He's totally out of touch, yes, but he's not the worst I've heard of, just ignorant. The real racism going on in the FA is more insidious and invisible than what we've heard/witnessed today. And much more harmful. This guy is just a convenient casualty for virtue-signallers in the media, the PFA and elsewhere to denounce and very publicly shame. But tackling the real racism out there in the world will take more than one old fart being forced to resign his post for making a few politically incorrrect comments.