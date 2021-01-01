Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Author
Topic: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread. (Read 238748 times)
I've been a good boy
"There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 6,121
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
«
Reply #2400 on:
Yesterday
at 10:00:46 pm »
You know what, I've been reading this thread and thought some of our fans have been harsh on him but how wrong I was. He's such a spiteful old c*nt, no doubt he voted leave and supports Tories.
GreatEx
pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,948
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
«
Reply #2401 on:
Today
at 03:08:55 am »
He's a vile prick, if Olise headbutts him I will actively campaign for his (Olise's!) recruitment.
