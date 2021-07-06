Assume it had to be a meet up. Straightener gone out of control probably. Sounds like most of them were teenagers as well, so probably not drunken fools in a random street fight either. Doesn´t necessarily make it gang or drug related though.To be fair this stuff has always gone on, even when I was younger. I was an out-and-out mophead hanging around with all the other mopheads in town, so there used to be gangs of scals coming down every other week for a fight (not involving me its got to be said!). Maybe not as many as 80-100 mind you, and not involving knives, which makes all the difference.I read this article just yesterday:I don´t think you have to be an expert to see that coming, especially considering the UK has (I now realise having lived abroad) an unusually violent culture (in terms of casual violence)