Was on Seel Street this weekend for a stag do, didn't see any trouble at all inside any venues, though some coked up nobhead attached himself to our group when we were looking for food to finish the night and ended up trying to grapple and swing for the stag, for seemingly no reason whatsoever. Luckily he didn't manage to connect and a few of the lads restrained him, police were there in literal seconds and dealt with the situation in a fairly even handed way I thought.



Literally no one was talking to him or engaging with him, he started following us and decided that the stag was 'looking down on him' which is what caused the initial confrontation. Absolute dickhead.