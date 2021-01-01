I live in what is pretty well off area, missus thinks its really safe, yet over the years there has been two shootings in our street, one two doors away when shots were fired through a bedroom window, one about 70yds away were a fella was shot in the legs with a shotgun and a drive by on the main road where a shot went through a window and killed someone. There was also a shooting/murder in the town centre. All were related to the drug gangs out of Stretford.



The shotgun one was like you describe, she thought it was fireworks, I rang her as I walked to work to tell her the road was corderned off and Plod were there.



I threw back her "You're not in Liverpool" line she uses when I'm security conscious with "No its safer in Liverpool"



Liverpool is definitely safer than Manchester. I say that through anecdotal experience, but also because my cousin married a Manc copper who has policed in both cities. Even he said Liverpool is far safer. I think official stats back this up too.When it comes to shootings, I don't think there is any such thing as 'safe areas' anymore. The overwhelming majority are organised crime / drugs motivated, and an awful lot of the people involved in such things tend to move out to nice areas. Coming from North Liverpool I'd see this with many of them moving to places like Maghull, Crosby, Formby etc.. When these people tread on each others toes, windows get shot out or worse. Really nice areas have seen fire bombings, shootings and even Kenny Dalglish's road in Birkdale saw an attack where a hand grenade was to be used but, thankfully, got discarded on Kenny's garden wall instead. That attack was on a 'local businessman' who lived in the house Raheem Sterling went on to buy when at Liverpool. I know of similar attacks in Maghull, the exclusive Moor Park in Crosby and a few in the mega exclusive Caldy on the Wirral.