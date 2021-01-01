Im down the waterfront multiple times a day both with and without the dog. Have been for last 4 years (not all that time with the dog like!) and never seen a bit of trouble down there.
It gets busy later on a Fri and Sat, esp when the weather is nicer, but been and sat down there with drinks and for drunken walks and not seen a thing.
Thats not to say its not happening, of course it is, but they are sporadic occurrences rather than the norm IMO.
I'd agree with that.
When we consider the amount of people that are out and about in the city centre, then look at the amount of actual incidents, then incidents are relatively rare.
Those who are victim to them or witness them will find no consolation in that, of course, but I'd certainly agree that they are sporadic.
Also, with social media and local media websites, virtually everything that goes on gets reported now, so it gives the perception that it's absolutely horrible out there all of the time, which isn't really the case.
In my purely anecdotal experience, town used to be a whole lot worse in the 70s and 80s than it is now. Again, no consolation to those who have run into trouble through no fault of their own whilst in town in recent times, though.