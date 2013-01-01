« previous next »
England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA

Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 06:24:52 PM
Quote from: aw1991 on Yesterday at 06:22:51 PM
So I guess he's running for US presidency in 2024?

He'll get in practice by registering in here first, ;D
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 06:29:32 PM
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 07:34:49 PM
The fact that many people won't think he has said much wrong highlights the issues we have in society. I can accept his mistake of saying "coloured" though the excuse of confusing it with "people of clolour" is woeful at best.

What people fail to realise that it's the stereotyping that causes a lot of the harm. It's something that most of us of all races are guilty of, it's not just a white thing.

The fact that the chairman, whose responsibility is to uphold these values, is so out of touch says everything about those in power.
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 09:44:27 PM
He's totally out of touch, yes, but he's not the worst I've heard of, just ignorant. The real racism going on in the FA is more insidious and invisible than what we've heard/witnessed today. And much more harmful. This guy is just a convenient casualty for virtue-signallers in the media, the PFA and elsewhere to denounce and very publicly shame. But tackling the real racism out there in the world will take more than one old fart being forced to resign his post for making a few politically incorrrect comments.
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 09:54:27 PM
Should have gone a few years ago over Sampson, plus remarks to made to a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee hearing over the sex abuse scandal.
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 09:56:52 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:05:49 PM
Madness. I don't like the term but using 'coloured' can I suppose be a genuine error although it shows how out of touch he is but the stuff about Asians and IT and Afro-Caribbeans and girls and life choices are downright offensive.

Hes come from a generation where describing someone as coloured was still acceptable till only a few years back. But like you say, the Asians and homosexual life choices comments are beyond reproach.
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 10:55:35 PM
Right wing Tory just got outed. The games afoot...David Conn outed him first, like
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
Reply #87 on: Today at 06:54:45 AM
This is how you get rid of dinosaurs like Clarke from the game - stick them out in front of the media and let them have enough rope to let their gobs go and finish the job. Always disliked him - the man is a bombastic oaf who is so out of touch with the modern world its frightening. Send him back to the 1970's.
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
Reply #88 on: Today at 08:49:38 AM
Quote from: Amatt on Yesterday at 09:56:52 PM
Hes come from a generation where describing someone as coloured was still acceptable till only a few years back.

After being called out by someone in the meeting for the coloured faux pas his response was "let me first say three things", before offering that 'I worked abroad' excuse after someone said they didn't want to hear 3 things. The fact he didn't just straight away apologize speaks volumes in my eyes.
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
Reply #89 on: Today at 08:53:21 AM
Rumour has it that the FA sent the video footage of Greg Clarkes statement to David Coote to review and he said that everything looked fine.
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
Reply #90 on: Today at 09:05:52 AM
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:44:27 PM
He's totally out of touch, yes, but he's not the worst I've heard of, just ignorant. The real racism going on in the FA is more insidious and invisible than what we've heard/witnessed today. And much more harmful. This guy is just a convenient casualty for virtue-signallers in the media, the PFA and elsewhere to denounce and very publicly shame. But tackling the real racism out there in the world will take more than one old fart being forced to resign his post for making a few politically incorrrect comments.

Fair comment.

Who is the favourite to be take over?
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
Reply #91 on: Today at 09:11:06 AM
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:44:27 PM
He's totally out of touch, yes, but he's not the worst I've heard of, just ignorant. The real racism going on in the FA is more insidious and invisible than what we've heard/witnessed today. And much more harmful. This guy is just a convenient casualty for virtue-signallers in the media, the PFA and elsewhere to denounce and very publicly shame. But tackling the real racism out there in the world will take more than one old fart being forced to resign his post for making a few politically incorrrect comments.
I don't doubt you but could you expand on this?
Re: England Manager Sacked (England Ladies) & GENERAL SLATING OF THE FA
Reply #92 on: Today at 09:14:05 AM
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:44:27 PM
He's totally out of touch, yes, but he's not the worst I've heard of, just ignorant. The real racism going on in the FA is more insidious and invisible than what we've heard/witnessed today. And much more harmful. This guy is just a convenient casualty for virtue-signallers in the media, the PFA and elsewhere to denounce and very publicly shame. But tackling the real racism out there in the world will take more than one old fart being forced to resign his post for making a few politically incorrrect comments.

 ???
