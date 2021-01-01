This goes out to Michael Olise. Get fit soon.



Goodbye, Englands wose

Though I never knew you at all

You had the nerve to praise yourself

While those around you stalled

You crawled out of the woodwork

And you whispered in their brains

Lets get you on the treadmill

And you made them train again

And it seems to me you lived your life

Like a c*nt whos getting binned

Never knowing who to turn on

When the blame set in

And I would've liked some football

But they were just young kids

Your players burned out long before

Your tactics ever did