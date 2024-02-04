... of the umbrella...
Yeah, i remember Mclarens awful reign as England manager, but the owl hit new lows as England manager, the owls record;
Worst ever England performance ever a world cup finals, 1 point from 3 group matches in 2014.
Qualified for 3 tournaments [Euro 2012, World Cup 2014, Euro 2016] has a grand total of 3 wins from all those tournaments, 2 of those wins were at Euro 2012, the other vs Wales at Euro 2016, then followed by that embarrassing loss vs Iceland in the second round.
The owl is a complete fraud of a manager [wins against City aside], takes no responsibility on anything going wrong [always throws someone else under a bus], then claims credit for when things do go well, but somehow gets no grief from the media