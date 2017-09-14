Correct



I must admit I was hoping for a lot more from the second season, and am disappointed, but I don't think its the worst thing ive ever watched.



Well I watched season 2 and don't think it was THAT bad.



I just found it fucking inane. That's why I crossed out the word "worst". Sure, it wasn't entirely devoid of drama, entertainment, comedy .Nor was the thing devoid of a sense of "page turning". What dragged it right down for me, however, was it made no fucking sense whatsoever but you retained the impression that those who'd written and devised it felt it did and that they'd created something worthwhile. All of which added to the frustration of watching it and made so much of the later episodes almost excruciating.