"We deserved to lose the game because we played against a much better team."The ex-England boss added: "Fans are always entitled to their opinions. They care and want to see a strong Palace team. Today, they were entitled to make their opinions felt."But I'm afraid there are times when we look at it from our position, the team and myself, and what more can we do with the people that we're trying to put on the field?"It's not always that easy. Managers always take the full brunt of it. It makes me feel a bit sad and disappointed because I feel we're doing the best job we could possibly do." https://www.livescore.com/en/news/roy-hodgson-crystal-palace-premier-league-reaction-2024012015211278590/