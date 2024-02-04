Mad how little grief he gets for his time in charge of England. Maclaren gets it because he failed to qualify for the Euros. Eriksen and Capello seemed to get more bailies than he did by the end of things, probably for having the cheek to be foreign and well paid.



Hodgson had his first Euros where they did ok - drew with France, qualified from the group and a classic plucky defeat to Italy on penalties when the most successful passing combination was the keeper (James?) to Carroll I think.



Then a World Cup exit after two games (a tough group admittedly). Then a Euros with two poor draws and as a last minute win against Wales, followed by that defeat to Iceland. And a hissy fit at the end of it where he tries to walk away without having to face up to any questions about it.



Given all that, hes pretty lucky that he doesnt get slated more by the wider footballing public.



He did a good job at completely dulling all expectations with England. At Euro 2012 a defeat on pens to Italy was considered creditable but an average Italy team (went out the group stages at the 2010 and 2014 World Cup) absolutely played them off the park and they barely got a kick. They clung on for pens and lost. At the World Cup in 2014 he had expectations set that getting out the group would have been a miracle (utopia!) and they were out after 2 games. Costa Rica managed to get out the group though because Italy and Uruguay weren't the worldbeaters Hodge had hailed them as. Then the nadir of Iceland in 2016.Hodgson had made England out to be Scotland during his time there and the media bought it. 3 major tournaments and never won a single knockout game. Yet in 2018, two years after Iceland and 4 years after their worst ever World Cup performance, England were 20 minutes away from a World Cup final.He was also stupid enough to put Neville as his assistant. Someone else who doesn't get slated as he should for that gig. People usually focus on Valencia.