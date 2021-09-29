« previous next »
Oh, and Stoke is the worst for 'small town dickheadery'

Reckon it's as close to being murdered as I've ever been. And I was tripping my tits off.
Unfortunately had a few nights out in Stoke when I was younger as my cousins are from the nearby bumpkin town of Leek by the Peak Districts. There's a decent indie club in Hanley, Stoke, that's always felt safe, but I walked into a club there once, a bloke was eyeing me up and down as I was ordering a drink, and whether it was the accent or what, he decided to flash a long blade, what looked like a sharp kitchen knife at me, from the inside of his jacket. Didn't wait around for my drink to come.

The worst I've seen though for similar small town mindset has been in the new town in Runcorn or in a small town in Shropshire called Market Drayton. I've been attacked in both whilst minding my own business. I've obviously seen some trouble but never been directly accosted in Liverpool, Leeds or Manchester, or London for that matter.
bumpkin town of Leek

Cannot think of Leek without hearing this song: https://youtu.be/fvn4CeaJp_s

"Well the beak in Leek is weak/And she's moved in so to speak/With featureless TV producer Steve..."
Cannot think of Leek without hearing this song: https://youtu.be/fvn4CeaJp_s

"Well the beak in Leek is weak/And she's moved in so to speak/With featureless TV producer Steve..."
I knew before I clicked on that link it was going to be Half-Man Half-Biscuit and I didn't even recognise the lyrics  ;D

Leek is one of those bizarre towns stuck in the 70s and at least 20 miles in each direction from anywhere you've heard of. It's literally like that scene in American Werewolf in London, in any pub you walk into. Cheadle down the road is even more bizarre, got a real 'The Shadow over Innsmouth' vibe to that place.

My family have moved a bit further out towards the peaks now so it's years since I've been there. Always the bubbling undertone of violence in some of those towns though.
