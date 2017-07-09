« previous next »
Author Topic: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.  (Read 248033 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2520 on: Yesterday at 04:40:23 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Yesterday at 04:29:52 pm
Give it two months before he rocks up somewhere like Sheff Utd to "steady the ship"


Don't think any club would risk it, who wants your manager to potentially die on the training pitch?
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline coolbyrne

  
  
  
  
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2521 on: Yesterday at 04:44:09 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Yesterday at 04:13:17 pm
Is it just me who does not think we have seen the last of the Owl?

Bayern might be in need of someone to steady the ship. We could change the name of the thread to 'Eule, Eule, Eule'.
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2522 on: Yesterday at 05:06:34 pm »
Oliver Glasner (ex-Eintracht Frankfurt) the new Crystal Palace manager as Roy Hodgson steps down.
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2523 on: Yesterday at 05:12:19 pm »
What now for Roy?

Offline MrGrumpy

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2524 on: Yesterday at 05:28:09 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 04:44:09 pm
Bayern might be in need of someone to steady the ship. We could change the name of the thread to 'Eule, Eule, Eule'.


Sunderland have just fired Michael Beale. How does an Owl vs Magpies North East Derby sound?
Justice for the 96!

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2525 on: Yesterday at 05:40:19 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 05:06:34 pm
Oliver Glasner (ex-Eintracht Frankfurt) the new Crystal Palace manager as Roy Hodgson steps down.

That's a good appointment. I know Frankfurt fans hated him by the end but in his two years there he took them to Europa League, last 16 of CL, and the Polka final.
Offline Dr. Beaker

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2526 on: Yesterday at 05:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:40:23 pm

Don't think any club would risk it, who wants your manager to potentially die on the training pitch?
Palace.

Edit: Didn't realise hed'd finally fucked orft.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:53:52 pm by Dr. Beaker »
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Offline mattD

  
  
  
  
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2527 on: Yesterday at 05:54:45 pm »
"If Palace, Hodgson's boyhood club, is to be the 76-year-old's final port of call he can look back on a fine body of work, but one that proved he was more suited to clubs of a middling level rather than when his journey took him to the game's highest places.

Hodgson's desperate seven-month reign at Liverpool, along with a four-year tenure as England manager that included the rank embarrassment of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the Euros in France two years later, are evidence of his limitations."

Blimey, Phil McNulty getting it spot on, about the only English journalist outside of Liverpool FC journalists that speaks the harsh truth.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68045257

Meanwhile Henry Winter will be calling for a statue outside Wembley for his mate and a state funeral when he passes.
Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2528 on: Yesterday at 05:56:37 pm »
Both McNulty and Winter were calling for him to be our manager so fuck them.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Redley

  
  
  
  
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2529 on: Yesterday at 06:07:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:56:37 pm
Both McNulty and Winter were calling for him to be our manager so fuck them.

Absolute c*nts
Offline TepidT2O

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2530 on: Yesterday at 06:21:24 pm »
Didnt realise the old c*nt had stepped down.  Is that the new euphemism for sacked?

Maybe they can show how much they hate him by actually playing well.  Show the malingering old fool how shit he was.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2531 on: Yesterday at 06:23:03 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 04:16:09 pm
I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager as intended for this summer.
Sums up everything about him, that disingenuous comment. Owl-faced c*nt.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2532 on: Yesterday at 06:56:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:21:24 pm
Didnt realise the old c*nt had stepped down.  Is that the new euphemism for sacked?

Maybe they can show how much they hate him by actually playing well.  Show the malingering old fool how shit he was.

I'm not going to be so cynical as to suggest he faked a hospital visit, but I think both sides were looking for an "out" that didn't involve the word "sacked".

If I have a sliver of sympathy - micron thick, mind - it's that Palace probably didn't want Hodgson's career to end with a sacking. I see this as a face saving gesture. Probably more than the old coot deserves, but understandable.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2533 on: Yesterday at 07:29:58 pm »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2534 on: Yesterday at 07:57:00 pm »
Offline Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2535 on: Yesterday at 08:49:45 pm »
A game predictably littered with mistakes. And thats not including Tierney.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline RJH

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2536 on: Yesterday at 09:14:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:29:58 pm
;D

Found it! You may need a sick bucket nearby.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/blogs/philmcnulty/2010/06/hodgson_perfect_for_liverpool.html


Not exactly the most glowing of recommendations for Roy though.

The tone is more "Liverpool need to accept they're shit now, which makes Hodgson perfect for them".
Online Dench57

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2537 on: Today at 12:28:21 am »
Was about to gloat about how this absolute slug never made it to be a knight of the realm which is what he so clearly wanted above all else - only to open his Wikipedia page to my dismay to find out he is Roy Hodgson CBE.

CBE isn't a knighthood is it? When did he get that? WANKER

EDIT: Just checked and it's not a knighthood and we don't have to call him Sir.

ahhhhhhhhhhh

Spoiler
[close]

« Last Edit: Today at 12:31:18 am by Dench57 »
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017
