« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Down

Author Topic: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.  (Read 243983 times)

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2440 on: Today at 08:25:12 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 09:55:08 pm
More from the Grauniad

Crystal Palace have lined up the ­former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner to take over if they decide to sack Roy Hodgson as pressure continues to grow on the 76-year-old.

Hodgsons position is understood to have come under intense scrutiny once again after the defeat to Chelsea on Monday night, with some board members believed to have expected the 3-1 loss to Mauricio Pochettinos side to spell the end for the former England manager. But despite still not having sacked the veteran whose contract expires at the end of the ­season, tThe Palace chairman, Steve Parish, is said to have finally agreed that a change is now needed after a run of four wins in 18 league games which has dragged the club into a ­relegation battle.

An attempt to persuade Kieran ­McKenna to take over failed, with the Ipswich manager understood to be unwilling to consider leaving while his side are challenging for promotion from the Championship. That has seen Palace turn to Glasner, who has been out of work since leaving Frankfurt at the end of last season.

The 49-year-old former defender  who led the German side to victory in the Europa League in 2022, beating West Ham in the semi-finals  previously coached Wolfsburg for two seasons having made his name with Linz in Austria.

He is understood to have held talks with Palaces sporting director, Dougie Freedman, in recent days and would be ready to take over if Hodgson is sacked. Palace have yet to reach agreement over the terms of any deal but Glasner is believed to be keen to take another job. He has also been linked with a potential move to Bayern Munich but turned down the chance to take over at French club Lyon in the summer.

Glasner would last 18 months at best. After this, Palace would appoint Alan Pardew as his replacement.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Offline capt k

  • aaaaaaaavemaaaaaaaaan!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,718
  • id rather be fishing
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2441 on: Today at 09:39:24 am »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 05:32:00 pm
He has managed 418 games in the Premier League - where did you get the quote about him having only managed 200?  He has managed 182 games for Palace, 95 for Fulham, 52 for Blackburn, 51 for West Brom, 20 for us and 18 for Watford.  In those 418 games, he has averaged 1.225 points per game (or enough for an average of 46 points a season) - with his best return coming for West Brom (1.333) and his worse for Watford (0.5) -- for us it was 1.25 which is actually worse than his returns for West Brom, Blackburn and Fulham. 
was on the Beeb  https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/68262328
  EDIT:  was weird, as i copied and pasted that wuote, yet looking at it again{ since you asked me where i got it from} it now includes "200 game as palace manager" which wasnt in the original article i seen 
« Last Edit: Today at 09:42:13 am by capt k »
Logged
JFT 96

Offline Davidbowie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,929
  • The Thin White Duke
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2442 on: Today at 11:12:54 am »
The owl may be sacked and you'd think that at the age of 108 as he is now, he'll FINALLY fuck off and retire.

But I guarantee it, one way or another, like a turd that won't flush, Hodgson will be back again.
Logged
FAME makes a man take things over

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,920
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2443 on: Today at 11:35:35 am »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 11:12:54 am
The owl may be sacked and you'd think that at the age of 108 as he is now, he'll FINALLY fuck off and retire.

But I guarantee it, one way or another, like a turd that won't flush, Hodgson will be back again.

Surely another PL club won't appoint him now, he's 77 before the start of next season (not like he's running to be US president). He was a disaster at Watford and relegated them with a whimper, barely won a game there. Gone back to Palace and bar a new manager bounce with a favourable run of fixtures last season he's been awful this season and took a mid table team right into a relegation dogfight in a season where the standard at the bottom has rarely been lower. If Everton beat them on Monday (they will if Hodgson still here) they'd be right behind them even with a 10 point deduction. That's with last season's Everton team.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,865
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2444 on: Today at 11:49:59 am »
Owl downrepeat, owl down
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,662
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2445 on: Today at 11:54:12 am »
Good stuff, means we won't have to pay Palace to appoint Roy in the summer.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 11:56:00 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:49:59 am
Owl downrepeat, owl down
;D

I look forward to his passive aggressive farewell speech.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,920
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 12:12:28 pm »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 12:38:08 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:56:00 am
;D

I look forward to his passive aggressive farewell speech.

Perhaps he can ask Sky for a copy of this clip.
https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/10327551/hodgson-i-dont-really-know-what-im-doing-here
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 110,241
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 12:51:21 pm »
This goes out to Michael Olise. Get fit soon.

Goodbye, Englands wose
Though I never knew you at all
You had the nerve to praise yourself
While those around you stalled
You crawled out of the woodwork
And you whispered in their brains
Lets get you on the treadmill
And you made them train again
And it seems to me you lived your life
Like a c*nt whos getting binned
Never knowing who to turn on
When the blame set in
And I would've liked some football
But they were just young kids
Your players burned out long before
Your tactics ever did
Logged

Offline AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,354
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 12:59:37 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:51:21 pm
This goes out to Michael Olise. Get fit soon.

Goodbye, Englands wose
Though I never knew you at all
You had the nerve to praise yourself
While those around you stalled
You crawled out of the woodwork
And you whispered in their brains
Lets get you on the treadmill
And you made them train again
And it seems to me you lived your life
Like a c*nt whos getting binned
Never knowing who to turn on
When the blame set in
And I would've liked some football
But they were just young kids
Your players burned out long before
Your tactics ever did

England's wose hahahahahahah just spat my tea out :)
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,482
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 01:10:59 pm »
"Unfortunately, todays press conference will no longer take place as scheduled as Roy Hodgson was taken ill during this mornings training session."

Taken ill my arse
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 01:15:34 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 12:38:08 pm
Perhaps he can ask Sky for a copy of this clip.
https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/10327551/hodgson-i-dont-really-know-what-im-doing-here
Thanks, that brings back some warm memories  ;D

I like the bit where he says "We wanted to do well at this tournament.  We even believed... that we could go on and win it? that if we got to the quarter final we could even go beyond that".  Always the master of lowering expectation but a last 16 defeat to Iceland was probably a bit below where even Roy could pitch the bar of success.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,491
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 01:40:49 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 11:12:54 am
The owl may be sacked and you'd think that at the age of 108 as he is now, he'll FINALLY fuck off and retire.

But I guarantee it, one way or another, like a turd that won't flush, Hodgson will be back again.

I reckon his missus can't stand having him about when she's pushing the vac about so keeps telling him to go out and get a job.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,599
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 01:40:56 pm »
Taken to hospital with shit manageritis
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,491
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 01:46:47 pm »
Perfect face saving excuse. Part ways by mutual consent on grounds of ill health.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 02:00:38 pm »
Well I hope he isnt seriously ill dont wish that on him no matter my opinion of him as a manager.

He was always good for taking points off Pep so he had some positive traits !

Anyway its right call for him to go imo they are getting too close to dropzone and lets hope the new manager bounce starts first game 😁
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,951
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2457 on: Today at 02:37:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:46:47 pm
Perfect face saving excuse. Part ways by mutual consent on grounds of ill health.

The type of move that simply sums the man up.

If Roy is genuinely seriously Ill, I will be well and truly embarrassed and ashamed of myself, but no more than I am on a day-to-day basis anyway, to be honest :)
Logged

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,019
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2458 on: Today at 02:59:37 pm »
I mean it wouldn't be surprising if the stress of impending exit has caused him problems. I don't find that hard to believe at 76 personally.

I've always said he was awful for us and was a knob who couldn't cope with the pressure but my dislike extends no further than that. Defo far from perfect but not really worthy of hatred either. Hope he's ok and this is the sign he takes to fully pack it in and try enjoy life.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,726
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2459 on: Today at 03:01:54 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:59:37 pm
I mean it wouldn't be surprising if the stress of impending exit has caused him problems. I don't find that hard to believe at 76 personally.

I've always said he was awful for us and was a knob who couldn't cope with the pressure but my dislike extends no further than that. Defo far from perfect but not really worthy of hatred either. Hope he's ok and this is the sign he takes to fully pack it in and try enjoy life.

Pretty much this. He is quite literally an old man

Hes annoying but he could well be ill all things considered
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,491
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2460 on: Today at 03:04:59 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:59:37 pm
I mean it wouldn't be surprising if the stress of impending exit has caused him problems. I don't find that hard to believe at 76 personally.

I've always said he was awful for us and was a knob who couldn't cope with the pressure but my dislike extends no further than that. Defo far from perfect but not really worthy of hatred either. Hope he's ok and this is the sign he takes to fully pack it in and try enjoy life.

I dunno how stressed he might be. He's made millions from mediocrity, and seems to live in a bubble of delusion over his own abilities. At his age in his line of work shouldn't really be a bother for him, as he doesn't consider sackings as a reflection on his ability as a manager.

Maybe he was looking in the mirror this morning and suddenly had an epiphany over the state of his career and achievements?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,394
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2461 on: Today at 03:06:06 pm »
Really, he should have gone at the end of last year when his flag was as high as it was going. He's looked unwell recently and I suspect that, given how he prides his reputation, going out sacked is not what he would have chosen when he has had two decent spells at Palace. I've not been that bothered about him since he left us, aside from watching England struggle with him. I suspect this thread will now drop down the pages as he slowly settles in to true retirement. I'm not averse to wishing him good health at least.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,692
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2462 on: Today at 03:21:41 pm »
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 11:12:54 am
The owl may be sacked and you'd think that at the age of 108 as he is now, he'll FINALLY fuck off and retire.

But I guarantee it, one way or another, like a turd that won't flush, Hodgson will be back again.

Hope so, Everton haven't had a go yet
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2463 on: Today at 03:34:54 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:59:37 pm
I mean it wouldn't be surprising if the stress of impending exit has caused him problems. I don't find that hard to believe at 76 personally.

I've always said he was awful for us and was a knob who couldn't cope with the pressure but my dislike extends no further than that. Defo far from perfect but not really worthy of hatred either. Hope he's ok and this is the sign he takes to fully pack it in and try enjoy life.

Could be that football is/was his life. You do hear of people going downhill very quickly once they've got to the stage of having nothing to get out of bed for. I imagine he's stayed in the game for as long as he has, not because of the money, but because of the challenge. I'm not his biggest fan, however I do fear for the bloke once he has to pack it all in.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,491
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2464 on: Today at 03:39:37 pm »
Yeah, I think he's facing a physical decline, which is inevitable really. He's been treated with kid gloves by the media for most of his time in the English game, but his tetchyness over poor results is likely only going to get worse.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Cracking Left Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,896
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2465 on: Today at 04:07:27 pm »
Genuinely hope he's ok, but also that this is the wake-up call he needs to pack things in and enjoy his retirement.

Having said that, no doubt he'll be back in April, trying to keep Sheffield United up or some other thankless job.
Logged

Online stewy17

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,526
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2466 on: Today at 04:13:05 pm »
Hope he's ok and as others have said, hope this is a wake up call to pack it in and go and relax somewhere with his family.

Regardless of his qualities as a manager (or a man), he's too old to be dealing with the shit of a premier league manager. Jib it Roy.
Logged

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,393
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2467 on: Today at 04:19:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:12:28 pm
https://twitter.com/ThePalaceWay/status/1758071673591377937

From the comments :D

Quote
Stuart Dove
@dovestuart24
·
5m
Thank fuck hes not ours anymore. Get well soon Roy.
You need a long rest dont come back soon.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,599
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2468 on: Today at 04:26:57 pm »
'à really likeable bloke' according to grandoldteam. They wouldn't be saying that if they'd had the misfortune to have him managing their club though
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,920
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2469 on: Today at 04:40:46 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 04:26:57 pm
'à really likeable bloke' according to grandoldteam. They wouldn't be saying that if they'd had the misfortune to have him managing their club though

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,865
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2470 on: Today at 05:37:50 pm »
Taken ill so he doesnt need to face the press?


Call me cynical
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Alan B'Stard

  • Wistfully recalling maternal tongue.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,689
  • Never rub another mans rhubarb!
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2471 on: Today at 05:53:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:37:50 pm
Taken ill so he doesnt need to face the press?


Call me cynical
In Hospital
Logged
If you don't stand for something you will fall for anything

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆
77 78  81 84 05 19

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,634
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2472 on: Today at 06:11:30 pm »
He was taken to hospital on the advice of the club's medical team, so I wish him well. He really should retire now. --Well, he should have retired years ago, but perhaps he'll actually do it.
Logged

Online mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,927
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2473 on: Today at 06:27:06 pm »
At his age you'd think he should be retired rather than going through the stress of football management. But then I see Colin Wanker who seems as sharp as anything and has loads of life left in him (by the standards of mediocre British managers)
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Relentlessly negative, A smile would crack your face.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,194
  • SPQR
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2474 on: Today at 06:29:12 pm »
It's hard to believe they re-appointed him in the first place. It screams lack of ambition when there were surely far better managers that would have bitten their hand off for a chance to manage in the Premier League.

Hope he's OK but he really should be retiring now.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Up
« previous next »
 