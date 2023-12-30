You'd be hard pushed to find a worse set of managers for any club, ever, in the history of football. Jesus Christ, makes you feel sorry for the Palace fans
I was going to glibly post a link to Everton's previous managers but, when I looked at it, they've generally appointed fairly well. Martinez, Koeman, Silva, Ancelotti and Rafa is largely top tier (of course, interspersed with Allardyce, Lampard and caretaker stints under Unsy and Big Dunc).
It feels like as a club they were overly scarred by the five games they gave to de Boer.