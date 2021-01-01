« previous next »
Lawless Liverpool?

Millie

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #400 on: Today at 03:53:59 pm
My brother in law was killed by one punch, fell backward out of train and hit his head on the platform.  Died about 12 days later.  Left two young kids and a devastated family.
rob1966

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #401 on: Today at 04:27:26 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 03:53:59 pm
My brother in law was killed by one punch, fell backward out of train and hit his head on the platform.  Died about 12 days later.  Left two young kids and a devastated family.

Sorry to hear that, absolutely awful for all of you.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #402 on: Today at 04:39:52 pm
Quote from: Millie on Today at 03:53:59 pm
My brother in law was killed by one punch, fell backward out of train and hit his head on the platform.  Died about 12 days later.  Left two young kids and a devastated family.

Thats terrible, sorry to read that. This new story is shocking too. Crazy how something like that can happen.
Millie

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #403 on: Today at 04:51:27 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 04:39:52 pm
Thats terrible, sorry to read that. This new story is shocking too. Crazy how something like that can happen.

Yes it is.  Garry had been to watch Charlton v Tranmere at Charlton and was on his way back to Potters Bar after the match.  Tranmere were brilliant, they sent a tape recording of all the players to try and wake him from his coma.  He was a big Tranmere fan and would have loved that attention.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Lawless Liverpool?
Reply #404 on: Today at 07:07:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:05:44 pm
Absolute twats.

A workmate of mine was killed in the same way in Bolton years ago, one punch and hit his head as he fell and died. Never caught his killer as far as I can remember. Just a waste of a life.

Wasn't a sailor killed in Walkabout, Concert Square in the same way about 15 year's ago?

And I don't think anyone has Ben brought to justice for that either.
