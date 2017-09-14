Available to binge watch in the usual places, im upto episode 7 and think its pretty darn good, although I think Tim Roth carries the show a lot.Thoughts?
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.
Christina Hendricks. Will give it a go.
Yep. Ill agree.
Quick question for anyone who has seen the whole thing
Liverpool is coming, and everyone Shats themselves.. Sound Familiar ? Ps.. not a spoiler !
I've only watched the 1st two episodes of S1 when it came out and can't remember much,is it worth watching ?
Season 2 is possibly the worst most stupid fucking thing I've ever watched.
Season 1 was watchable.Season 2 is possibly the worst most stupid fucking thing I've ever watched. Fuck knows why we persevered with the torment. Certainly it was the mention of "Liverpool" that got us intrigued enough to suffer the final 3 or 4 episodes but fuck knows how and why we managed to get as far as episode four in the first place. Garbage.
Correct
I must admit I was hoping for a lot more from the second season, and am disappointed, but I don't think its the worst thing ive ever watched.
Well I watched season 2 and don't think it was THAT bad.
Ive not watched any of this but will start it soon. Just read they started filming the final series here in Liverpool today and Its actually set here, not just using our streets for some other city! I wont read back as I dont want to read any spoilers but I hope its decent.
