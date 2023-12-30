« previous next »
Author Topic: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.  (Read 230486 times)

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2280 on: December 30, 2023, 08:40:26 pm »
Its not often Ill stick up for Hodgson but if someone asked me if I was worried about rumours that I was getting fired and replaced by someone else Id tell them to fuck off as well, albeit without referencing my previous achievements in the process but still.

What a shithouse question to ask someone, even Hodgson
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2281 on: December 30, 2023, 11:27:21 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on December 30, 2023, 08:40:26 pm
Its not often Ill stick up for Hodgson but if someone asked me if I was worried about rumours that I was getting fired and replaced by someone else Id tell them to fuck off as well, albeit without referencing my previous achievements in the process but still.

What a shithouse question to ask someone, even Hodgson
while i absolutely agree with you, i'd be willing to bet he probably courted and gleefully engaged in speculation when our owners went shopping for him before they sacked Rafa (had to wait for him to board a flight for him to go on his holidays, cos thats the kind of c*nt Purslow was)
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2282 on: December 31, 2023, 12:16:14 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on December 30, 2023, 07:33:16 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67850417
"I'm 76 years of age. I've been working 47 years, I've got a CBE for my services and I've got a CV which is incredibley bad," Hodgson said.
Flashbacks...
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2283 on: December 31, 2023, 08:13:10 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on December 30, 2023, 08:40:26 pm
Its not often Ill stick up for Hodgson but if someone asked me if I was worried about rumours that I was getting fired and replaced by someone else Id tell them to fuck off as well, albeit without referencing my previous achievements in the process but still.

What a shithouse question to ask someone, even Hodgson

Fuck him. Hes a petty narcissist. And every other struggling manager gets asked similar questions without gurning about being disrespected and dragging out their MBE.

Imagine Klopp bringing up his CV when questioned about his job security 🫣😂
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2284 on: December 31, 2023, 11:20:30 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on December 30, 2023, 08:28:43 pm
So he's 76 and been working for 47 years, no wonder he's still having to work at his age if he did fuck all between 16 & 29 the lazy fucker
Apart from play football in the Apartheid era South Africa.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2285 on: December 31, 2023, 11:40:41 am »
Quote from: Illmatic on December 30, 2023, 08:37:49 pm
I mean that quote is just the Roy Hodgson that us Liverpool fans unfortunately got to know too well.

He's an unpleasant, cantankerous arse at the best of times, I don't know why he's held up as some kind of great statesmen of the game. Probably just knows how to suck up to the right people.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2286 on: December 31, 2023, 12:32:39 pm »
Quote from: 12C on December 31, 2023, 11:20:30 am
Apart from play football in the Apartheid era South Africa.

Didn't know that... what a total twat of a man he is, and always has been.

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2287 on: December 31, 2023, 12:37:01 pm »
Fuck him.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2288 on: December 31, 2023, 01:21:52 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on December 30, 2023, 07:38:34 pm
Sounds like what the Owl says to himself in the mirror every morning as he's brushing his teeth.
;D ;D
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

"be careful of media, they can make you hate the oppressed and love the oppressors." - Malcolm X

The notion that an Occupier is defending itself is as absurd as the notion that the rapist is defending itself from the victim.

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2289 on: December 31, 2023, 01:25:12 pm »
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2290 on: December 31, 2023, 09:28:05 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on December 31, 2023, 08:13:10 am
Fuck him. Hes a petty narcissist. And every other struggling manager gets asked similar questions without gurning about being disrespected and dragging out their MBE.

Imagine Klopp bringing up his CV when questioned about his job security 🫣😂

To be clear Im very much in the fuck him camp.

Journalists are shithouses with these sorts of questions though, Id imagine if someone asked Kloppmaomsthing similar theyd get told to fuck off as well.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2291 on: January 1, 2024, 02:36:21 pm »
He's a Ballchinian Owl, not many have that on their CV.
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2292 on: January 17, 2024, 09:51:47 pm »
How pathetic do you have to be to lose to this Everton side?
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2293 on: January 17, 2024, 10:03:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January 17, 2024, 09:51:47 pm
How pathetic do you have to be to lose to this Everton side?

They're no better. Hodgson tested Olise's resolve giving him 90 mins in every game around Christmas coming back from injury and he got injured again. There's fuck all else in that team.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2294 on: January 17, 2024, 11:06:20 pm »
Palace made a rod for their own back when they needlessly brought him back. They'll probably end up sacking him before season's end.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2295 on: January 17, 2024, 11:13:10 pm »
Surely you bin him now and get Cooper in to do his diligence on the squad before summer, see how he'll spend the Olise money.
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2296 on: January 17, 2024, 11:29:13 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on January 17, 2024, 11:06:20 pm
Palace made a rod for their own back when they needlessly brought him back. They'll probably end up sacking him before season's end.

They would have to be in real danger of going down to sack him. Unlikely, given the current crop of candidates.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2297 on: January 17, 2024, 11:31:33 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on January 17, 2024, 11:29:13 pm
They would have to be in real danger of going down to sack him. Unlikely, given the current crop of candidates.

I agree, but I could see them potentially panicking if they think the likes of Cooper might be recruited by someone else.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2298 on: January 18, 2024, 12:17:53 pm »
Palace are such a strange team. The appoint a young manager with a view to building a young squad then sack them at the first sign of trouble before bringing back a safe pair of hands like Hodgson, only for the fans to quickly get fed up with his boring negative football. Rinse and repeat. 

They were never really in danger of going down last season and the quality of the teams at the bottom this season means relegation is again extremely unlikley, but it will get painted as good old Roy coming in to save them.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2299 on: January 18, 2024, 12:30:39 pm »
If Hodgson's masterful squad management sees them take points off Arsenal then I'm all for it.  Of course, he could just have made more of an effort to win (or lose, anything but draw) the first tie.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2300 on: January 18, 2024, 12:35:45 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on January 18, 2024, 12:30:39 pm
If Hodgson's masterful squad management sees them take points off Arsenal then I'm all for it.  Of course, he could just have made more of an effort to win (or lose, anything but draw) the first tie.
He'll have to find his magic wand first.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2301 on: January 18, 2024, 12:49:43 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on January 18, 2024, 12:17:53 pm
Palace are such a strange team. The appoint a young manager with a view to building a young squad then sack them at the first sign of trouble before bringing back a safe pair of hands like Hodgson, only for the fans to quickly get fed up with his boring negative football. Rinse and repeat. 

They were never really in danger of going down last season and the quality of the teams at the bottom this season means relegation is again extremely unlikley, but it will get painted as good old Roy coming in to save them.

Their managerial appointments since promotion include Hodgson x2, Pardew, Allardyce, Warnock and Tony Pulis. They always go back to one of these types.

They never have a decent striker either so struggle to score. Zaha carried them for years and now it's all on Olise.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2302 on: January 18, 2024, 12:51:54 pm »
I thought he'd be sacked before Christmas when they were on that bad run and he was throwing every player he could under the bus. But that draw against City and win over Brentford gave him January at least.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2303 on: January 18, 2024, 01:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on January 18, 2024, 12:49:43 pm
Their managerial appointments since promotion include Hodgson x2, Pardew, Allardyce, Warnock and Tony Pulis. They always go back to one of these types.
haha when you see it like that :o

if you were shown a list of recent managers and told one of the owners (or is he chairman?) is on talksport, you'd pick that out immediately ;D

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2304 on: January 18, 2024, 01:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on January 18, 2024, 12:49:43 pm
Their managerial appointments since promotion include Hodgson x2, Pardew, Allardyce, Warnock and Tony Pulis. They always go back to one of these types.

They never have a decent striker either so struggle to score. Zaha carried them for years and now it's all on Olise.

You'd be hard pushed to find a worse set of managers for any club, ever, in the history of football. Jesus Christ, makes you feel sorry for the Palace fans
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2305 on: January 18, 2024, 01:17:58 pm »
There's an article on the BBC Sport site where he responds to the booing by saying he was 'protecting' his best players and that's why he subbed them off.

A few comments criticising him/his decisions - but at least twice as many getting behind and supporting him.

It baffles me how so many football fans like/love him.

A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2306 on: January 18, 2024, 01:22:03 pm »
Quote from: ScottScott on January 18, 2024, 01:03:54 pm
You'd be hard pushed to find a worse set of managers for any club, ever, in the history of football. Jesus Christ, makes you feel sorry for the Palace fans
I was going to glibly post a link to Everton's previous managers but, when I looked at it, they've generally appointed fairly well.  Martinez, Koeman, Silva, Ancelotti and Rafa is largely top tier (of course, interspersed with Allardyce, Lampard and caretaker stints under Unsy and Big Dunc).

It feels like as a club they were overly scarred by the five games they gave to de Boer.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2307 on: January 18, 2024, 01:37:08 pm »
Great to see the Palace fans turning on this fucking fossil. I will never not hate the c*nt.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2308 on: Today at 12:59:07 pm »
Palace fans hate him, he's set up 10 men behind the ball again even though they're 1-0 down, it's utterly moribund.

So the TNT comms have a chat about what a lovely bloke he is... :butt
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2309 on: Today at 01:03:23 pm »
What were Palace thinking appointing this dinosaur again? So many good young managers available and they choose him :butt
Fuck the Tories

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2310 on: Today at 02:25:11 pm »
Surely that's it now, no idea what they are waiting for, it's the perfect time to boot him out, no risk of relegation this season.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2311 on: Today at 02:29:58 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:25:11 pm
Surely that's it now, no idea what they are waiting for, it's the perfect time to boot him out, no risk of relegation this season.
You just know that the auld fossil is going to come out with shite excuses and totally absolve himself from any blame.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2312 on: Today at 02:30:48 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:25:11 pm
Surely that's it now, no idea what they are waiting for, it's the perfect time to boot him out, no risk of relegation this season.

Theyre 5 points above the drop zone. They could easily be relegated. Teams have been relegated from stronger positions.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2313 on: Today at 02:30:58 pm »
Wonder whose fault Hodgisaurus will say it is?
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2314 on: Today at 02:31:20 pm »
Palace have a bunch of good young players who want to attack. Hodgson is not the type of manager to get the best out of them. Yes Palace do need to tighten up defensively.

They could easily end up in a relegation fight and they need to start to pick up points. They need a fresh approach and new ideas.
#JFT97

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2315 on: Today at 02:36:28 pm »
Could you imagine the vitriol for that performance if it was anyone else but the Owl
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2316 on: Today at 02:39:33 pm »
Playing a defensive game and losing kind of defeats the purpose.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2317 on: Today at 02:50:50 pm »
Henry Winter crawls up the Owl's ringpiece for maybe the last time  ;D

'At some point, when Roy Hodgson leaves #CPFC, he should go with their thanks, for rescuing them last season, for his calm, his hard work, rarely complaining. Steve Cooper his successor one day? The English game, generally, will miss Hodgsons dignity and sense of perspective.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2318 on: Today at 02:54:15 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 02:50:50 pm
Henry Winter crawls up the Owl's ringpiece for maybe the last time  ;D

'At some point, when Roy Hodgson leaves #CPFC, he should go with their thanks, for rescuing them last season, for his calm, his hard work, rarely complaining. Steve Cooper his successor one day? The English game, generally, will miss Hodgsons dignity and sense of perspective.

Hahahaha fucking hell.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2319 on: Today at 03:01:06 pm »
Bye Hodgson
