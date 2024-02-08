« previous next »
Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.

  I've been a good boy
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2400 on: February 8, 2024, 10:00:46 pm »
You know what, I've been reading this thread and thought some of our fans have been harsh on him but how wrong I was. He's such a spiteful old c*nt, no doubt he voted leave and supports Tories.
  GreatEx
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2401 on: February 9, 2024, 03:08:55 am »
He's a vile prick, if Olise headbutts him I will actively campaign for his (Olise's!) recruitment.
  butchersdog
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2402 on: February 9, 2024, 02:10:43 pm »
Shit day today. Quick view of Hodgsons Musical Walkabout was just the soothing balm I needed.
  Red Beret
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2403 on: February 9, 2024, 04:48:42 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on February  8, 2024, 09:01:21 pm
I see he's now putting some of the blame for Olise's latest injury on the player himself - for not refusing to play.

"Michael is a quiet guy and that's another part of this situation. Another player might have come up and said, 'Look, I don't think it's worth it. I need a bit more time'."

Absolutely shameless management. If Olise had said that to Hodgson, he'd have been demoted to the reserves for the rest of the season for lack of resolve.

You can tell he's realised he's properly screwed up, because he's now just flopping around scapegoating whoever he can think of. Surprised he hasn't blamed the fans yet for cheering Olise too much and pressuring him into going on the pitch.

This coming from the man who saw fit to test Sturridge's "resolve"??

HOW HAS THIS COLOSSAL DICKHEAD NOT BEEN SACKED YET!?!!??!?@?
  WhereAngelsPlay
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2404 on: February 9, 2024, 05:27:22 pm »
To be fair (I can't stand the prick), the medical department declared him fit to play.
  12C
  The Ribbons are Red
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2405 on: February 9, 2024, 10:19:45 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on February  8, 2024, 10:00:46 pm
You know what, I've been reading this thread and thought some of our fans have been harsh on him but how wrong I was. He's such a spiteful old c*nt, no doubt he voted leave and supports Tories.
He also spent a large part of his playing career in apartheid South Africa, something which the fawning media overlook.
  GreatEx
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2406 on: February 10, 2024, 12:33:37 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February  9, 2024, 05:27:22 pm
To be fair (I can't stand the prick), the medical department declared him fit to play.

Not fit enough to start, so bringing him on at 3-0 down was daft. Never mind, here comes the bus...
  Red Beret
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2407 on: February 10, 2024, 08:44:16 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on February  9, 2024, 05:27:22 pm
To be fair (I can't stand the prick), the medical department declared him fit to play.

Hodgson probably pestered the medical team and twisted their arm until he got an answer he wanted.

  capt k
  id rather be fishing
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2408 on: February 11, 2024, 01:40:05 am »
"The 76-year-old will take charge of his 200th Premier League match when Palace host Chelsea on Monday.

"[Fans] are the people that we cannot afford to have turned against us, because we need them," Hodgson said.

"It's been the toughest period of my career for one reason, and that is that the fans have turned so much against us."

No, you self centred twat, fans havent turned against the team, like Liverpool fans the palace faithful have turned againt you and your shitty management style
  GreatEx
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2409 on: February 11, 2024, 02:39:19 am »
Dig up, stupid!
  Seis Veces
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2410 on: February 12, 2024, 07:36:57 pm »
Ah I see he's blamed the fans again essentially. This is classic Roy.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2411 on: February 12, 2024, 08:55:15 pm »
Do you think there's any club on the planet, in any division, whose supporters would be happy to hear that he'd been appointed manager? The guy's got to have £20-30m in the bank at this point, if he hasn't blown it all. He clearly isn't enjoying this career anymore (if he ever did), so why not just pack it in?
  disgraced cake
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2412 on: February 12, 2024, 09:08:01 pm »
You know, if you were someone like Ancelotti who's won the lot and thought I can manage a top club and win one more trophy, I can understand it, must be an indescribable feeling to be a part of something special. But if you're one of these no-marks like Hodgson, Warnock etc, just why?
  Fromola
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2413 on: February 12, 2024, 09:51:38 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on February 12, 2024, 09:08:01 pm
You know, if you were someone like Ancelotti who's won the lot and thought I can manage a top club and win one more trophy, I can understand it, must be an indescribable feeling to be a part of something special. But if you're one of these no-marks like Hodgson, Warnock etc, just why?

Warnock I think genuinely enjoys the challenge of a new job, like keeping Huddersfield up last season. Hodgson just can't turn down money.
  Ray K
  Truthiness
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2414 on: February 12, 2024, 10:00:12 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on February 12, 2024, 08:55:15 pm
Do you think there's any club on the planet, in any division, whose supporters would be happy to hear that he'd been appointed manager? The guy's got to have £20-30m in the bank at this point, if he hasn't blown it all. He clearly isn't enjoying this career anymore (if he ever did), so why not just pack it in?
Trying to think how he could even blow £20m. Unless he has a very serious Werthers Originals addiction.
  I've been a good boy
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2415 on: February 12, 2024, 10:06:59 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on February 12, 2024, 08:55:15 pm
Do you think there's any club on the planet, in any division, whose supporters would be happy to hear that he'd been appointed manager? The guy's got to have £20-30m in the bank at this point, if he hasn't blown it all. He clearly isn't enjoying this career anymore (if he ever did), so why not just pack it in?
Some people are wired differently, they love working and can't give up a career they've had all their lives. It's like the don't have a life outside of work.
  GreatEx
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2416 on: February 12, 2024, 11:12:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February 12, 2024, 09:51:38 pm
Warnock I think genuinely enjoys the challenge of a new job, like keeping Huddersfield up last season. Hodgson just can't turn down money.

Hodgson probably just enjoys being in an environment where people call him a gentleman, because those who know him best call him a c*nt.
  Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2417 on: Yesterday at 11:24:15 am »
Quote from: Ray K on February 12, 2024, 10:00:12 pm
Trying to think how he could even blow £20m. Unless he has a very serious Werthers Originals addiction.

Don't think too hard.


  Ray K
  Truthiness
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2418 on: Yesterday at 03:25:40 pm »
Guardian reporting that Palace approached Kieran McKenna to take over as manager but McKenna wants to stay with Ipswich until the end of the season. They could still go for him in the summer though.
  Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2419 on: Yesterday at 03:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 03:25:40 pm
Guardian reporting that Palace approached Kieran McKenna to take over as manager but McKenna wants to stay with Ipswich until the end of the season. They could still go for him in the summer though.


Would depend on Ipswich going up or not, surely.  Would imagine he'd stick with them if he gets promotion.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2420 on: Today at 10:57:36 am »
At this rate Hodge will relegate palace.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2421 on: Today at 11:54:09 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 10:57:36 am
At this rate Hodge will relegate palace.

They're in danger of sleepwalking towards it, unless Forest and Everton get further points deductions. Their two star players are consistently out injured, their manager is creating divisions left and right, and their fanbase/team seem to have lost confidence.

Looking at their next 9 games, they play 4 of the 5 teams below them, and then us, City, Spurs and Newcastle. Now would be a pretty sensible time to sack Hodgson and bring in someone who can grind out 3 wins from those and a couple of draws.

I wonder if there are behind-the-scenes factors that are deterring some of the obvious out-of-work candidates like Cooper or Potter. On the face of it you'd think Palace would be relatively appealing - decent core of players, will probably sell Eze/Olise in the summer so you'd have money to shape the squad, etc. - but the fact that they've stuck with Hodgson suggests they're not confident in replacing with an improvement.
  Fromola
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2422 on: Today at 12:15:28 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on Today at 11:54:09 am
They're in danger of sleepwalking towards it, unless Forest and Everton get further points deductions. Their two star players are consistently out injured, their manager is creating divisions left and right, and their fanbase/team seem to have lost confidence.

Looking at their next 9 games, they play 4 of the 5 teams below them, and then us, City, Spurs and Newcastle. Now would be a pretty sensible time to sack Hodgson and bring in someone who can grind out 3 wins from those and a couple of draws.

I wonder if there are behind-the-scenes factors that are deterring some of the obvious out-of-work candidates like Cooper or Potter. On the face of it you'd think Palace would be relatively appealing - decent core of players, will probably sell Eze/Olise in the summer so you'd have money to shape the squad, etc. - but the fact that they've stuck with Hodgson suggests they're not confident in replacing with an improvement.

They're hopeless without Olise or on a good day Eze. Doucore a good midfielder who is out long term but creatively they rely entirely on those two. 1 or 2 others who might make a bit of an impact if they got more of a chance.

They need to sack Hodgson though, it's very Rodgers and Leicester from last season. Question is whether they get a new manager bounce to get a few wins, or they end up with a Dean Smith.
