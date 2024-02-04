« previous next »
Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
February 4, 2024, 12:27:05 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on February  3, 2024, 11:26:30 pm
Throwing Palace's medical team under the bus for the Olise injury. He never, ever takes responsibility.

Clearly, the medical team failed at the time-honoured test of resolve...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
February 4, 2024, 01:06:44 am
These are right in the shit unless they get rid of that daft old fart
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
February 4, 2024, 02:19:01 am
Yernited players could use some of that famed arms round the shoulder management he's patently so good at.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
February 4, 2024, 08:06:56 am
Quote from: bradders1011 on February  3, 2024, 11:26:30 pm
Throwing Palace's medical team under the bus for the Olise injury. He never, ever takes responsibility.

He's clever with his words, he doesn't quite go all the way and say "these pricks sold me out", but by listing all the people involved in the "group decision" and pointing out that he can't read the future, he implies that he is a victim of circumstances. Textbook weasel behaviour. A proper manager like Klopp establishes a clear protocol - the long term health of the player is paramount, no shortcuts - and in the event of relapse will say it was his call and his mistake, even if it wasn't.

Man I hate the owl so much.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
February 4, 2024, 08:45:08 am
Glad he's shown himself up at another club. When he's bad he's  spectacularly bad. Liverpool, Watford, Blackburn and now his second spell at Palace. Plus as England manager their worst ever world cup performance and went out to Iceland at the Euros.

At Palace he had a lot of credit in the bank as well with the fans which he's lost by being a prick and the Olise thing being final straw.

https://twitter.com/HLTCO/status/1754060861398806817
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
February 4, 2024, 09:24:59 am
It's absolutely wild that these sign lots of young players but have this clown in charge, talk about a contradiction, he has the most intense hatred of young players and couldn't even resist a dig at the lad they signed 2 days ago. A complete c*nt, great to see they've all turned on him. We did try warning everyone, so did Blackburn fans.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
February 4, 2024, 10:27:12 am
Quote from: Fromola on February  4, 2024, 08:45:08 am
Glad he's shown himself up at another club. When he's bad he's  spectacularly bad. Liverpool, Watford, Blackburn and now his second spell at Palace. Plus as England manager their worst ever world cup performance and went out to Iceland at the Euros.

At Palace he had a lot of credit in the bank as well with the fans which he's lost by being a prick and the Olise thing being final straw.

https://twitter.com/HLTCO/status/1754060861398806817

Mad how little grief he gets for his time in charge of England. Maclaren gets it because he failed to qualify for the Euros. Eriksen and Capello seemed to get more bailies than he did by the end of things, probably for having the cheek to be foreign and well paid.

Hodgson had his first Euros where they did ok - drew with France, qualified from the group and a classic plucky defeat to Italy on penalties when the most successful passing combination was the keeper (James?) to Carroll I think. :D

Then a World Cup exit after two games (a tough group admittedly). Then a Euros with two poor draws and as a last minute win against Wales, followed by that defeat to Iceland. And a hissy fit at the end of it where he tries to walk away without having to face up to any questions about it.

Given all that, hes pretty lucky that he doesnt get slated more by the wider footballing public.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
February 4, 2024, 10:32:34 am
Quote from: Fromola on February  4, 2024, 08:45:08 am
Glad he's shown himself up at another club. When he's bad he's  spectacularly bad. Liverpool, Watford, Blackburn and now his second spell at Palace. Plus as England manager their worst ever world cup performance and went out to Iceland at the Euros.

At Palace he had a lot of credit in the bank as well with the fans which he's lost by being a prick and the Olise thing being final straw.

https://twitter.com/HLTCO/status/1754060861398806817

Shit football, criticising young players, a dickhead in press conferences, where have we seen that before?!
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
February 4, 2024, 10:35:17 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  4, 2024, 10:27:12 am
Mad how little grief he gets for his time in charge of England. Maclaren gets it because he failed to qualify for the Euros. Eriksen and Capello seemed to get more bailies than he did by the end of things, probably for having the cheek to be foreign and well paid.

Hodgson had his first Euros where they did ok - drew with France, qualified from the group and a classic plucky defeat to Italy on penalties when the most successful passing combination was the keeper (James?) to Carroll I think. :D

Then a World Cup exit after two games (a tough group admittedly). Then a Euros with two poor draws and as a last minute win against Wales, followed by that defeat to Iceland. And a hissy fit at the end of it where he tries to walk away without having to face up to any questions about it.

Given all that, hes pretty lucky that he doesnt get slated more by the wider footballing public.

He did a good job at completely dulling all expectations with England. At Euro 2012 a defeat on pens to Italy was considered creditable but an average Italy team (went out the group stages at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup) absolutely played them off the park and they barely got a kick. They clung on for pens and lost. At the World Cup in 2014 he had expectations set that getting out the group would have been a miracle (utopia!) and they were out after 2 games. Costa Rica managed to get out the group though because Italy and Uruguay weren't the worldbeaters Hodge had hailed them as. Then the nadir of Iceland in 2016.

Hodgson had made England out to be Scotland during his time there and the media bought it. 3 major tournaments and never won a single knockout game. Yet in 2018, two years after Iceland and 4 years after their worst ever World Cup performance, England were 20 minutes away from a World Cup final.

He was also stupid enough to put Neville as his assistant. Someone else who doesn't get slated as he should for that gig. People usually focus on Valencia.
« Last Edit: February 4, 2024, 10:52:33 am by Fromola »
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
February 4, 2024, 12:33:01 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  4, 2024, 10:27:12 am
Mad how little grief he gets for his time in charge of England. Maclaren gets it because

... of the umbrella...
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
February 4, 2024, 12:48:18 pm
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Yesterday at 10:25:55 pm
Quote from: bradders1011 on February  3, 2024, 11:26:30 pm
Throwing Palace's medical team under the bus for the Olise injury. He never, ever takes responsibility.
Olise is out for two months cos the old fraud knew better than the medical staff.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Today at 03:43:17 am
Quote from: afc tukrish on February  4, 2024, 12:33:01 pm
... of the umbrella...

Yeah, i remember Mclarens awful reign as England manager, but the owl hit new lows as England manager, the owls record;

Worst ever England performance ever a world cup finals, 1 point from 3 group matches in 2014.

Qualified for 3 tournaments [Euro 2012, World Cup 2014, Euro 2016] has a grand total of 3 wins from all those tournaments, 2 of those wins were at Euro 2012, the other vs Wales at Euro 2016, then followed by that embarrassing loss vs Iceland in the second round.

The owl is a complete fraud of a manager [wins against City aside], takes no responsibility on anything going wrong [always throws someone else under a bus], then claims credit for when things do go well, but somehow gets no grief from the media
