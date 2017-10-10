« previous next »
Author Topic: Is the England Squad good enough to compete at the next world cup  (Read 4676 times)

Offline Alan B'Stard

Re: Is the England Squad good enough to compete at the next world cup
« Reply #80 on: October 10, 2017, 11:14:17 pm »
Apart from Kane, this has to be the worse collection of England players since 1992. As always in this country, the media build individual players up as "world beaters" and they end up doing zilch.

To answer the question; if we're lucky with the group stages, I would say our usual Qtr final stage dependant on the draw.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: Is the England Squad good enough to compete at the next world cup
« Reply #81 on: October 10, 2017, 11:27:18 pm »
Quote from: FitzLFC80 on October 10, 2017, 11:14:17 pm
Apart from Kane, this has to be the worse collection of England players since 1992. As always in this country, the media build individual players up as "world beaters" and they end up doing zilch.

To answer the question; if we're lucky with the group stages, I would say our usual Qtr final stage dependant on the draw.

I dont think anyone is bigging up this squad. Most of the pundits and media have accepted that England dont have many good players. The likes of Walker, Clyne, Rose, Alli, Henderson, Lallana, Sterling and Rashford are all decent players but they are not too players.
Offline Xabi Gerrard

Re: Is the England Squad good enough to compete at the next world cup
« Reply #82 on: October 10, 2017, 11:30:16 pm »
Quote from: FitzLFC80 on October 10, 2017, 11:14:17 pm
Apart from Kane, this has to be the worse collection of England players since 1992. As always in this country, the media build individual players up as "world beaters" and they end up doing zilch.

To answer the question; if we're lucky with the group stages, I would say our usual Qtr final stage dependant on the draw.

The collection of England players back in 92 was actually really good, but bizarrely Taylor didn't pick most of the talent for Sweden. Lineker & Shearer (slightly pre-peak) went but we had some other absolutely belting players that didn't go - Beardsley, Barnes, Waddle, Macca, all of Arsenal's back 5 (Seaman, Adams, Bould, Dixon, Winterburn*). Can't remember if the absentees were injured, drunk (hi Tony) or didn't suit Taylor, but as a collection they were much better than what we have now.

*OK Winterburn as an individual wasn't someone you'd write home about, and definitely not as good as today's full back options, but he was part of that back 5. Why oh why didn't any England manager just transplant them from Highbury to Wembley.
Offline Anywhichwayicant

Re: Is the England Squad good enough to compete at the next world cup
« Reply #83 on: October 10, 2017, 11:33:17 pm »
No. England regularly struggle to beat cannon fodder in their groups.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Is the England Squad good enough to compete at the next world cup
« Reply #84 on: October 11, 2017, 06:46:41 am »
Will do well to get out of their group...
Offline gjr1

Re: Is the England Squad good enough to compete at the next world cup
« Reply #85 on: October 11, 2017, 07:30:13 am »
We've had better teams and squads and failed miserably.

Perhaps this lot being useless will actually do something
Offline Pistolero

Re: Is the England Squad good enough to compete at the next world cup
« Reply #86 on: October 11, 2017, 08:26:27 am »
Fuck England, fuck the World Cup...a 4 week window of injury opportunities
Online B0151?

Re: Is the England Squad good enough to compete at the next world cup
« Reply #87 on: October 11, 2017, 12:05:37 pm »
I think England don't have a that bad team.  They still have a core of players that are playing for the top clubs under quality managers. The one area they are probably sorely lacking compared to the past is centre midfield, but that centre midfield of past always massively underperformed anyway.

If they had a good manager then they might be able to spring a few surprises. But they have a manager who is patently not capable of springing any surprises and as a result they are much more likely to underperform than overperform.
Offline J_Kopite

Re: Is the England Squad good enough to compete at the next world cup
« Reply #88 on: October 11, 2017, 12:09:44 pm »
The last-16 will be a good return for this group to be honest.
Online B0151?

Re: Is the England Squad good enough to compete at the next world cup
« Reply #89 on: October 11, 2017, 12:10:47 pm »
I would say England's attack of Lallana, Alli, Sterling, Rashford and Kane on paper is as good as anything they've had in a while. The wide players we usually go into tournaments with are bang average.
Offline EstonianRed

Re: Is the England Squad good enough to compete at the next world cup
« Reply #90 on: October 11, 2017, 12:30:18 pm »
No... because the managers of England have been awful for really long now.

Don't know why they haven't gone for anyone decent. Someone like Mourinho (yes, a massive c*nt) would go really far with England with his terrible antics.

So as long as England doesn't have a proper manager, they wont go really far.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Is the England Squad good enough to compete at the next world cup
« Reply #91 on: October 11, 2017, 01:02:36 pm »
Quote from: EstonianRed on October 11, 2017, 12:30:18 pm
No... because the managers of England have been awful for really long now.

Don't know why they haven't gone for anyone decent. Someone like Mourinho (yes, a massive c*nt) would go really far with England with his terrible antics.

So as long as England doesn't have a proper manager, they wont go really far.

You'd need a manager like that to actually want the job. And why would he, or any other high profile club manager want it. Plus I doubt the likes of Mourinho would take the risk, as the squad isn't strong enough in certain areas and you can't just open a giant chequebook to sort out that problem.   
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Is the England Squad good enough to compete at the next world cup
« Reply #92 on: October 11, 2017, 02:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Die Nullfünfer on October 11, 2017, 01:02:36 pm
You'd need a manager like that to actually want the job. And why would he, or any other high profile club manager want it. Plus I doubt the likes of Mourinho would take the risk, as the squad isn't strong enough in certain areas and you can't just open a giant chequebook to sort out that problem.

At the moment its probably only the 7th biggest football management job in England
Offline JonnyDubb

Re: Is the England Squad good enough to compete at the next world cup
« Reply #93 on: October 11, 2017, 03:24:03 pm »
Quote from: EstonianRed on October 11, 2017, 12:30:18 pm
No... because the managers of England have been awful for really long now.

Don't know why they haven't gone for anyone decent. Someone like Mourinho (yes, a massive c*nt) would go really far with England with his terrible antics.

So as long as England doesn't have a proper manager, they wont go really far.

The FA wanted him to take over after McLaren. Although he'd never take the job, I wouldn't be surprised if they went for Ferguson after the world cup.
Online Jon2lfc

Re: Is the England Squad good enough to compete at the next world cup
« Reply #94 on: Today at 11:32:40 pm »
What thread on here can be used to chat about the England football team in general? This one?

I had a quick search and nowt popped out..  :-\
