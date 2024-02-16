« previous next »
Author Topic: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.  (Read 245745 times)

Offline TepidT2O

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2480 on: Yesterday at 08:58:58 pm »
Broken wing
Offline Boaty McBoatface

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2481 on: Yesterday at 09:01:24 pm »
He didn't test his own resolve did he?
Offline spartan2785

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2482 on: Yesterday at 09:43:03 pm »
I keep thinking it's horrible of me to think the Owl is faking it, but I can't help but think this is exact thing that he would do in order to not actually own up to his own ineptitude.  Say you're stepping down due to health, and get out of actually getting the sack.  He tried to get out of actually facing the music when he failed at the Euros, seems pretty similar.

Horrible person, hopefully this keeps him out of football from now on.
Offline zero zero

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2483 on: Yesterday at 09:48:17 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:01:24 pm
He didn't test his own resolve did he?
Swift recovery and all that, but the timing's pretty convenient.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2484 on: Yesterday at 10:16:30 pm »
Anyone who reports feeling "unwell" at his ripe old age, will be advised to go to hospital for tests. It's the sensible approach. That is very different from being "hospitalised" though some acute episode. He's not exactly going to be sitting in his local NHS A&E for 12hrs waiting to be triaged, he'll just get some blood tests and standard observations (BP, ECG).

It may well be genuine but knowing the man, with reports of him about to be sacked and having to face the media (remember post-Iceland?), it's hard not to rule out the coincidental timing...

Offline GreatEx

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2485 on: Today at 02:57:34 am »
Offline Hymer Red

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2486 on: Today at 04:01:14 am »
Dont like to see anybody ill and in hospital so I mean it when I say get well soon Roy but then please fuck off from football and give us all a break
Online Red Beret

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2487 on: Today at 07:38:03 am »
I'm not sure even Roy is cynical enough to throw a sickie to get out of a job and avoid the media. But I suppose if he realised this is his last job in the game then he would prefer to go on health grounds rather than end his career with a sacking.
Online amir87

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2488 on: Today at 08:48:45 am »
"You ready to go for your final press conference Roy?"




Online Jm55

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2489 on: Today at 09:08:45 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:58:58 pm
Broken wing

Now lets not take the piss here.
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2490 on: Today at 09:17:05 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 08:48:45 am
"You ready to go for your final press conference Roy?"






:lmao
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2491 on: Today at 09:18:14 am »
No sentiment from the Times...

Online thaddeus

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2492 on: Today at 10:11:19 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/B-m1TEJ5K-8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/B-m1TEJ5K-8</a>

Good health to Roy and happy retirement.  Football won't miss him.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2493 on: Today at 10:25:54 am »
I've come to not mind Roy.

He's just a daft old man who's good for a result against City.

I may be blocking out his time here somewhat.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2494 on: Today at 10:34:16 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 10:25:54 am
I've come to not mind Roy.

He's just a daft old man who's good for a result against City.

I may be blocking out his time here somewhat.
I dont really know what I am doing here. I thought my statement last night was sufficient, he said. Im no longer the England manager, my time has gone but I was told it was important that I appear here.

I guess that is partly because people are smarting from the defeat last night that saw us leave the tournament. I suppose someone has to stand and take the slings and arrows that come with it.

I was not forced to come here. I did so because I have never shirked a press conference, because I have never run away from anybody. So much is going to be written about our failure to get to the quarter-finals that nothing I can say would do anything other than fuel the flames, possibly.
Online Redley

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2495 on: Today at 10:38:30 am »
If we win the league by a point from Abu Dhabi he can come on the parade at the end of the season, or maybe perched on that big ladder.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2496 on: Today at 10:44:29 am »
So feel ill, collapse at ground, taken to hospital.......get well soon, you're sacked card
Offline Kashinoda

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2497 on: Today at 11:00:07 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:34:16 am
I dont really know what I am doing here. I thought my statement last night was sufficient, he said. Im no longer the England manager, my time has gone but I was told it was important that I appear here.

I guess that is partly because people are smarting from the defeat last night that saw us leave the tournament. I suppose someone has to stand and take the slings and arrows that come with it.

I was not forced to come here. I did so because I have never shirked a press conference, because I have never run away from anybody. So much is going to be written about our failure to get to the quarter-finals that nothing I can say would do anything other than fuel the flames, possibly.

His disastrous England spell was peak Roy, I loved it.
Offline mattD

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2498 on: Today at 11:12:51 am »
He probably got asked the ominous 'the chairman wants to see you' and did one of those fake comedy faints like they do on TV.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2499 on: Today at 11:39:21 am »
Hodgson had three big big jobs

England, Inter Milan and us.

He was an abject failure in each one.

Says much about his talents.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2500 on: Today at 12:00:42 pm »
The thing that might be peak Hodgson was when it turned out he took Ray Lewington on a sightseeing cruise during the Euros when his next opponents (Iceland) were playing in the same city that day. That would have ended most careers. McLaren's was pretty much done by an umbrella. But I guess he didn't have the same cozy relationship with the media
Offline Davidbowie

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2501 on: Today at 01:35:06 pm »
- As Inter Milan manager, Hodgson sold Roberto Carlos after having told him he wouldn't cut it as a leftback. He also lost the 1997 UEFA cup final.

- As Blackburn manager, he left with the club bottom of the league in 1998.

- As Liverpool manager, he presided over home defeats to Northampton Town, Blackpool & Wolves, as well as a 2-0 defeat to Everton at Goodison.

- As England manager, he oversaw Englands first World Cup group stage elimination since 1958, as well as a Euro 2016 elimination to the mighty Iceland.


So where the idea comes from that Hodgson is in any way a good manager I have no idea - he's a total failure and a fraud!
Online thaddeus

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2502 on: Today at 01:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 01:35:06 pm
So where the idea comes from that Hodgson is in any way a good manager I have no idea - he's a total failure and a fraud!
He's a rarity in being an English manager that has (relatively) successfully managed abroad and also managed a national team other than England.  Three in fact; Switzerland, UAE and Finland.

He's clung on for far too long though.  The last trophy he won was the Danish Super Cup in 2001.  Other than us - when he barely scraped it - he's not managed a 40% win rate with any club since he left Viking of Norway in 2005.

If he'd retired in the summer of 2010 when he was 63 instead of becoming our manager he'd have a pretty good managerial CV.  Us, England, Watford and now Palace are all blots on his copybook.
Online G Richards

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2503 on: Today at 02:03:05 pm »
He has had a long career in football management and for an Englishman of his vintage, it was unusual that he traveled around Europe and had several jobs there too. If he enjoyed any success, it was only with the minnows. As pointed out above, any time he attracted a big job, he fell way short.

His time at Liverpool was an abject failure. He didnt get us, and came across as small time. We have good form for giving managers plenty of time, and rightly so, but he is the exception to that, and again, rightly so. It was a big mistake for us to hire him.

Because he was our manager for a while, most of us took more notice of the actual measure of the man, and we did not like what we saw. What might have been acceptable pride in himself earlier in his career became hubris later on. He always seemed preoccupied with his reputation and his CV, and that is just a terrible fit for a Liverpool manager. We have been blessed by many true greats over the years, but one thing they all had in common was some humility.

Roy Hodgson came back for more, well into his 70s. But he was simply not up to it. He was about to be sacked and then fell ill.

On a human level I wish him a full recovery, and like others have said, I hope he takes this as a clear sign that at this stage of his life, high pressure football management is not for him. Walk the dog, stay active and take a few nice holidays but bow out.
Online bradders1011

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2504 on: Today at 02:17:22 pm »
That Fulham UEFA Cup run has lodged in a lot of memories. He was a washed-up "Oh yeah, remember him? Wasn't he crap at Blackburn then went to the Arctic Circle?" pub quiz answer before taking that Fulham job. Then he got a good cup run with, admittedly, some outstanding performances, but we all know what cup runs are like and how they take on a life of their own. He still lost the bloody final.

I was living in Hamburg at the time so I was all in for a Liverpool-HSV final at the Volkspark.
Online bradders1011

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2505 on: Today at 02:20:21 pm »
His England appointment was that bit in Mike Bassett: England Manager when the FA suits are sat around discussing managerial appointments and go through everybody half-decent before settling on a no-mark who'd fluked a cup run. At least he didn't mix his meds with flaming sambucas. I really wouldn't be shocked if he had an embroidered copy of If on his landing wall though.
