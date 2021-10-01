« previous next »
Author Topic: Lawless Liverpool?  (Read 69590 times)

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #520 on: October 1, 2021, 04:24:45 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 06:07:23 pm
Oh, and Stoke is the worst for 'small town dickheadery'

Reckon it's as close to being murdered as I've ever been. And I was tripping my tits off.
Unfortunately had a few nights out in Stoke when I was younger as my cousins are from the nearby bumpkin town of Leek by the Peak Districts. There's a decent indie club in Hanley, Stoke, that's always felt safe, but I walked into a club there once, a bloke was eyeing me up and down as I was ordering a drink, and whether it was the accent or what, he decided to flash a long blade, what looked like a sharp kitchen knife at me, from the inside of his jacket. Didn't wait around for my drink to come.

The worst I've seen though for similar small town mindset has been in the new town in Runcorn or in a small town in Shropshire called Market Drayton. I've been attacked in both whilst minding my own business. I've obviously seen some trouble but never been directly accosted in Liverpool, Leeds or Manchester, or London for that matter.
Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #521 on: October 1, 2021, 07:05:32 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October  1, 2021, 04:24:45 pm
bumpkin town of Leek

Cannot think of Leek without hearing this song: https://youtu.be/fvn4CeaJp_s

"Well the beak in Leek is weak/And she's moved in so to speak/With featureless TV producer Steve..."
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #522 on: October 2, 2021, 11:50:38 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on October  1, 2021, 07:05:32 pm
Cannot think of Leek without hearing this song: https://youtu.be/fvn4CeaJp_s

"Well the beak in Leek is weak/And she's moved in so to speak/With featureless TV producer Steve..."
I knew before I clicked on that link it was going to be Half-Man Half-Biscuit and I didn't even recognise the lyrics  ;D

Leek is one of those bizarre towns stuck in the 70s and at least 20 miles in each direction from anywhere you've heard of. It's literally like that scene in American Werewolf in London, in any pub you walk into. Cheadle down the road is even more bizarre, got a real 'The Shadow over Innsmouth' vibe to that place.

My family have moved a bit further out towards the peaks now so it's years since I've been there. Always the bubbling undertone of violence in some of those towns though.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #523 on: October 2, 2021, 12:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October  2, 2021, 11:50:38 am
I knew before I clicked on that link it was going to be Half-Man Half-Biscuit and I didn't even recognise the lyrics  ;D

Leek is one of those bizarre towns stuck in the 70s and at least 20 miles in each direction from anywhere you've heard of. It's literally like that scene in American Werewolf in London, in any pub you walk into. Cheadle down the road is even more bizarre, got a real 'The Shadow over Innsmouth' vibe to that place.

My family have moved a bit further out towards the peaks now so it's years since I've been there. Always the bubbling undertone of violence in some of those towns though.

Does that mean they have the Innsmouth Look and a yearning to swim out to Devil's Reef?
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #524 on: October 2, 2021, 12:24:08 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October  2, 2021, 12:19:09 pm
Does that mean they have the Innsmouth Look and a yearning to swim out to Devil's Reef?
They definitely have a weird, idiosyncratic look to the lot of them (odd hyper-localised dialect too) and a yearning not to leave the confines of 'The Town' as they call it. I wouldn't put it past them all being in some Cult for the glorious benefit of Cthulhu  ;D

Honestly it's worth a visit for anthropological purposes.
Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #525 on: October 2, 2021, 12:26:30 pm »
Wigan and Chorley can be pretty hairy / weird nights out.

By far the worst places are the smaller places, you're big village / small town type places. The sort of place where locals rarely leave.
Online klopptopia

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #526 on: October 2, 2021, 01:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October  2, 2021, 11:50:38 am
I knew before I clicked on that link it was going to be Half-Man Half-Biscuit and I didn't even recognise the lyrics  ;D

Leek is one of those bizarre towns stuck in the 70s and at least 20 miles in each direction from anywhere you've heard of. It's literally like that scene in American Werewolf in London, in any pub you walk into. Cheadle down the road is even more bizarre, got a real 'The Shadow over Innsmouth' vibe to that place.

My family have moved a bit further out towards the peaks now so it's years since I've been there. Always the bubbling undertone of violence in some of those towns though.


I grew up in Leek until I was 19, if anyones going to call it an incest ridden shithole its me.

Friday/Saturday nights around the market place are a sight to behold
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #527 on: October 2, 2021, 03:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October  2, 2021, 12:26:30 pm
Wigan and Chorley can be pretty hairy / weird nights out.

By far the worst places are the smaller places, you're big village / small town type places. The sort of place where locals rarely leave.

Had a Saturday night out in Chorley. Once.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #528 on: October 2, 2021, 05:00:26 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October  2, 2021, 03:09:41 pm
Had a Saturday night out in Chorley. Once.

Spent a few hours on a Saturday afternoon there once having some lunch before a walk up Rivington Pike, seemed quite nice.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #529 on: October 2, 2021, 05:03:55 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on October  2, 2021, 05:00:26 pm
Spent a few hours on a Saturday afternoon there once having some lunch before a walk up Rivington Pike, seemed quite nice.

Difference between night and day. :D
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #530 on: October 2, 2021, 05:28:54 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on October  2, 2021, 11:50:38 am
I knew before I clicked on that link it was going to be Half-Man Half-Biscuit and I didn't even recognise the lyrics  ;D

Leek is one of those bizarre towns stuck in the 70s and at least 20 miles in each direction from anywhere you've heard of. It's literally like that scene in American Werewolf in London, in any pub you walk into. Cheadle down the road is even more bizarre, got a real 'The Shadow over Innsmouth' vibe to that place.

My family have moved a bit further out towards the peaks now so it's years since I've been there. Always the bubbling undertone of violence in some of those towns though.

I thought them or The Mac Lads given the geographic proximity!
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 03:52:00 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October  2, 2021, 12:26:30 pm
Wigan and Chorley can be pretty hairy / weird nights out.

By far the worst places are the smaller places, you're big village / small town type places. The sort of place where locals rarely leave.

Had a very bad time in Warrington a few years back. Bizarre place.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 04:01:16 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 03:52:00 pm
Had a very bad time in Warrington a few years back. Bizarre place.

Proper identity crisis in those halfway towns between Liverpool and Manchester.

Can I add Grantham to the list of shit market towns that have an awful atmosphere. And Bournemouth, weirdly is the only place Ive been punched on a night out. Didnt know the pensioners had it in them.
Online rob1966

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 04:17:19 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 04:01:16 pm
Proper identity crisis in those halfway towns between Liverpool and Manchester.

Can I add Grantham to the list of shit market towns that have an awful atmosphere. And Bournemouth, weirdly is the only place Ive been punched on a night out. Didnt know the pensioners had it in them.

Some dodgy pensioners about

Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #534 on: Today at 08:36:14 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 06:07:23 pm
Oh, and Stoke is the worst for 'small town dickheadery'

Reckon it's as close to being murdered as I've ever been. And I was tripping my tits off.

What happened in Stoke Nobby? I once stayed in a B&B in Hanley, just as we were pulling into the carpark the undertakers were carrying a body out!
Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #535 on: Today at 08:43:25 am »
It was payday on Friday for most of the civil service so everyone was out. A few leaving do's, birthdays, etc, etc, so you'll find different groups and teams from work constantly meeting up in various gaffs.

About 1.30am I'm walking to Jenny's Fish Bar (not a chippy, a cocktail gaff) and I've got a good friend of mine linking me, who is absolutely gorgeous.
There is about four of us in the group and we walk along Castle Street some mop haired lad says to me, "you look like that fella off The Chase", he meant the big fella Mark Labbett. I said "and do you know who you look like", and he replies grinning, "Tom Davies" (he did look like him), but I said, "no, Charlie Dimmock soft lad" and kept on walking. Leaving him with a gormless look on his face.

Town is full of these whoppers. Minding my own business, walking along with a lady and insulted.  ::)
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #536 on: Today at 01:11:32 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October  2, 2021, 05:28:54 pm
I thought them or The Mac Lads given the geographic proximity!
Bizarre seeing The Macc Lads brought up on this forum, my partner's Dad was/is the lead Guitarist  ;D

Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 08:43:25 am
It was payday on Friday for most of the civil service so everyone was out. A few leaving do's, birthdays, etc, etc, so you'll find different groups and teams from work constantly meeting up in various gaffs.

About 1.30am I'm walking to Jenny's Fish Bar (not a chippy, a cocktail gaff) and I've got a good friend of mine linking me, who is absolutely gorgeous.
There is about four of us in the group and we walk along Castle Street some mop haired lad says to me, "you look like that fella off The Chase", he meant the big fella Mark Labbett. I said "and do you know who you look like", and he replies grinning, "Tom Davies" (he did look like him), but I said, "no, Charlie Dimmock soft lad" and kept on walking. Leaving him with a gormless look on his face.

Town is full of these whoppers. Minding my own business, walking along with a lady and insulted.  ::)
Does seem to be a growing theme these days, people having to pipe up with absolute shite and attach themselves to groups rather than just minding their own business.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #537 on: Today at 02:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 01:11:32 pm
Bizarre seeing The Macc Lads brought up on this forum, my partner's Dad was/is the lead Guitarist  ;D
Does seem to be a growing theme these days, people having to pipe up with absolute shite and attach themselves to groups rather than just minding their own business.

Haha, amazing. :D

Hope for your partners sake he wasnt the lyricist too. :D
