« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Down

Author Topic: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.  (Read 231453 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2320 on: Yesterday at 03:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 02:50:50 pm
Henry Winter crawls up the Owl's ringpiece for maybe the last time  ;D

'At some point, when Roy Hodgson leaves #CPFC, he should go with their thanks, for rescuing them last season, for his calm, his hard work, rarely complaining. Steve Cooper his successor one day? The English game, generally, will miss Hodgsons dignity and sense of perspective.

"For rescuing them last season" when they weren't even in the relegation zone and had basically come through 8 back-to-back matches against top 6 clubs.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,990
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2321 on: Yesterday at 03:07:13 pm »
Dignity  :lmao
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2322 on: Yesterday at 03:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 02:50:50 pm
Henry Winter crawls up the Owl's ringpiece for maybe the last time  ;D

'At some point, when Roy Hodgson leaves #CPFC, he should go with their thanks, for rescuing them last season, for his calm, his hard work, rarely complaining. Steve Cooper his successor one day? The English game, generally, will miss Hodgsons dignity and sense of perspective.

Dignity? What dignity?

The same man who scurried away and left his England players to face the press after they lost to Iceland? The same man who blamed Liverpool fans for having 'high expectations' in response to the fury that he'd dragged us into a relegation battle? The same man who threw his players under the bus at his last tenure at Crystal Palace?

He's one of the least dignified coaches in football, a coward of the highest order. But apparently he's a gentleman to Henry Winter and the rest of the English press because he reads Sebastian fuckin Faulks.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:13:12 pm by mattD »
Logged

Offline Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2323 on: Yesterday at 03:17:12 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 03:11:17 pm
Dignity? What dignity?

The same man who scurried away and left his England players to face the press after they lost to Iceland? The same man who blamed Liverpool fans for having 'high expectations' in response to the fury that he'd dragged us into a relegation battle? The same man who threw his players under the bus at his last tenure at Crystal Palace?

He's one of the least dignified coaches in football, a coward of the highest order. But apparently he's a gentleman to Henry Winter and the rest of the English press because he reads Sebastian fuckin Faulks.

I still listen to TAW special when he got sacked and they mention that he is seen as a gentleman and intelligent because he is good at being seen around the dinner table, and talking a good game "Fuck all about football, but about books or theatre or some shite"
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,571
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2324 on: Yesterday at 03:25:17 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:02:43 pm
"For rescuing them last season" when they weren't even in the relegation zone and had basically come through 8 back-to-back matches against top 6 clubs.

Yeah that's a real myth. Palace only needed about two wins to stay up.(in February) and had most of the bottom half to play, mainly at home.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,692
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2325 on: Yesterday at 03:28:54 pm »
The man is a fraud
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,969
  • Truthiness
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2326 on: Yesterday at 03:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 02:50:50 pm
Henry Winter crawls up the Owl's ringpiece for maybe the last time  ;D

'At some point, when Roy Hodgson leaves #CPFC, he should go with their thanks, for rescuing them last season, for his calm, his hard work, rarely complaining. Steve Cooper his successor one day? The English game, generally, will miss Hodgsons dignity and sense of perspective.

Found Henry Winter's burner account folks
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,807
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2327 on: Yesterday at 03:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 03:17:12 pm
I still listen to TAW special when he got sacked and they mention that he is seen as a gentleman and intelligent because he is good at being seen around the dinner table, and talking a good game "Fuck all about football, but about books or theatre or some shite"

Makes sense, given how frequently he goes out to bat for Hogson. His arseholery in the summer of 2010 was a joke.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,601
  • Dutch Class
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2328 on: Yesterday at 04:09:23 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 03:02:43 pm
"For rescuing them last season" when they weren't even in the relegation zone and had basically come through 8 back-to-back matches against top 6 clubs.

Yep. Said it at the time, they could have kept Vieira and still weren't going down. They should have never brought Hodgson back this season.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,990
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2329 on: Yesterday at 04:47:04 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:09:23 pm
Yep. Said it at the time, they could have kept Vieira and still weren't going down. They should have never brought Hodgson back this season.

It's the same thing with these small to mid sized clubs though. They always panic and pull the trigger. They can bring in a new young manager in the summer, but by February 2025 it could be Fat Sam again if they're remotely close to the bottom six.

They're not prepared to take the risk of growing pains to become more competitive. They stay in their comfort zone of plodding on, year after year.

With Everton in the state they are, these types of clubs will be even more reluctant to take those sorts of chances now.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,799
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2330 on: Yesterday at 04:56:12 pm »
Throwing kids that came off the bench under the bus for the last two goals.

Classic Hodgson.
Logged
AHA!

Offline DiggerJohn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 404
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2331 on: Yesterday at 05:01:17 pm »
Yeah what's that about. Why do they go for Fat Sam Dyce the Owl Pulis when in a bit of trouble? Why do these clubs think they are safe bets. Palace is a good example want to develop progess hire Viera, few bad results tear that up and pick good old plucky English Dinosaur. Probably Burnley will sack Kompany I'm guessing. Everton went for fatsam and then Dyce in their hour of need. Brighton stick to their philosophy and it seems to work OK for them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:03:42 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,384
  • Ground Control
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2332 on: Yesterday at 05:33:27 pm »
"We deserved to lose the game because we played against a much better team."

The ex-England boss added: "Fans are always entitled to their opinions. They care and want to see a strong Palace team. Today, they were entitled to make their opinions felt.

"But I'm afraid there are times when we look at it from our position, the team and myself, and what more can we do with the people that we're trying to put on the field?

"It's not always that easy. Managers always take the full brunt of it. It makes me feel a bit sad and disappointed because I feel we're doing the best job we could possibly do." https://www.livescore.com/en/news/roy-hodgson-crystal-palace-premier-league-reaction-2024012015211278590/
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,692
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2333 on: Yesterday at 05:49:11 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 05:33:27 pm
"We deserved to lose the game because we played against a much better team."

The ex-England boss added: "Fans are always entitled to their opinions. They care and want to see a strong Palace team. Today, they were entitled to make their opinions felt.

"But I'm afraid there are times when we look at it from our position, the team and myself, and what more can we do with the people that we're trying to put on the field?

"It's not always that easy. Managers always take the full brunt of it. It makes me feel a bit sad and disappointed because I feel we're doing the best job we could possibly do." https://www.livescore.com/en/news/roy-hodgson-crystal-palace-premier-league-reaction-2024012015211278590/

What a horrible arl c*nt - his dinosaur football doesn't work, but its the players fault? Fuck off
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,990
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2334 on: Yesterday at 06:12:33 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 05:33:27 pm
"We deserved to lose the game because we played against a much better team."

The ex-England boss added: "Fans are always entitled to their opinions. They care and want to see a strong Palace team. Today, they were entitled to make their opinions felt.

"But I'm afraid there are times when we look at it from our position, the team and myself, and what more can we do with the people that we're trying to put on the field?

"It's not always that easy. Managers always take the full brunt of it. It makes me feel a bit sad and disappointed because I feel we're doing the best job we could possibly do." https://www.livescore.com/en/news/roy-hodgson-crystal-palace-premier-league-reaction-2024012015211278590/

Reminds me of when he was struggling with us and said, "We're not losing on purpose". Maybe not, but players can stop playing for a manager who is clearly out of ideas.

I remember the Owl's last press conference for us right before he was sacked. Think it was the Blackburn game? They have little love for him either. Post match presser lasted all of two minutes before the PR guy cut everyone off. He was gone the next day.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,800
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2335 on: Yesterday at 06:23:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:12:33 pm
Reminds me of when he was struggling with us and said, "We're not losing on purpose". Maybe not, but players can stop playing for a manager who is clearly out of ideas.

I remember the Owl's last press conference for us right before he was sacked. Think it was the Blackburn game? They have little love for him either. Post match presser lasted all of two minutes before the PR guy cut everyone off. He was gone the next day.


I can only think that Fulham must be the only club he's managed over here where they think the world of him.



Logged

Offline KissThisGuy

  • OnlyThroughAFaceMaskThough
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,884
  • It was raining, I went outside, I got wet.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2336 on: Yesterday at 06:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 06:23:13 pm
I can only think that Fulham must be the only club he's managed over here where they think the world of him.
I remember watching a game with a mate in the pub when he started rubbing his face. I said,"Imagine being a player on the field and looking over at that, would hardly inspire you with confidence." Klopp would fill you with so much confidence as a player. In the recent FA Cup game with Arsenal I was confident if we got to half time level he would sort it and we'd win in the second half. His in game management this season has been other worldy. I actually think this area of his management is better now than it ever was, or maybe it's because he has more options now than he ever had.
Logged

Offline wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2337 on: Yesterday at 07:00:43 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 05:33:27 pm
"We deserved to lose the game because we played against a much better team."

The ex-England boss added: "Fans are always entitled to their opinions. They care and want to see a strong Palace team. Today, they were entitled to make their opinions felt.

"But I'm afraid there are times when we look at it from our position, the team and myself, and what more can we do with the people that we're trying to put on the field?

"It's not always that easy. Managers always take the full brunt of it. It makes me feel a bit sad and disappointed because I feel we're doing the best job we could possibly do." https://www.livescore.com/en/news/roy-hodgson-crystal-palace-premier-league-reaction-2024012015211278590/
I'd down tools if I was a Palace player after reading that. How hard is it to just say "We had a go but weren't at our best so we'll go back home and back to training and go again next week."?
Logged

Offline Dench57

  • Self-confessed tit. Can't sit still. She's got the hippy hippy crack.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,702
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2338 on: Yesterday at 07:01:50 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 05:33:27 pm
"We deserved to lose the game because we played against a much better team."

The ex-England boss added: "Fans are always entitled to their opinions. They care and want to see a strong Palace team. Today, they were entitled to make their opinions felt.

"But I'm afraid there are times when we look at it from our position, the team and myself, and what more can we do with the people that we're trying to put on the field?

"It's not always that easy. Managers always take the full brunt of it. It makes me feel a bit sad and disappointed because I feel we're doing the best job we could possibly do." https://www.livescore.com/en/news/roy-hodgson-crystal-palace-premier-league-reaction-2024012015211278590/

Like clockwork. Never, ever takes responsibility, always someone else's fault. Yet still maintains this reputation as a lovely, humble gentleman.
Logged
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,127
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2339 on: Yesterday at 07:03:55 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 05:33:27 pm
"We deserved to lose the game because we played against a much better team."

The ex-England boss added: "Fans are always entitled to their opinions. They care and want to see a strong Palace team. Today, they were entitled to make their opinions felt.

"But I'm afraid there are times when we look at it from our position, the team and myself, and what more can we do with the people that we're trying to put on the field?

"It's not always that easy. Managers always take the full brunt of it. It makes me feel a bit sad and disappointed because I feel we're doing the best job we could possibly do." https://www.livescore.com/en/news/roy-hodgson-crystal-palace-premier-league-reaction-2024012015211278590/

Honestly infuriates me so much that the media have such a positive perception of him. This is the reality. The man is an absolute fucking arse.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,969
  • Truthiness
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2340 on: Yesterday at 07:07:51 pm »
Johnny Liew on Hodge

Quote
The full-time whistle blows at the Emirates: the trigger for roughly 400 coaches, stewards, broadcasters, support staff and various other items of footballs background scenery to swarm the pitch. Roy Hodgson folds his glasses into a coat pocket and stands on the touchline, gazing bleakly out into the maelstrom, looking  as he often does these days  like a man reminiscing about a sandwich he once had in 1962. A cameraman spots the opportunity for the perfectly framed shot; he wheels around Hodgson and captures him from behind, staring out at a distant banner in the Crystal Palace end: WASTED POTENTIAL/ON AND OFF THE PITCH/WEAK DECISIONS/TAKING US BACKWARDS.

The natural tendency here, at least for the professional storyteller, is to superimpose some kind of human narrative on this confected tableau, to peer inside Hodgsons brain and empty its contents on to the page. Was he contemplating the end? Wondering whether this great weathered career had finally run its course? Perhaps even absorbing one last ray of footballing daylight, making one last memory, before disappearing down the tunnel and into the sweet embrace of oblivion.

Alas, no. I was waiting for the players to come off the pitch, he said when asked what was going through his mind at the time. Which for Hodgson is of course an immaculately, flawlessly on-brand response. He has frequently admitted that there is a streak of arrogance to him, and the idea of being decrypted or read  the idea that you, a person who is not Roy Hodgson, could ever truly comprehend the mind of Roy Hodgson  seems positively to offend him. In any case, if he really had been reflecting on something poignant and meaningful, he would scarcely have deigned to share it with the likes of us.

In the current Premier League coaching landscape, with its cast of therapists and televangelists, this kind of thing stands out a lot more than it used to. Hodgson has no interest in feeding you sugar‑coated bromides or taking you on a magnificent journey. Hes not trying to tell you a story or sell you a vision. He doesnt even really buy into one of footballs most sacrosanct lies: that fans are the cherished lifeblood of the game whose whims and motivations must never be questioned, let alone challenged. They wouldnt understand why I took Eze off the field, he said of the fiesta of boos that greeted his decision to take Eberechi Eze off in Wednesdays FA Cup defeat at Everton.

All of which is probably going to get Hodgson sacked sooner rather than later. The wins have dried up  just one in all competitions since the start of October. The football is in gentle decline. A lot of the thrust and energy has gone out of the machine, and a Hodgson team without thrust and energy is basically indistinguishable from a square dance.

Most crucially the fans have had enough, and at this juncture it is no kind of defence at all to argue that Palace are still 14th and still well on track to stay up, particular when you factor in the weakness of the three promoted teams and the possibility of points deductions to Everton and Nottingham Forest. Nor is it worth pointing out that this is their 11th consecutive season of Premier League football, a period during which they have never finished in the bottom five or gained fewer than 40 points, and that in historical terms we are basically living through a Palace golden age.

None of this really matters. Football, at the popular level, is not really an empirical exercise but a torrent of feelings, and the sense of staleness and stasis that has set in at Selhurst Park is not the kind of thing you can really argue your way out of. Particularly when you have a genial but frequently grouchy manager who, in his more unguarded moments, describes the fans as spoiled, grumbles that he wont miss anything when hes gone, and when asked what his message is to the players after a humbling 5-0 defeat, responds with the simple, uplifting words: Theyve got to stick with the work they have been doing.

And frankly, if Palaces board pull the lever on Hodgson now, then nobody can have too many complaints. Here the defending at set pieces was abysmal, the attacking strategy threadbare, the space available in behind the Palace defence  well before the two late counterattacks from which Gabriel Martinelli scored  the sort of thing that makes opposition analysts pause the tape and hunt feverishly for a notebook.

But consider, too, that this is a squad that has had precious little investment or refreshment over the last few years, forcing Hodgson to spend the last few months negotiating a cataclysmic injury crisis. The experience and invention of Wilfried Zaha has been inadequately replaced. And what is often described as a long-term build looks a lot like a disparate ownership that, with one eye on a potential sale, has begun to abandon ambition for stasis.

Afterwards, Hodgson is asked whether he still has the support of the board, and of course he knows what the question is really about. In the scenario youre envisaging, he said, rolling the r with relish, that has to be a question for them, hasnt it? And theres a little smile there: as if the only thing worse than being sacked is having to explain himself.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:10:17 pm by Ray K »
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,507
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2341 on: Yesterday at 09:10:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:28:54 pm
The man is a fraud
An extremely wealthy fraud at that.
Logged

Offline mobydick

  • Comes in any flavour
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,039
  • Thatcherite refugee
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2342 on: Yesterday at 09:41:47 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:10:20 pm
An extremely wealthy fraud at that.

Got to pick a pocket or two, innit?
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,752
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2343 on: Yesterday at 10:05:19 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:07:51 pm
Johnny Liew on Hodge

Seriously think Jonathan Liew is the only English journalist with his head screwed on properly.

Pathetic sycophants like Henry Winter could take lessons in journalism from him.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,990
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2344 on: Yesterday at 10:38:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 07:07:51 pm
Johnny Liew on Hodge

Everton need to take note. This is what it really means to punish the fans for the mistakes of the club.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,194
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2345 on: Today at 12:35:07 am »
Potter to be unveiled next week I would suggest
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,876
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 04:59:19 am »
Potter? But what about... The Rivalry?? Can the universe support this?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Up
« previous next »
 