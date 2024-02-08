At this rate Hodge will relegate palace.



They're in danger of sleepwalking towards it, unless Forest and Everton get further points deductions. Their two star players are consistently out injured, their manager is creating divisions left and right, and their fanbase/team seem to have lost confidence.Looking at their next 9 games, they play 4 of the 5 teams below them, and then us, City, Spurs and Newcastle. Now would be a pretty sensible time to sack Hodgson and bring in someone who can grind out 3 wins from those and a couple of draws.I wonder if there are behind-the-scenes factors that are deterring some of the obvious out-of-work candidates like Cooper or Potter. On the face of it you'd think Palace would be relatively appealing - decent core of players, will probably sell Eze/Olise in the summer so you'd have money to shape the squad, etc. - but the fact that they've stuck with Hodgson suggests they're not confident in replacing with an improvement.