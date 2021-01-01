« previous next »
Lawless Liverpool?

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #440 on: Yesterday at 07:51:44 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 05:56:06 pm
....but people keep arguing how much more violent society is now...
It's a fair point, but I agree with Rob.

I think the levels of violence have changed. You may have got a kicking, and that's bad enough in itself, but there was never the worry of someone pulling out a blade or even a gun. There is that worry now. A punch-up isn't enough for many.  They need to be seen as willing to go off the scale at the drop of a hat now.

Similar to how disputes used to be settled with fists, but now, knives are pulled, bullets go through windows or through people. In the past, it was more or less only the real hardcase criminals who would go to those levels. Now, it's kids on bikes.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #441 on: Yesterday at 07:58:17 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:40:35 pm
Mental when you think of it.
Yes, it was.

I think the introduction of the police helicopter helped finish those battles off completely in the end. They'd petered out anyway to a large extent by then, but the chopper made sure there was no place to hide.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #442 on: Yesterday at 08:17:21 pm
I'm sure mass brawls between schools weren't unique to Merseyside either.

Because if instant 24 hour news, it's being reported even more now than it was back then too.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #443 on: Today at 09:40:00 am
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:51:44 pm
It's a fair point, but I agree with Rob.

I think the levels of violence have changed. You may have got a kicking, and that's bad enough in itself, but there was never the worry of someone pulling out a blade or even a gun. There is that worry now. A punch-up isn't enough for many.  They need to be seen as willing to go off the scale at the drop of a hat now.

Similar to how disputes used to be settled with fists, but now, knives are pulled, bullets go through windows or through people. In the past, it was more or less only the real hardcase criminals who would go to those levels. Now, it's kids on bikes.

Except for Stanley knives, the blade of choice in the early eighties.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #444 on: Today at 09:58:28 am
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:40:00 am
Except for Stanley knives, the blade of choice in the early eighties.

More for slashing faces and backs though rather than killing someone weren't they?. Little bastards these days go out intending to kill with the knives they carry.

Dads ex wife used to work on Casualty in the Royal. Told tales of the c*nts taping two blades together so that they couldn't stitch it clean.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #445 on: Today at 11:25:23 am
To be fair the scals in my school were still having mass brawls in Caldies Park with lads from New Heys (and sometimes others) when I was there. They even scattered the school closing times between the two to stop lads fighting on their way home. Don´t know if the brawls were quite in the thousands though  :D

I also remember a big group of scals (a few of them I recognised from my school) coming through the middle of town in the summer with bats, across the old footbridge over the Strand (which is where I encountered them with a then-broken-collarbone before quickly doing a runner), and one of them I distinctly remember having an ice axe. They had come to fight the "Metalheads" at the Pier Head and supposedly put one in hospital although I hadn´t stuck around to find out.

Groups used to come down every other week, but that was the worst I had seen - and that was all in the early-to-mid-2000s.

But yeah I think basically knives are the difference maker now. Seeing that lad in the video stabbing away is just grim.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #446 on: Today at 03:01:17 pm
I'm at home today in Huyton with a day off, doing housework etc. I'm in the spare room which looks out into the road and noticed this skinny little runt about 20 with his hood up peering through the window of the house opposite. The owner is a mad cat woman in her early 60s, bit of a recluse. Next thing the lad puts his hand under the window sill, opens it wide and climbs into the living room!

Never seen the kid in my life, he's got his hood up (it is thunder and lightning mind you) so what do I do? Go over myself with a bat and confront him? Nah, I've got my shorts and flip-flops on and its lashing down.
So I phoned 999 for the cops. The girl on the phone seemed more excited than me, "is he in there now?" she was asking, "yeah defo, he hasn't come out, I haven't seen her for a couple of days and I don't recognise the lad" I'm saying.

Fair play within less than two minutes I hear sirens in the distance and this BMW X5 literally skids to a halt outside, followed by another couple of cars and a van. The cops go legging it down the entry, into the front garden, hammered on the door, then climbs through the window. To be honest me arse was going a bit, what if its a lunatic in there who attacks the cops? what if its a legit reason.

Anyway, they emerge with the lad a few minutes later and it turns out he's her son who hasn't been near in years, ooops!

Seriously though, I wouldn't hesitate to do it again. You'll get the ususal suspects going 'grass' etc, but I despise burglars, you should be safe in your own home.
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #447 on: Today at 03:17:55 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 03:01:17 pm


Absolutely the right thing to do though. Why would he climb through the window?!
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #448 on: Today at 04:16:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:58:28 am
More for slashing faces and backs though rather than killing someone weren't they?. Little bastards these days go out intending to kill with the knives they carry.

Dads ex wife used to work on Casualty in the Royal. Told tales of the c*nts taping two blades together so that they couldn't stitch it clean.

Two blades separated by a matchstick, jumpers for goalposts, those were the days  ;D That lad stabbing away would have been slashing away in our day, we were just raised better
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #449 on: Today at 05:48:10 pm
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 03:01:17 pm
I'm at home today in Huyton with a day off, doing housework etc. I'm in the spare room which looks out into the road and noticed this skinny little runt about 20 with his hood up peering through the window of the house opposite. The owner is a mad cat woman in her early 60s, bit of a recluse. Next thing the lad puts his hand under the window sill, opens it wide and climbs into the living room!

Never seen the kid in my life, he's got his hood up (it is thunder and lightning mind you) so what do I do? Go over myself with a bat and confront him? Nah, I've got my shorts and flip-flops on and its lashing down.
So I phoned 999 for the cops. The girl on the phone seemed more excited than me, "is he in there now?" she was asking, "yeah defo, he hasn't come out, I haven't seen her for a couple of days and I don't recognise the lad" I'm saying.

Fair play within less than two minutes I hear sirens in the distance and this BMW X5 literally skids to a halt outside, followed by another couple of cars and a van. The cops go legging it down the entry, into the front garden, hammered on the door, then climbs through the window. To be honest me arse was going a bit, what if its a lunatic in there who attacks the cops? what if its a legit reason.

Anyway, they emerge with the lad a few minutes later and it turns out he's her son who hasn't been near in years, ooops!

Seriously though, I wouldn't hesitate to do it again. You'll get the ususal suspects going 'grass' etc, but I despise burglars, you should be safe in your own home.

Right thing to do every time, don't confront and call the cops. An anyone who was to seriously say 'grass' because you didn't want an old woman to be robbed or worse just makes my brain melt, they wouldn't even be worth laughing at.
