:28:51 am
Just breaking on Sky News.  9 year old shot dead in a house in Knotty Ash:

https://news.sky.com/story/girl-9-shot-dead-in-liverpool-as-merseyside-police-launch-murder-investigation-12679580

On the 15th anniversary of the death of Rhys Jones as well...
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #710 on: Today at 07:03:26 am »
What a fucking tradegy.

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #711 on: Today at 07:03:34 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:47:53 am
On the 15th anniversary of the death of Rhys Jones as well...

Sickening mate.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #712 on: Today at 07:47:38 am »
So utterly senseless. And at the end of the day, in half of these instances, it´s because you get little wannabe gangsters thinking they need to act like they see in the American movies. Pathetic.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #713 on: Today at 07:48:25 am »
A new low 
