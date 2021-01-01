« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Down

Author Topic: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.  (Read 231007 times)

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2320 on: Today at 03:02:43 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 02:50:50 pm
Henry Winter crawls up the Owl's ringpiece for maybe the last time  ;D

'At some point, when Roy Hodgson leaves #CPFC, he should go with their thanks, for rescuing them last season, for his calm, his hard work, rarely complaining. Steve Cooper his successor one day? The English game, generally, will miss Hodgsons dignity and sense of perspective.

"For rescuing them last season" when they weren't even in the relegation zone and had basically come through 8 back-to-back matches against top 6 clubs.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,987
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2321 on: Today at 03:07:13 pm »
Dignity  :lmao
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2322 on: Today at 03:11:17 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 02:50:50 pm
Henry Winter crawls up the Owl's ringpiece for maybe the last time  ;D

'At some point, when Roy Hodgson leaves #CPFC, he should go with their thanks, for rescuing them last season, for his calm, his hard work, rarely complaining. Steve Cooper his successor one day? The English game, generally, will miss Hodgsons dignity and sense of perspective.

Dignity? What dignity?

The same man who scurried away and left his England players to face the press after they lost to Iceland? The same man who blamed Liverpool fans for having 'high expectations' in response to the fury that he'd dragged us into a relegation battle? The same man who threw his players under the bus at his last tenure at Crystal Palace?

He's one of the least dignified coaches in football, a coward of the highest order. But apparently he's a gentleman to Henry Winter and the rest of the English press because he reads Sebastian fuckin Faulks.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:13:12 pm by mattD »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2323 on: Today at 03:17:12 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 03:11:17 pm
Dignity? What dignity?

The same man who scurried away and left his England players to face the press after they lost to Iceland? The same man who blamed Liverpool fans for having 'high expectations' in response to the fury that he'd dragged us into a relegation battle? The same man who threw his players under the bus at his last tenure at Crystal Palace?

He's one of the least dignified coaches in football, a coward of the highest order. But apparently he's a gentleman to Henry Winter and the rest of the English press because he reads Sebastian fuckin Faulks.

I still listen to TAW special when he got sacked and they mention that he is seen as a gentleman and intelligent because he is good at being seen around the dinner table, and talking a good game "Fuck all about football, but about books or theatre or some shite"
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,571
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2324 on: Today at 03:25:17 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:02:43 pm
"For rescuing them last season" when they weren't even in the relegation zone and had basically come through 8 back-to-back matches against top 6 clubs.

Yeah that's a real myth. Palace only needed about two wins to stay up.(in February) and had most of the bottom half to play, mainly at home.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,688
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2325 on: Today at 03:28:54 pm »
The man is a fraud
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,966
  • Truthiness
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2326 on: Today at 03:37:03 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 02:50:50 pm
Henry Winter crawls up the Owl's ringpiece for maybe the last time  ;D

'At some point, when Roy Hodgson leaves #CPFC, he should go with their thanks, for rescuing them last season, for his calm, his hard work, rarely complaining. Steve Cooper his successor one day? The English game, generally, will miss Hodgsons dignity and sense of perspective.

Found Henry Winter's burner account folks
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,806
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2327 on: Today at 03:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:17:12 pm
I still listen to TAW special when he got sacked and they mention that he is seen as a gentleman and intelligent because he is good at being seen around the dinner table, and talking a good game "Fuck all about football, but about books or theatre or some shite"

Makes sense, given how frequently he goes out to bat for Hogson. His arseholery in the summer of 2010 was a joke.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,601
  • Dutch Class
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2328 on: Today at 04:09:23 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:02:43 pm
"For rescuing them last season" when they weren't even in the relegation zone and had basically come through 8 back-to-back matches against top 6 clubs.

Yep. Said it at the time, they could have kept Vieira and still weren't going down. They should have never brought Hodgson back this season.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,987
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2329 on: Today at 04:47:04 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:09:23 pm
Yep. Said it at the time, they could have kept Vieira and still weren't going down. They should have never brought Hodgson back this season.

It's the same thing with these small to mid sized clubs though. They always panic and pull the trigger. They can bring in a new young manager in the summer, but by February 2025 it could be Fat Sam again if they're remotely close to the bottom six.

They're not prepared to take the risk of growing pains to become more competitive. They stay in their comfort zone of plodding on, year after year.

With Everton in the state they are, these types of clubs will be even more reluctant to take those sorts of chances now.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,798
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2330 on: Today at 04:56:12 pm »
Throwing kids that came off the bench under the bus for the last two goals.

Classic Hodgson.
Logged
AHA!

Online DiggerJohn

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • Up the Scouser Republic
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2331 on: Today at 05:01:17 pm »
Yeah what's that about. Why do they go for Fat Sam Dyce the Owl Pulis when in a bit of trouble? Why do these clubs think they are safe bets. Palace is a good example want to develop progess hire Viera, few bad results tear that up and pick good old plucky English Dinosaur. Probably Burnley will sack Kompany I'm guessing. Everton went for fatsam and then Dyce in their hour of need. Brighton stick to their philosophy and it seems to work OK for them.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:03:42 pm by DiggerJohn »
Logged

Offline coolbyrne

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,383
  • Ground Control
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2332 on: Today at 05:33:27 pm »
"We deserved to lose the game because we played against a much better team."

The ex-England boss added: "Fans are always entitled to their opinions. They care and want to see a strong Palace team. Today, they were entitled to make their opinions felt.

"But I'm afraid there are times when we look at it from our position, the team and myself, and what more can we do with the people that we're trying to put on the field?

"It's not always that easy. Managers always take the full brunt of it. It makes me feel a bit sad and disappointed because I feel we're doing the best job we could possibly do." https://www.livescore.com/en/news/roy-hodgson-crystal-palace-premier-league-reaction-2024012015211278590/
Logged
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,688
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2333 on: Today at 05:49:11 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 05:33:27 pm
"We deserved to lose the game because we played against a much better team."

The ex-England boss added: "Fans are always entitled to their opinions. They care and want to see a strong Palace team. Today, they were entitled to make their opinions felt.

"But I'm afraid there are times when we look at it from our position, the team and myself, and what more can we do with the people that we're trying to put on the field?

"It's not always that easy. Managers always take the full brunt of it. It makes me feel a bit sad and disappointed because I feel we're doing the best job we could possibly do." https://www.livescore.com/en/news/roy-hodgson-crystal-palace-premier-league-reaction-2024012015211278590/

What a horrible arl c*nt - his dinosaur football doesn't work, but its the players fault? Fuck off
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,987
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2334 on: Today at 06:12:33 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 05:33:27 pm
"We deserved to lose the game because we played against a much better team."

The ex-England boss added: "Fans are always entitled to their opinions. They care and want to see a strong Palace team. Today, they were entitled to make their opinions felt.

"But I'm afraid there are times when we look at it from our position, the team and myself, and what more can we do with the people that we're trying to put on the field?

"It's not always that easy. Managers always take the full brunt of it. It makes me feel a bit sad and disappointed because I feel we're doing the best job we could possibly do." https://www.livescore.com/en/news/roy-hodgson-crystal-palace-premier-league-reaction-2024012015211278590/

Reminds me of when he was struggling with us and said, "We're not losing on purpose". Maybe not, but players can stop playing for a manager who is clearly out of ideas.

I remember the Owl's last press conference for us right before he was sacked. Think it was the Blackburn game? They have little love for him either. Post match presser lasted all of two minutes before the PR guy cut everyone off. He was gone the next day.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,800
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2335 on: Today at 06:23:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:12:33 pm
Reminds me of when he was struggling with us and said, "We're not losing on purpose". Maybe not, but players can stop playing for a manager who is clearly out of ideas.

I remember the Owl's last press conference for us right before he was sacked. Think it was the Blackburn game? They have little love for him either. Post match presser lasted all of two minutes before the PR guy cut everyone off. He was gone the next day.


I can only think that Fulham must be the only club he's managed over here where they think the world of him.



Logged
Pages: 1 ... 54 55 56 57 58 [59]   Go Up
« previous next »
 