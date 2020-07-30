« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lawless Liverpool?  (Read 56586 times)

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,220
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #320 on: July 30, 2020, 06:51:59 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on July 30, 2020, 10:11:52 am
Town of a night has gone toxic (pre lockdown), I honestly believe that after 7pm you can feel the atmosphere change for the worse.

I just wonder where it went wrong, is it a generation thing? I'm 42, I've been going to town since I was 17, never looked for trouble, never carried a knife, never took beak, never attacked a random person because I was too drunk.

Even now, my mates and I are all in our 40's, we go to town during the day for enjoyment, to sit and drink decent beer, watch footy and horse racing, have a catch up and have a laugh. Not once, not ever, has any of us carried a weapon or got into a brawl.

Now though, people are getting stabbed, slashed or threatened pretty much every weekend, its madness.

I don't think it's ever been any different, really. If anything, I actually feel safer in town these days than I did when I was younger though. What certainly has changed is access to news. At one time, unless you were involved, knew someone who was there, or it was in the Echo, you didn't get to hear about it. Now, everything is online within minutes then shared to all and sundry.

When my girlfriends, mates and I were in town every week back in 1980 onwards it was always moody. We used to go on the alternative/gay/punk/goth/Numan/Bowie scene, and although I was always a massive Liverpool fan going to games since 1971 we'd still run into footy scalls all the time on Victoria and Dale Street. The chippy on Dale street was often a battle ground after 2am. Even a martial arts expert I knew had his face slashed on Stanley (ironic) Street after a gang of Blueshite ran past waving a Stanley knife about and lashing out randomly. We used to stay well away from the usual scally haunts because the scene we went out on was safer, a much better laugh, the music was infinitely better and the girls were amazing. So many stunners used to shun the scall scene in order to avoid the idiots, so it was so easy to get to know a lot of really nice women.

Even if the clubs we went to were safe, the streets afterwards were often not. I remember waiting for a taxi on Stanley Street again, just outside the old Radio City. Some prick and his mates came blazing around the corner from Dale Street brandishing a bottle and looking to do me with it. I was like woah there! What the fuck? Funny really, he backed off and we started talking. Ended up having a good chat and they all walked off without incident. I should have been a diplomat.  :D  It just shows how volatile and unpredictable people can be in drink. It's not a Liverpool thing at all, It's a people thing. It goes off in pretty much every village, town and city from time to time.

One time my brother was in a club in town. He got deliberately tripped up, then got the standard ''you spilled my pint'' line, then a smack for his troubles. Unbeknown to the scallies, he was with my mates upstairs and they were on leave from the navy. They then smashed the scallies all over the place. Unfortunately, walking home late one following Saturday night along St. Annes Street, the very same scallies clocked my brother on his own and did him with an iron bar. He stood his ground, so they shit it and ran off. Par for the course in town back then.

I think much depends on time and place. I'd never choose to go on a night out in Concert Square or Mathew Street, for instance. I've walked through both plenty of times, and I get to see plenty of reasons to give them a swerve. Before lockdown I'd walk through Mathew Street at around 9-10pm on a Friday night and have seen plenty of fights and lots of idiots mixed in with the tourists.

Driving through town last Saturday night I was looking around and thinking to myself that I don't care if I never go out on the town ever again really, but I'm 57 now and had my time anyway, so maybe that plays a big part in that thinking. I don't particularly feel unsafe there these days but, like everywhere else, I think you do need to be vigilant. I think especially as beak is so prevalent now. People seem to think they are the Hulk after a line.

Craig, I'm really sorry to hear about the problems (and idiots) your partner has had to endure. That's outrageous behaviour.  :no
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,790
  • YNWA
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #321 on: July 30, 2020, 07:28:41 pm »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on July 30, 2020, 03:56:16 pm
Fucking hell mate, sorry to hear that your missus has been targetted again by some fucking scum. Hope she is OK and not too badly affected by this.

Sadly, humans never change, this kind of shit has been going on for forever and just never gets better.

Yeah shes ok mate ta. Worst thing about it was she wasnt particularly shocked it happened. The two girls we were with (one of which she went the toilet with) have experienced it themselves. Wasnt even like it was a mad Sat night where it was rammed, it was dead quiet in there on a Thurs.

Manager there was great, as were two of the bouncers who went running round Liverpool for 20 mins trying to find them. They made the one toilet downstairs unisex (usually just the womens) due to Corona to prevent people going floor to floor but said theyd reconsider it now or at least put a bouncer on the door. Thankfully his face is clear as day on cctv apparently so thatll get circulated around Liverpool and police (who have also been great) said itll go in papers, etc. too.

We go out, as a couple, a lot given we live in the centre and 99% of the time we see absolutely no trouble, but obviously are a small number who act like utter c*nts and ruin it for everyone else.

Police ha
Logged

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #322 on: July 31, 2020, 09:52:43 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July 30, 2020, 06:51:59 pm
I don't think it's ever been any different, really.

Pretty much my experience really . Very rare that I've seen trouble over the years , but sometimes just the luck of being in the right place at the right time , or otherwise .

Hardly bother with town anymore but still get in now and then . Prefer the Hope Street area these days , seems to be a good friendly vibe that way .
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Offline Spongebob Redpants

  • Is a spingly spangly
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,350
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #323 on: July 31, 2020, 09:56:54 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 30, 2020, 07:28:41 pm
Yeah shes ok mate ta. Worst thing about it was she wasnt particularly shocked it happened. The two girls we were with (one of which she went the toilet with) have experienced it themselves. Wasnt even like it was a mad Sat night where it was rammed, it was dead quiet in there on a Thurs.

Manager there was great, as were two of the bouncers who went running round Liverpool for 20 mins trying to find them. They made the one toilet downstairs unisex (usually just the womens) due to Corona to prevent people going floor to floor but said theyd reconsider it now or at least put a bouncer on the door. Thankfully his face is clear as day on cctv apparently so thatll get circulated around Liverpool and police (who have also been great) said itll go in papers, etc. too.

We go out, as a couple, a lot given we live in the centre and 99% of the time we see absolutely no trouble, but obviously are a small number who act like utter c*nts and ruin it for everyone else.

Police ha

Sorry to hear that . Happened to my wife on occasion , but usualy when places are rammed and the rats think they can get away with it .

Surprised about the unisex toilet thing , especially in town . Can't really think of any instances where it would be a good idea.
Logged
Before you criticise a man, walk a mile in his shoes. Then, when you do criticise him, you're a mile away and you have his shoes.

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,786
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #324 on: July 31, 2020, 11:21:21 am »
Agree with what has been said, its partly 'it could happen in any town, city or village' and 'access to news these days'. Take that trouble outside The Shankly the other night. Within hours of it going off I'd had all sorts of videos on WhatsApp showing it.

I think I mentioned it on here at the time, but the other year I went to a bar in Hope Street and got talking to the barmaid who was Hungarian. She told me that her partner and her were moving back to Hungary because they felt unsafe in Liverpool.
Basically they lived in Eldonian Village and the partner had seen a load of scallies taking swans from the canal and putting them in the road to be run over.
When the lad went out and asked them to stop, they filled him in and threw him in the canal.

Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,799
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #325 on: August 2, 2020, 12:09:52 pm »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on July 31, 2020, 09:52:43 am
Pretty much my experience really . Very rare that I've seen trouble over the years , but sometimes just the luck of being in the right place at the right time , or otherwise .

Hardly bother with town anymore but still get in now and then . Prefer the Hope Street area these days , seems to be a good friendly vibe that way .

Mate of our kids was on leave from the Marines back in the 90's, in some place in town. One of the lads he was with (not sure if he was a mate or someone they ended up chatting with) said something like "what do you reckon of that bird over there?". Few comments made as usual. End of the night, same lad says something about "don't ever look at my bird again" and stabs him in the gut with a screwdriver. Nearly killed him and finished his military career.

Saw a few things in town over the years, but Southport was far worse for dickheads kicking off.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,216
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #326 on: August 2, 2020, 03:41:12 pm »
Towns always had an edge, though its been made more random when the city council decided that the way forward was to turn Liverpool, into Blackpool, about 20-25 years ago. Now the bellend concentration has gone up by a factor of 10. Yes any city, town, village, but not every city, town, village has been turned into the biggest stag and hen do location in the UK.

Police drove the local scalls out of the town at the behest of the council, those 20-25 years a go, to make it 'safe' for the tourist, now the tourist, as well as the up and coming scall(who have now re-populated town), are all the issue with town. Thats exactly why the afternoons are the only time to go in to town and remain generally trouble free.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,713
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #327 on: August 2, 2020, 04:11:05 pm »
Quote from: CHOPPER on August  2, 2020, 03:41:12 pm
Towns always had an edge, though its been made more random when the city council decided that the way forward was to turn Liverpool, into Blackpool, about 20-25 years ago. Now the bellend concentration has gone up by a factor of 10. Yes any city, town, village, but not every city, town, village has been turned into the biggest stag and hen do location in the UK.

Police drove the local scalls out of the town at the behest of the council, those 20-25 years a go, to make it 'safe' for the tourist, now the tourist, as well as the up and coming scall(who have now re-populated town), are all the issue with town. Thats exactly why the afternoons are the only time to go in to town and remain generally trouble free.

It's the Wools from likes of  from Skem that cause all the problems...especially the arl ones.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,216
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #328 on: August 2, 2020, 04:46:34 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on August  2, 2020, 04:11:05 pm
It's the Wools from likes of  from Skem that cause all the problems...especially the arl ones.

This is exactly the kind of thing I'm on about.

The enticement to go into town, cause mayhem and then take the last mode of transport back to various locations, without any form or accountability, leaving the place a mess. They have even been known to even punch horses and get away with it, as well. And thats like punching a police officer. I've seen people arrested on buses last thing at night for causing a disturbance. Its a disgrace the way town has gone.

Go out in the afternoon and get in by 7pm before all the trouble starts.



Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,220
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #329 on: August 2, 2020, 05:59:33 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on August  2, 2020, 04:11:05 pm
It's the Wools from likes of  from Skem that cause all the problems...especially the arl ones.
I had an altercation in town with a coach load of gobshites from Skem back in the early 80s.  A mate of mine was wearing a hat that one of the Skem girls took a shine to. She asked him if she could have it, he said no.

Outside the club by Lime Street a mob of white knights decided to relieve my mate of his hat by force. Again, I step in as mediator. Just like with the twat brandishing the bottle in my other post. Anyway, my mate got away without a kicking and retained his hat. We then had a group chat about old Liverpool because half of the coach used to live here.

Bloody hell, I just remembered another diplomatic incident in town. At a gig with my partner's brother when a fella about 6' 8" stands in front of what had been a great view. Bro' in-law is about 5' 8" but has had a few beers and kicks off on the brick shithouse in front and refused to let it go. At the end of the gig we 'bump into' them again and the giant and his mate wanted to kill brother-in-law. I was ok with wading in if there was little option, but went for diplomacy first. Anyway, after a while we all end up mates and vowing to meet up next time the artist was on in town. Everyone goes home with teeth intact. 😂
« Last Edit: August 2, 2020, 06:04:29 pm by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,364
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #330 on: August 2, 2020, 06:52:19 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August  2, 2020, 05:59:33 pm
I had an altercation in town with a coach load of gobshites from Skem back in the early 80s.  A mate of mine was wearing a hat that one of the Skem girls took a shine to. She asked him if she could have it, he said no.

Outside the club by Lime Street a mob of white knights decided to relieve my mate of his hat by force. Again, I step in as mediator. Just like with the twat brandishing the bottle in my other post. Anyway, my mate got away without a kicking and retained his hat. We then had a group chat about old Liverpool because half of the coach used to live here.

Bloody hell, I just remembered another diplomatic incident in town. At a gig with my partner's brother when a fella about 6' 8" stands in front of what had been a great view. Bro' in-law is about 5' 8" but has had a few beers and kicks off on the brick shithouse in front and refused to let it go. At the end of the gig we 'bump into' them again and the giant and his mate wanted to kill brother-in-law. I was ok with wading in if there was little option, but went for diplomacy first. Anyway, after a while we all end up mates and vowing to meet up next time the artist was on in town. Everyone goes home with teeth intact. 😂

Ever thought of putting yourself forward as Secretary General of the United Nations?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,220
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #331 on: August 2, 2020, 07:42:32 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on August  2, 2020, 06:52:19 pm
Ever thought of putting yourself forward as Secretary General of the United Nations?
I've missed my calling, haven't I? 😢
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #332 on: August 3, 2020, 09:59:15 am »
Quote from: Spongebob Redpants on July 31, 2020, 09:56:54 am
Sorry to hear that . Happened to my wife on occasion , but usualy when places are rammed and the rats think they can get away with it .

Surprised about the unisex toilet thing , especially in town . Can't really think of any instances where it would be a good idea.

Kazimier Garden in town has always had unisex toilets. Not something I have an issue with, but it is always slightly jarring.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,790
  • YNWA
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #333 on: August 3, 2020, 10:45:05 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on August  3, 2020, 09:59:15 am
Kazimier Garden in town has always had unisex toilets. Not something I have an issue with, but it is always slightly jarring.

Yeah always slightly weird. Are a few places in Manchester which have had them for years but theyve always had a bouncer on the door so doubt anyone tries stuff.


Missus was interviewed by police this morning. One good thing is McCooleys was collecting names/numbers from people as they entered so its possible at least one in the group gave their name. CCTV is apparently clear as day too.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,563
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #334 on: August 3, 2020, 12:17:06 pm »
Without wanting to overgeneralise, I think the crowd at McCooleys is more likely to be gropey that in the Kaz, unisex toilets or not. Fucking horrible either way - it is good you're following it up because most people would just get away with it.

As for trouble in town more generally, yes it is definitely got an edge at night and always has as long as I've been going out (more recently then some of the rest of yous). But I think it has definitely gotten worse with the explosion of everyone going mad for the beak. Throw in knives and its pretty grim.

But even then it is easy enough to avoid if you pick the right places. Going between can be pretty horrible as well, but again I think its easy enough to just pass through. Still the only place I've been randomly attacked on a night out (twice in fact) is Newcastle.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,790
  • YNWA
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #335 on: August 3, 2020, 12:21:22 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on August  3, 2020, 12:17:06 pm
Without wanting to overgeneralise, I think the crowd at McCooleys is more likely to be gropey that in the Kaz, unisex toilets or not. Fucking horrible either way - it is good you're following it up because most people would just get away with it.

In general I'd probably agree it's more of a shitehole than Kaz is and therefore attracts that crowd, but on a mid-week night during current times the place has been empty and has had a lot from Castle St heading down there as it's the closest area with a later license after around 11pm/12am.
Logged

Offline Redbonnie

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #336 on: August 3, 2020, 11:41:32 pm »
I used to go out in Town in the 90s and as others have said whilst the clubs I went to were safe the Streets were not. I thought that it was the start of postcode gang culture that drove the scals out of the city centre not the Police. It was like the kids created their own ghettos so the nogzy dogs didnt bump into the crocky crew or whatever they call themselves ...town was neutral and therefore unsafe for them.

I met a young lad on holiday who was an Anfield gang member but just a 15 year old kid really.  He didnt follow Liverpool any more cos the players were not from Liverpool. He called Stevie a wool from Huyton  and really meant it.  ::) Same lad cried over an animal he thought was being mistreated by a bar owner. I often wonder how things worked out for him ...he seemed like a decent kid underneath the posturing.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,698
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #337 on: August 6, 2020, 02:50:32 pm »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on August  2, 2020, 12:09:52 pm
Mate of our kids was on leave from the Marines back in the 90's, in some place in town. One of the lads he was with (not sure if he was a mate or someone they ended up chatting with) said something like "what do you reckon of that bird over there?". Few comments made as usual. End of the night, same lad says something about "don't ever look at my bird again" and stabs him in the gut with a screwdriver. Nearly killed him and finished his military career.

Saw a few things in town over the years, but Southport was far worse for dickheads kicking off.
People dont realise this. Iused to go out a loads in liverpool. Never had any bother. Southport though is different altogether. Nearly everyone in town wants to fight. Pretty much every week there was trouble when i went out. I knew everyone round there and the it was mostly lil farts whod start it. The lads up there with the so called bad reps never got into fights and were mostl;y sound lads. It was the lil shithouses doin a line or some shite and theyd never fight alone. Theyd always need mates behind them even when fighting one person
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,799
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #338 on: August 9, 2020, 09:38:22 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on August  6, 2020, 02:50:32 pm
People dont realise this. Iused to go out a loads in liverpool. Never had any bother. Southport though is different altogether. Nearly everyone in town wants to fight. Pretty much every week there was trouble when i went out. I knew everyone round there and the it was mostly lil farts whod start it. The lads up there with the so called bad reps never got into fights and were mostl;y sound lads. It was the lil shithouses doin a line or some shite and theyd never fight alone. Theyd always need mates behind them even when fighting one person

I lived there from 1987 til 2005, we went the rock clubs/pubs and it was always sound, we even used to hang around in the place owned by the Satans Slaves. The Scarisbrick/Kingsway/Academy were always full of fucking little "I'm hard me" wankers and like you say kicking off when they had loads behind them, never a fucking peep on their own though. Our kid was a bit of a nutter and loved the "hardest stare" contests in the kebab places late night, he always won ;D
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,698
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #339 on: August 9, 2020, 12:05:54 pm »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on August  9, 2020, 09:38:22 am
I lived there from 1987 til 2005, we went the rock clubs/pubs and it was always sound, we even used to hang around in the place owned by the Satans Slaves. The Scarisbrick/Kingsway/Academy were always full of fucking little "I'm hard me" wankers and like you say kicking off when they had loads behind them, never a fucking peep on their own though. Our kid was a bit of a nutter and loved the "hardest stare" contests in the kebab places late night, he always won ;D
haha youre not my brother are ya? You lived in Kirkby and southport. You fucking following me ;D

Yeah the kingsway was a nobs place. That end of town was chav central.I used to have run ins with a doorman called Ste Core so when he worked there i was never allowed in. He heard me speak once when i was about 18 and wouldnt let me in cos i was from liverpool. Only started going the brick late on cos i worked with another doorman called Al so i knew it was ok compared to what it used to be like. At one point i was barred from all that end of town cos had run ins with some doormen from Flava. A couple of lads who were regulars and worked in there battered my mate so went there one night and sorted them. The main fella Graham put the word out and i wasnt allowed in anywhere. Little shithouse is in jail now for smuggling ten million worth of drugs etc. Was funny, cos all my mates had  links with him. His doorman mate tried  to put a ciggie out on my face one night. Came from round the back of me with a cig to try and burn me. Saw him, shoved him away then offered him out. Fat c*nt wouldnt step away from the door. Called them allsorts to wind them up. Even mentioned his appearance on jeremy kyle when he was crying cos his bird was gonna jib him and was laughing my head off. ...''Hahaha tough guy was fucking crying on jeremy kyle cos of a fucking bird. Soft twat''and before ya know it ive got aboot 5 or 6 fat c*nt doormen giving me a legger through town. My mates asked me all to calm it with them as they had business with some of them. We ended up making up and i even watch our 2005 champions league win with him in the corrie. Was throwin him everywhere at full time cos he was a blue and had been taking the piss out of us the whole match
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,220
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #340 on: August 11, 2020, 01:02:01 am »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on July 30, 2020, 01:11:19 pm
It's not just full of pricks looking for fights, it's full of guys making it unsafe for women.

Twice now myself and my partner have been out and she's had something happen to her. Once two guys tried to pull her into a taxi as we walked back, and last week a guy shoved his hand up her dress as she washed her hands in a newly unisex toilet in McCooleys on Mathew St. It was a quiet Thurs night and we were having some drinks with 2 friends (we'd been on Castle St and was only place open later on). Thankfully it was caught on CCTV perfectly as it was that empty so police have the footage now. They did a runner before she managed to tell me and the bouncers though unfortunately  :no :no
I just saw his picture from the CCTV on the Echo website. Clear as day, so someone will surely identify him. I sincerely hope so too.

Hope Mrs. Craig is ok.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,790
  • YNWA
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #341 on: August 11, 2020, 01:18:29 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August 11, 2020, 01:02:01 am
I just saw his picture from the CCTV on the Echo website. Clear as day, so someone will surely identify him. I sincerely hope so too.

Hope Mrs. Craig is ok.

Yeah apparently the video is even more clear so hopefully they find him.

Shes doing ok to be honest, could have been much worse and think shes just happy they are taking it so seriously.
Logged

Offline thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,700
  • YNWA
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #342 on: June 13, 2021, 04:04:24 pm »
Another stabbing in town last night...

https://twitter.com/Bond_media/status/1404006607080595456
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,790
  • YNWA
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #343 on: June 13, 2021, 04:31:44 pm »
Little c*nt.

Honestly there needs to be some serious work done on knife crime, fucking awful.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,220
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #344 on: June 13, 2021, 06:07:25 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on June 13, 2021, 04:04:24 pm
Another stabbing in town last night...

https://twitter.com/Bond_media/status/1404006607080595456
I saw that earlier on the Echo website. There were some suggestions that it was staged then posted on Facebook, but I've no idea where the truth is on this one. As of when I read about it, no victim had come forward.

Staged or not, from what I'm hearing, town is horrendous at the moment. We know someone who was out last night and who won't be bothering again after what they saw from gangs of pissed-up, feral arseholes everywhere.

Logged

Online kopite321

  • Bi-polar skyscraper
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 491
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #345 on: Yesterday at 08:31:23 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on June 13, 2021, 06:07:25 pm
I saw that earlier on the Echo website. There were some suggestions that it was staged then posted on Facebook, but I've no idea where the truth is on this one. As of when I read about it, no victim had come forward.

Staged or not, from what I'm hearing, town is horrendous at the moment. We know someone who was out last night and who won't be bothering again after what they saw from gangs of pissed-up, feral arseholes everywhere.

Hate saying this, but every word of the above is accurate; Liverpool City Centre is horrendous now. About three years ago, my wife and I were looking for a place to live when we return from working overseas; I am originally from the badlands of the Wirral and looked at repurchasing a home there; however, the wife loved Liverpool after visiting on a few occasions, she is originally from Kyrgyzstan. The wife loves city life, and the times we have spent in Liverpool city centre have been sound; however, the is a really bad fucking vibe about the place now.

I am offloading our place on the Strand we bought three years ago and will spend the cash on a house outside the city centre. I cannot be arsed living on my fucking nerves every time we out for a drink or something to eat or even shopping because some lunatic wants make your life shite after a skin full or nose full.

The city centre is precisely that  feral, my mates said to avoid the town centre, but what is the point if you want to have city living? 
Logged
During the recording sessions in Los Angeles, Spector held Johnny at gunpoint, forcing him to repeatedly play a riff.

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,550
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #346 on: Yesterday at 08:40:31 am »
We lived in town for a few years before we got this place and it was good at first, but by the time we left it was horrendous. Really bad vibes, I used to worry a lot about my fella in the end because hed have to walk through town at 5am when he was on earlies and walk home through town at midnight when he was on lates.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,790
  • YNWA
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #347 on: Yesterday at 09:58:49 am »
Im out fairly often in the centre and dont see anywhere near as much trouble to describe it as bad as others seem to be.

I do mostly stick around Castle St side of town but this does include (occasionally) venturing to Matthew St. Ill end up the other side of town a few times a month though.

You see trouble sometimes, its certainly not all the time, but its not much different to when I lived in Manchester City  centre. Cant say I ever really feel unsafe at all and never been involved (or nearly involved even) in any trouble.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,563
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #348 on: Yesterday at 10:26:02 am »
To be fair that video does looks like it could be staged. Why you would bother doing that I don´t know.

In my experience town has always had a dodgy vibe when the booze is flowing around the usual places (Concert Square and Matthew Street mainly - as well as outside some of the places on Seel Street).

That said I´ve always found it easy enough to avoid trouble. You shouldn´t have to avoid places for fear of violent dick´eds, but if you do avoid the places known for it then generally you will be alright. That said there is plenty of scum bags out there, so plenty of random incidents can and do happen. Actually the only place I have been randomly attacked on a night out (twice as a matter of fact) is Newcastle. In all my years going on a night out in Liverpool it has never happened.

What town is like nowadays I couldn´t say. But I can imagine after this past year a lot of people are letting off a lot of steam, and unfortunately for too many people letting off steam still means going out looking for a fight (or worse in the case of knives).
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,074
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #349 on: Yesterday at 11:00:04 am »
Generalising massively but Ive always felt moody vibes in small towns where theres less places to go out over the years. As said, in Liverpool and other cities Ive been out in Ive not usually seen any trouble. Its your crappy market towns in the middle of nowhere where it all kicks off.

Not that Ive been out anywhere in a long time!
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,360
  • Kloppite
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #350 on: Yesterday at 11:04:44 am »
I've been reading feral gangs causing trouble in the City Centre the last few weeks, that the local plod have dispersal orders put in place.
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,787
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #351 on: Yesterday at 05:16:21 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 11:00:04 am
Generalising massively but Ive always felt moody vibes in small towns where theres less places to go out over the years. As said, in Liverpool and other cities Ive been out in Ive not usually seen any trouble. Its your crappy market towns in the middle of nowhere where it all kicks off.

Not that Ive been out anywhere in a long time!


Yeah - Southport for instance was always way more dangerous than Liverpool as far as I could see, back in the 90s. And judging by the Echo, St. Helens appears to be like Beirut
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,799
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #352 on: Yesterday at 05:37:14 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 05:16:21 pm

Yeah - Southport for instance was always way more dangerous than Liverpool as far as I could see, back in the 90s. And judging by the Echo, St. Helens appears to be like Beirut

The Rock clubs/pubs were fine, although did have a run in once with the local bikers, but once you went anywhere what we called Trendy, like the Scarisbrick, Academy or Kingsway, you just felt the mood change and it was well iffy and always kicked off. All fucking shithouses too, never 1 on 1.
Logged

Offline Lotus Eater

  • "The first picture of you! The first picture of summer. See the flowers scream their joy!" Father of Water Melon Eater.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 586
  • Yer Ma wears army boots
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #353 on: Yesterday at 05:51:29 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 11:04:44 am
I've been reading feral gangs causing trouble in the City Centre the last few weeks, that the local plod have dispersal orders put in place.

Horrible to witness I would expect.

But Liverpool (and I guess most cities) has always had this problem.
I read a while ago about street gangs roaming town in the Victorian times and early 1900's
Logged
11 September 1999 - Slater Street. 2 beers, a packet of crisps and a truncheon please.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,364
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #354 on: Yesterday at 05:54:30 pm »
Quote from: Lotus Eater on Yesterday at 05:51:29 pm
Horrible to witness I would expect.

But Liverpool (and I guess most cities) has always had this problem.
I read a while ago about street gangs roaming town in the Victorian times and early 1900's

The 'Corner Boys' for one. But they did get the birch. :o
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,220
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #355 on: Today at 12:00:27 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:54:30 pm
The 'Corner Boys' for one. But they did get the birch. :o
Let's not forget the 'High Rip Gang' too.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,220
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #356 on: Today at 12:18:20 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 08:40:31 am
We lived in town for a few years before we got this place and it was good at first, but by the time we left it was horrendous. Really bad vibes, I used to worry a lot about my fella in the end because hed have to walk through town at 5am when he was on earlies and walk home through town at midnight when he was on lates.
I knew a girl whose boyfriend was done over on Duke Street a few years ago at around 5am when just walking home. Summer, so broad daylight at that time, but if you run into a load of beaked-up idiots, all bets are off.

There was also a homophobic attack on Bold Street last Friday at 4.50am. Four friends walking home were attacked by three scumbags in ski masks. One pulled a kitchen knife and threatened to kill, before they piled in on them near the Crafty Chandler.

As Statto said, the police have also had dispersal orders running due to cars being surrounded and drivers intimidated and dog walkers having bricks thrown at them by feral scumbags. Problems have been noted particularly around the waterfront area and Liverpool ONE.

I'm not suggesting it's Liverpool specific though. West Kirby has had a lot of problems recently, as has Formby. Further afield, I was reading about how the police countrywide have been gearing up for an expected increase in violence as Covid restrictions ease further. Facts are, far too many people in this country simply cannot control themselves.
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,790
  • YNWA
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #357 on: Today at 02:06:23 am »
Im down the waterfront multiple times a day both with and without the dog. Have been for last 4 years (not all that time with the dog like!) and never seen a bit of trouble down there.

It gets busy later on a Fri and Sat, esp when the weather is nicer, but been and sat down there with drinks and for drunken walks and not seen a thing.

Thats not to say its not happening, of course it is, but they are sporadic occurrences rather than the norm IMO.
Logged

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,786
  • We're not English we're Scouse!
Re: Lawless Liverpool?
« Reply #358 on: Today at 11:31:22 am »
I live in Huyton (for my sins) and in the last couple of weeks there has been three shootings within a mile of my house.

The first one was way too close to home, I'm lying in bed, 11pm at night, windows wide open and reading a book and out of the darkness I hear four of five load bangs. My first instinct is its fireworks, but what tit lets fireworks off at 11pm on a week night?

Low and behold next morning I open the blinds and the road is cordoned off and police are everywhere, turns out a house about 6 gaffs down the road from mine had been shot at.
I've lived in this house most of my life, and you're supposed to feel safe in your own house/bed, but hearing gunshots so clearly was definitely a shock.

Logged
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 