« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ricky Lambert Retires  (Read 3051 times)

Offline markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,256
  • No Murdoch in our house
Ricky Lambert Retires
« on: October 2, 2017, 02:58:30 pm »
Just posted on the BBC site. Good luck son, enjoy the other stuff.
"Former England striker Rickie Lambert has announced his retirement from football.
The 35-year-old ex-Southampton, Liverpool and West Brom forward has been without a club since leaving Cardiff City by mutual consent in July.
He scored 218 goals in 607 league games in a career that spanned 19 years and took in nine clubs.
"I feel lucky to have been involved in this sport for as long as I have," said the Liverpool-born forward.
Lambert scored three goals in 11 appearances for England and came on as a substitute at the 2014 World Cup.
"I have had some ups and downs in my career, but to have represented clubs like Southampton and Liverpool and playing for my country in a World Cup were beyond my wildest dreams," he said."
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,045
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #1 on: October 2, 2017, 03:25:46 pm »
Didn't work out for him here, but he got a chance to play for his boyhood club, scored for his boyhood club in the Champions League and earned his way on to the England national team and appeared in a World Cup. Not bad eh.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,982
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #2 on: October 2, 2017, 09:30:43 pm »
All the best to Ricky he was so thrilled to get the chance to be at his boyhood club.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,760
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #3 on: October 3, 2017, 10:47:39 am »
i think his legs just went when we got him

shame really

seemed a very likeable bloke. remember him cutting short a holiday i think to start pre season early with us

pity things didnt really work out
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #4 on: October 7, 2017, 08:44:45 pm »
Wish him well on his retirement. However he is apparently cribbing that moving to Liverpool killed his love of the game due to lack of playing time. He was never good enough to play for Liverpool and should count his blessings to have played for his country and Liverpool.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,541
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #5 on: October 7, 2017, 08:53:25 pm »
Quote from: norecat on October  7, 2017, 08:44:45 pm
Wish him well on his retirement. However he is apparently cribbing that moving to Liverpool killed his love of the game due to lack of playing time. He was never good enough to play for Liverpool and should count his blessings to have played for his country and Liverpool.

Have you read what he actually said? I dont really see anything wrong, actually respect completely what he did say. I wouldnt just read the Liverpool move wrecked my career daft headlines.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline sms1986

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,685
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #6 on: October 7, 2017, 08:58:11 pm »
Quote from: norecat on October  7, 2017, 08:44:45 pm
Wish him well on his retirement. However he is apparently cribbing that moving to Liverpool killed his love of the game due to lack of playing time. He was never good enough to play for Liverpool and should count his blessings to have played for his country and Liverpool.

Where's that from, because it sounds like media bullshit?
Logged

Offline CornerFlag

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,438
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #7 on: October 8, 2017, 02:55:12 pm »
Quote from: sms1986 on October  7, 2017, 08:58:11 pm
Where's that from, because it sounds like media bullshit?
It's a Daily Fail interview, so I'll just go to another shite page instead.

http://www.90min.com/posts/5641500-retired-ex-liverpool-striker-rickie-lambert-fell-out-of-love-with-football-after-switch-to-reds

Quote
After rising from the basement of English football to successfully make his name known at Southampton, recently retired Rickie Lambert has revealed that he 'fell out of love' with the game after switching to Liverpool in 2014 from the Saints​.

During his time at St. Mary's, Lambert, 35, managed to notch 117 goals on the south coast, a record which got him recognised by his boyhood club on Merseyside, a switch which would have presumably been a dream come true for the prolific, working-class hero.

But, after accepting that he would play second fiddle to the likes of Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge despite being a weekly starter for Southampton formally, Lambert says that his move to Anfield ultimately lead him to 'lose something mentally'.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Lambert said: "I was getting well paid but I never started playing football for the money.

And when I decided to go to Liverpool I sacrificed a regular first-team place and that was when I started to fall out of love with it.

I never should have accepted being on the bench, even though Brendan Rodgers had made it clear to me I would be back-up for Suarez and Sturridge.

I was never as quick or as technically good as the best players, but in my own head, when it came to actually playing, I could convince myself I was the best."

Whilst earning 11 caps for his country and scoring three goals in the process, Lambert only featured 36 times for Liverpool during his stint at the club in all competitions, a lack of football which ultimately stunted his confidence.

But when I joined up with England I felt lucky to be there, and it was the same at Liverpool." He added.

And when I look back now I realise I lost something mentally as a player by allowing that to happen.
Logged
My Twitter

Quote from: Frisbee Nick on April 28, 2014, 05:01:30 pm
Last time I went there I saw masturbating chimpanzees. Whether you think that's worthy of £22 is up to you. All I'll say is I now have an annual pass.

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,760
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #8 on: October 9, 2017, 09:21:56 am »
nothing wrong with what he says is there?
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,909
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #9 on: October 9, 2017, 04:04:13 pm »
He did start 11 games in 14/15 and 23 appearances which couldn't have been less than expected when he signed.

He was also 33 that season and very few strikers are playing regularly in the Premier League by that age. If he'd stayed at Southampton he might have had one more season at the most as a starter but he's a Liverpool fan he was hardly going to turn the chance down to play for us.

I don't blame him for saying that and being honest, but you'd like to hear that it was a joy to play for Liverpool etc. If he'd stayed at Southampton he'd have always regretted not signing for us, particularly as he drifted out the side there within a season or two.
« Last Edit: October 9, 2017, 04:09:07 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,172
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #10 on: May 12, 2020, 11:39:14 am »
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,873
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #11 on: May 12, 2020, 04:09:47 pm »
Logged

Offline Smellytrabs

  • Sme-llytrabs....what are they feeding you? It's not your fault! Has an anus that looks like a *
  • No new LFC topics
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,661
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #12 on: May 13, 2020, 08:57:49 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May 12, 2020, 04:09:47 pm
Dark times.

I was gutted not to be starting ahead of Balotelli that seaosn, must have been even worse for Ricky.
Logged

Offline norecat

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #13 on: May 13, 2020, 09:33:39 pm »
Given his limited ability he should have been counting his lucky stars every morning that he got to play for Liverpool.
Logged

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,718
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #14 on: May 13, 2020, 10:19:56 pm »
That away at Villa when he scored the second was great though.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Claude Cat

  • Sworn Enemy of Pawed Dog!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 361
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm »
https://twitter.com/RealTomNumbers/status/1668049674522042371

Something in the water down in Southampton.
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,461
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:29:22 am »
Quote from: Claude Cat on Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm
https://twitter.com/RealTomNumbers/status/1668049674522042371

Something in the water down in Southampton.
"whether they know about it or not subconsciously, they use the techniques of.. manisfustations"

Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,581
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:15:43 am »
I've listened to him talk for more than three and a half minutes and I have no fucking clue what the fucking hell he's talking aobut. Like his way of thinking though about people just wanting to live normal lives while probably living in a nice big house with hundreds of thousands quid in the bank... What a fucking idiot...
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,944
  • Seis Veces
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:04:02 am »
It amazes me how most footballers even survive after retiring. I'm sure the money helps some of them, but loads are just ... very stupid, to put it mildly.

Imagine how much shite him and Le Tissier would spew on a night out, fucking hell  ;D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,289
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:06:50 am »
Made it through about a minute and a half before tapping out.  What on earth is he talking about?
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 104,467
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:30:26 am »
Wake up sheeple.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,760
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Ricky Lambert Retires
« Reply #21 on: Today at 10:35:34 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:06:50 am
Made it through about a minute and a half before tapping out.  What on earth is he talking about?
THIS
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 