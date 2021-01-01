"If Palace, Hodgson's boyhood club, is to be the 76-year-old's final port of call he can look back on a fine body of work, but one that proved he was more suited to clubs of a middling level rather than when his journey took him to the game's highest places.Hodgson's desperate seven-month reign at Liverpool, along with a four-year tenure as England manager that included the rank embarrassment of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil and the Euros in France two years later, are evidence of his limitations."Blimey, Phil McNulty getting it spot on, about the only English journalist outside of Liverpool FC journalists that speaks the harsh truth.Meanwhile Henry Winter will be calling for a statue outside Wembley for his mate and a state funeral when he passes.