My brother in law was killed by one punch, fell backward out of train and hit his head on the platform.  Died about 12 days later.  Left two young kids and a devastated family.
My brother in law was killed by one punch, fell backward out of train and hit his head on the platform.  Died about 12 days later.  Left two young kids and a devastated family.

Sorry to hear that, absolutely awful for all of you.
My brother in law was killed by one punch, fell backward out of train and hit his head on the platform.  Died about 12 days later.  Left two young kids and a devastated family.

Thats terrible, sorry to read that. This new story is shocking too. Crazy how something like that can happen.
Thats terrible, sorry to read that. This new story is shocking too. Crazy how something like that can happen.

Yes it is.  Garry had been to watch Charlton v Tranmere at Charlton and was on his way back to Potters Bar after the match.  Tranmere were brilliant, they sent a tape recording of all the players to try and wake him from his coma.  He was a big Tranmere fan and would have loved that attention.
Absolute twats.

A workmate of mine was killed in the same way in Bolton years ago, one punch and hit his head as he fell and died. Never caught his killer as far as I can remember. Just a waste of a life.

Wasn't a sailor killed in Walkabout, Concert Square in the same way about 15 year's ago?

And I don't think anyone has Ben brought to justice for that either.
My brother in law was killed by one punch, fell backward out of train and hit his head on the platform.  Died about 12 days later.  Left two young kids and a devastated family.


I really sorry to hear that
Wasn't a sailor killed in Walkabout, Concert Square in the same way about 15 year's ago?

And I don't think anyone has Ben brought to justice for that either.

That rang a bell so googled it. Yes, a 22yr old in 2006.
I remember a lad who worked briefly in my company who died from a single punch.  Chris McBride I think his name was, but I never actually met him.  He was only with us a few weeks.  Some guy punched him outside the Jackoranda on Slater Sleet and he hit his head on the pavement. Something about moving a newspaper. :(
Reading these stories it makes me feel fortunate I've always been conflict averse. I do worry about if I ever got into a fight what would happen if they whipped a blade out or I smashed my head on the floor. You just don't know, one punch could change everything. It's just not worth it. Obviously the blame should always be 100% on the aggressor. But protect yourself and walk away. Always. Obviously some of these situations you don't even get that choice though. So messed up.
Reading these stories it makes me feel fortunate I've always been conflict averse. I do worry about if I ever got into a fight what would happen if they whipped a blade out or I smashed my head on the floor. You just don't know, one punch could change everything. It's just not worth it. Obviously the blame should always be 100% on the aggressor. But protect yourself and walk away. Always. Obviously some of these situations you don't even get that choice though. So messed up.

My Dad is a 2nd Dan at Karate and he always told me just walk away, you're not a shithouse, you're clever. He's had a few incidents where he's been attempted mugged/dicks have started on him and he's not been able to walk away and it's always ended badly for the aggressors, usually destroyed noses or broken jaws, but he was always worried he'd kill someone and being a Martial Artist worried they'd blame him.
I remember watching the video to this, its a tough watch. It shows how easy something like this can happen, circumstances, all that.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/wife-soldier-killed-one-punch-12220074

The lad had gone on the ale with his dad in Rugby, going the toilet some other lad takes the piss out of his hair, the next night the lad sees the same guy and words are exchanged. The lad that threw the fatal punch was literally trying to avoid a fight, the CPS threw out any charges against him but what I found remarkable is the murdered lads wife forgive him, such a brave woman.

It shows the massive fallout after something like this, and that the best thing to do is just walk away.
Was on Seel Street this weekend for a stag do, didn't see any trouble at all inside any venues, though some coked up nobhead attached himself to our group when we were looking for food to finish the night and ended up trying to grapple and swing for the stag, for seemingly no reason whatsoever. Luckily he didn't manage to connect and a few of the lads restrained him, police were there in literal seconds and dealt with the situation in a fairly even handed way I thought.

Literally no one was talking to him or engaging with him, he started following us and decided that the stag was 'looking down on him' which is what caused the initial confrontation. Absolute dickhead.
Was on Seel Street this weekend for a stag do, didn't see any trouble at all inside any venues, though some coked up nobhead attached himself to our group when we were looking for food to finish the night and ended up trying to grapple and swing for the stag, for seemingly no reason whatsoever. Luckily he didn't manage to connect and a few of the lads restrained him, police were there in literal seconds and dealt with the situation in a fairly even handed way I thought.

Literally no one was talking to him or engaging with him, he started following us and decided that the stag was 'looking down on him' which is what caused the initial confrontation. Absolute dickhead.

Is this the Millenial version of "Who you looking at?".  ;D
Is this the Millenial version of "Who you looking at?".  ;D

Haha, yeah now it's "You're not even looking at me!"
There were problems in town last night. Next weekend is going to be interesting. A week of sunny weather under our belts and everything opening up for the first time in over a year. Every beaked-up, pissed-up balloon head will be out for the free-for-all and many will not be able to handle it.  ::)
There were problems in town last night. Next weekend is going to be interesting. A week of sunny weather under our belts and everything opening up for the first time in over a year. Every beaked-up, pissed-up balloon head will be out for the free-for-all and many will not be able to handle it.  ::)
Yeah it'll be a nightmare this weekend coming. It was ropey enough round Concert Square (always is) and Mathew Street this weekend gone, so with all the restrictions gone I'll probably give it a few more weeks before I venture into that area in town again, let it calm down a touch.
Is this the Millenial version of "Who you looking at?".  ;D
"Who do you think you're not looking at?"
