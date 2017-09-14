« previous next »
Tin Star
September 14, 2017, 04:27:59 PM
Available to binge watch in the usual places, im upto episode 7 and think its pretty darn good, although I think Tim Roth carries the show a lot.

Thoughts?
Re: Tin Star
Reply #1 on: September 14, 2017, 06:35:45 PM
Is any one in it not fucked up?
Re: Tin Star
Reply #2 on: September 14, 2017, 06:56:00 PM
Watched the first 2 but struggling to get in to it. Big fan of Tim Roth but don't care much for the rest of the cast so far.
Re: Tin Star
Reply #3 on: September 15, 2017, 11:26:27 AM
Only watched episode 1 so far and enjoyed it but I do agree that Tim Roth does carry it. A mate of mine who generally likes the same thing as me has watched 9 of them and says it's really good so i'll carry on with it
Re: Tin Star
Reply #4 on: September 15, 2017, 11:29:10 AM
I would agree. Really good so far. Up to episode 7 but Tim Roth does carry it!
Re: Tin Star
Reply #5 on: September 15, 2017, 02:47:06 PM
Really enjoyed that, not the greatest, like its not breaking bad material, but id say better than the Ozarks for me, Tim Roth owns it imo, its definitely worth a watch.
Re: Tin Star
Reply #6 on: September 18, 2017, 07:44:06 PM
Is it on IPT?

Can only find 2 episodes so far
Re: Tin Star
Reply #7 on: September 25, 2017, 12:10:45 AM
Enjoyed the series, very dark and interesting plot, worth going to the end.
Re: Tin Star
Reply #8 on: September 25, 2017, 12:27:02 AM
Quote from: DadsRedArmy on September 14, 2017, 04:27:59 PM
Available to binge watch in the usual places, im upto episode 7 and think its pretty darn good, although I think Tim Roth carries the show a lot.

Thoughts?
He's fucking fantastic, wish we could see him on screen more to be honest!

3 episodes in, great viewing so far, I'm on board!
Re: Tin Star
Reply #9 on: September 25, 2017, 12:30:43 PM
Christina Hendricks. Will give it a go.
Re: Tin Star
Reply #10 on: September 25, 2017, 12:52:14 PM
Binged watched 9 episodes yesterday. The wife wouldn't let me watch the last one as she saw a bit of ep9 and it was too violent for her. Hopefully ill get to see tonight, enjoyed it so far.
Re: Tin Star
Reply #11 on: September 25, 2017, 12:53:14 PM
Quote from: CrasherKid79 on September 25, 2017, 12:30:43 PM
Christina Hendricks. Will give it a go.

Yep. Ill agree.
Re: Tin Star
Reply #12 on: September 25, 2017, 01:01:21 PM
Quote from: Ziltoid on September 25, 2017, 12:53:14 PM
Yep. Ill agree.

Surprised her Mad Men role didn't lead to A list stardom, but then most TV actors seem to fail when they go for films.
Re: Tin Star
Reply #13 on: September 25, 2017, 03:18:41 PM
Enjoyed the first 2 episodes but found episode 3, which I watched on Saturday, a bit fucking stupid. Lost all empathy for the main character and the daughter to be honest. I'll stick with it and see how it goes
Re: Tin Star
Reply #14 on: September 29, 2017, 07:30:42 PM
Quick question for anyone who has seen the whole thing


Re: Tin Star
Reply #15 on: October 4, 2017, 11:43:41 AM
Finished this last night, really enjoyable. Wasn't really sure what to expect but when I saw Christina Hendricks was in it I was sold - I'd watch paint dry for hours if she was sitting in front of the wall.

Tim Roth is brilliant. He's pretty much playing his usual self - Mr Orange, Honey Bunny, this guy - but what a character.


Quote from: Igor Tripod Biscan on September 29, 2017, 07:30:42 PM
Quick question for anyone who has seen the whole thing



Re: Tin Star
Reply #16 on: February 5, 2019, 04:04:25 PM
Tin Star season 2
Only just realised its on, will be binge watching very soon
Re: Tin Star
Reply #17 on: February 11, 2019, 08:47:11 AM
Liverpool is coming, and everyone Shats themselves.. Sound Familiar ? ;)

Ps.. not a spoiler !
Re: Tin Star
Reply #18 on: February 11, 2019, 07:43:15 PM


Quote from: DadsRedArmy on February 11, 2019, 08:47:11 AM
Liverpool is coming, and everyone Shats themselves.. Sound Familiar ? ;)

Ps.. not a spoiler !



Re: Tin Star
Reply #19 on: February 11, 2019, 09:02:24 PM
I've only watched the 1st two episodes of S1 when it came out and can't remember much,is it worth watching ?
Re: Tin Star
Reply #20 on: February 18, 2019, 09:57:26 PM
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February 11, 2019, 09:02:24 PM
I've only watched the 1st two episodes of S1 when it came out and can't remember much,is it worth watching ?

Season 1 was watchable.

Season 2 is possibly the worst most stupid fucking thing I've ever watched. Fuck knows why we persevered with the torment. Certainly it was the mention of "Liverpool" that got us intrigued enough to suffer the final 3 or 4 episodes but fuck knows how and why we managed to get as far as episode four in the first place. Garbage.
Re: Tin Star
Reply #21 on: February 19, 2019, 08:45:48 AM
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on February 18, 2019, 09:57:26 PM
Season 2 is possibly the worst most stupid fucking thing I've ever watched.

Correct
Re: Tin Star
Reply #22 on: February 19, 2019, 04:03:25 PM
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on February 18, 2019, 09:57:26 PM
Season 1 was watchable.

Season 2 is possibly the worst most stupid fucking thing I've ever watched. Fuck knows why we persevered with the torment. Certainly it was the mention of "Liverpool" that got us intrigued enough to suffer the final 3 or 4 episodes but fuck knows how and why we managed to get as far as episode four in the first place. Garbage.

I must admit I was hoping for a lot more from the second season, and am disappointed, but I don't think its the worst thing ive ever watched.
Re: Tin Star
Reply #23 on: February 19, 2019, 04:38:58 PM
Well I watched season 2 and don't think it was THAT bad.
Re: Tin Star
Reply #24 on: February 19, 2019, 04:59:53 PM
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February 19, 2019, 08:45:48 AM
Correct


Quote from: DadsRedArmy on February 19, 2019, 04:03:25 PM
I must admit I was hoping for a lot more from the second season, and am disappointed, but I don't think its the worst thing ive ever watched.


Quote from: Pheeny on February 19, 2019, 04:38:58 PM
Well I watched season 2 and don't think it was THAT bad.

I just found it fucking inane. That's why I crossed out the word "worst". Sure, it wasn't entirely devoid of drama, entertainment, comedy .Nor was the thing devoid of a sense of "page turning". What dragged it right down for me, however, was it made no fucking sense whatsoever but you retained the impression that those who'd written and devised it felt it did and that they'd created something worthwhile. All of which added to the frustration of watching it and made so much of the later episodes almost excruciating.

 ;D




Re: Tin Star
Reply #25 on: February 20, 2019, 05:12:36 AM
SERIES 2 certainly took a turn. Im confused by the whole Liverpool thing as in - did the cartel find out and sent him that envelope?

And Christina Hendricks is so......well y;know
Re: Tin Star
Reply #26 on: July 30, 2019, 06:00:01 PM
Ive not watched any of this but will start it soon. Just read they started filming the final series here in Liverpool today and Its actually set here, not just using our streets for some other city!

I wont read back as I dont want to read any spoilers but I hope its decent.
Re: Tin Star
Reply #27 on: July 31, 2019, 04:41:12 AM
Yes, they are in Cressington Park this week.
Re: Tin Star
Reply #28 on: July 31, 2019, 02:37:59 PM
I liked it very much. Cinematography was stunning and its got that dark and tense feeling. Very well acted too I think. Will be looking forward to the next and last season.
Re: Tin Star
Reply #29 on: Today at 12:04:36 AM
Quote from: Livbes on July 30, 2019, 06:00:01 PM
Ive not watched any of this but will start it soon. Just read they started filming the final series here in Liverpool today and Its actually set here, not just using our streets for some other city!

I wont read back as I dont want to read any spoilers but I hope its decent.

So finally started it tonight. Really enjoyed the first 3 episodes, good Red Stephen Walters and that fella that used to be in Corrie.  ;D
