Crystal Palace have lined up the ­former Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner to take over if they decide to sack Roy Hodgson as pressure continues to grow on the 76-year-old.



Hodgsons position is understood to have come under intense scrutiny once again after the defeat to Chelsea on Monday night, with some board members believed to have expected the 3-1 loss to Mauricio Pochettinos side to spell the end for the former England manager. But despite still not having sacked the veteran whose contract expires at the end of the ­season, tThe Palace chairman, Steve Parish, is said to have finally agreed that a change is now needed after a run of four wins in 18 league games which has dragged the club into a ­relegation battle.



An attempt to persuade Kieran ­McKenna to take over failed, with the Ipswich manager understood to be unwilling to consider leaving while his side are challenging for promotion from the Championship. That has seen Palace turn to Glasner, who has been out of work since leaving Frankfurt at the end of last season.



The 49-year-old former defender  who led the German side to victory in the Europa League in 2022, beating West Ham in the semi-finals  previously coached Wolfsburg for two seasons having made his name with Linz in Austria.



He is understood to have held talks with Palaces sporting director, Dougie Freedman, in recent days and would be ready to take over if Hodgson is sacked. Palace have yet to reach agreement over the terms of any deal but Glasner is believed to be keen to take another job. He has also been linked with a potential move to Bayern Munich but turned down the chance to take over at French club Lyon in the summer.