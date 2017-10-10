Apart from Kane, this has to be the worse collection of England players since 1992. As always in this country, the media build individual players up as "world beaters" and they end up doing zilch.



To answer the question; if we're lucky with the group stages, I would say our usual Qtr final stage dependant on the draw.



The collection of England players back in 92 was actually really good, but bizarrely Taylor didn't pick most of the talent for Sweden. Lineker & Shearer (slightly pre-peak) went but we had some other absolutely belting players that didn't go - Beardsley, Barnes, Waddle, Macca, all of Arsenal's back 5 (Seaman, Adams, Bould, Dixon, Winterburn*). Can't remember if the absentees were injured, drunk (hi Tony) or didn't suit Taylor, but as a collection they were much better than what we have now.*OK Winterburn as an individual wasn't someone you'd write home about, and definitely not as good as today's full back options, but he was part of that back 5. Why oh why didn't any England manager just transplant them from Highbury to Wembley.