80-100 is a lot of people.
Dya think it was planned and gang and/or drug related as opposed to just drunken fools having a random street fight?
I really don't know. What I do know is that a hell of a lot of youths had been gathering by the canal at Mann Island, swimming in the water and generally being dickheads. The police had to put a dispersal order in place due to the problems they were causing.
My guess is that lots of youths have been gathering, so plenty will be from different areas and there may be rivalries between some. Given the conditions, hot sun, testosterone, emotional immaturity, maybe drink and/or drugs, possible rivals amongst the crowd etc and it doesn't take much for something to kick off and see others pile in.
I could be wrong though, at it could well have been organised, but I've not heard anything as yet to suggest that was the case.
Anyway, I drove through town last night and it was rammed. I hope the night went off without any major incidents and people got home ok.