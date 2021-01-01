Yep. Said it at the time, they could have kept Vieira and still weren't going down. They should have never brought Hodgson back this season.



It's the same thing with these small to mid sized clubs though. They always panic and pull the trigger. They can bring in a new young manager in the summer, but by February 2025 it could be Fat Sam again if they're remotely close to the bottom six.They're not prepared to take the risk of growing pains to become more competitive. They stay in their comfort zone of plodding on, year after year.With Everton in the state they are, these types of clubs will be even more reluctant to take those sorts of chances now.