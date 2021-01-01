Give it two months before he rocks up somewhere like Sheff Utd to "steady the ship"
Is it just me who does not think we have seen the last of the Owl?
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Bayern might be in need of someone to steady the ship. We could change the name of the thread to 'Eule, Eule, Eule'.
Oliver Glasner (ex-Eintracht Frankfurt) the new Crystal Palace manager as Roy Hodgson steps down.
Don't think any club would risk it, who wants your manager to potentially die on the training pitch?
Both McNulty and Winter were calling for him to be our manager so fuck them.
I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager as intended for this summer.
