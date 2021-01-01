My brother in law was killed by one punch, fell backward out of train and hit his head on the platform. Died about 12 days later. Left two young kids and a devastated family.
people like big dick nick.
Thats terrible, sorry to read that. This new story is shocking too. Crazy how something like that can happen.
Absolute twats.A workmate of mine was killed in the same way in Bolton years ago, one punch and hit his head as he fell and died. Never caught his killer as far as I can remember. Just a waste of a life.
