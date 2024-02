This goes out to Michael Olise. Get fit soon.



Goodbye, England’s wose

Though I never knew you at all

You had the nerve to praise yourself

While those around you stalled

You crawled out of the woodwork

And you whispered in their brains

“Let’s get you on the treadmill”

And you made them train again

And it seems to me you lived your life

Like a c*nt who’s getting binned

Never knowing who to turn on

When the blame set in

And I would've liked some football

But they were just young kids

Your players burned out long before

Your tactics ever did