Palace are such a strange team. The appoint a young manager with a view to building a young squad then sack them at the first sign of trouble before bringing back a safe pair of hands like Hodgson, only for the fans to quickly get fed up with his boring negative football. Rinse and repeat.



They were never really in danger of going down last season and the quality of the teams at the bottom this season means relegation is again extremely unlikley, but it will get painted as good old Roy coming in to save them.