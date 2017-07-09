I can only think that Fulham must be the only club he's managed over here where they think the world of him.



I remember watching a game with a mate in the pub when he started rubbing his face. I said,"Imagine being a player on the field and looking over at that, would hardly inspire you with confidence." Klopp would fill you with so much confidence as a player. In the recent FA Cup game with Arsenal I was confident if we got to half time level he would sort it and we'd win in the second half. His in game management this season has been other worldy. I actually think this area of his management is better now than it ever was, or maybe it's because he has more options now than he ever had.