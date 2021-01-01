Really, he should have gone at the end of last year when his flag was as high as it was going. He's looked unwell recently and I suspect that, given how he prides his reputation, going out sacked is not what he would have chosen when he has had two decent spells at Palace. I've not been that bothered about him since he left us, aside from watching England struggle with him. I suspect this thread will now drop down the pages as he slowly settles in to true retirement. I'm not averse to wishing him good health at least.