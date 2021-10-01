It was payday on Friday for most of the civil service so everyone was out. A few leaving do's, birthdays, etc, etc, so you'll find different groups and teams from work constantly meeting up in various gaffs.About 1.30am I'm walking to Jenny's Fish Bar (not a chippy, a cocktail gaff) and I've got a good friend of mine linking me, who is absolutely gorgeous.There is about four of us in the group and we walk along Castle Street some mop haired lad says to me, "you look like that fella off The Chase", he meant the big fella Mark Labbett. I said "and do you know who you look like", and he replies grinning, "Tom Davies" (he did look like him), but I said, "no, Charlie Dimmock soft lad" and kept on walking. Leaving him with a gormless look on his face.Town is full of these whoppers. Minding my own business, walking along with a lady and insulted.