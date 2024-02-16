He has had a long career in football management and for an Englishman of his vintage, it was unusual that he traveled around Europe and had several jobs there too. If he enjoyed any success, it was only with the minnows. As pointed out above, any time he attracted a big job, he fell way short.



His time at Liverpool was an abject failure. He didnt get us, and came across as small time. We have good form for giving managers plenty of time, and rightly so, but he is the exception to that, and again, rightly so. It was a big mistake for us to hire him.



Because he was our manager for a while, most of us took more notice of the actual measure of the man, and we did not like what we saw. What might have been acceptable pride in himself earlier in his career became hubris later on. He always seemed preoccupied with his reputation and his CV, and that is just a terrible fit for a Liverpool manager. We have been blessed by many true greats over the years, but one thing they all had in common was some humility.



Roy Hodgson came back for more, well into his 70s. But he was simply not up to it. He was about to be sacked and then fell ill.



On a human level I wish him a full recovery, and like others have said, I hope he takes this as a clear sign that at this stage of his life, high pressure football management is not for him. Walk the dog, stay active and take a few nice holidays but bow out.