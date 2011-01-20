POMO?



The position of maximum opportunity as labelled by one Charles Hughes. Hughes was not a football coach but studied statistics to see how goals came about. His work was given credence by the FA who believed the English system could not produce skilful players to match those on the continent. Hughes stats approach proved that most goals came from 2 passes. This was basically the big hoof to the big man who knocked it down to the smaller man to score. This led to set piece football of the worst kind.Btw The POMO may be better known to football fans as the far post.Bob Paisley made Hughes disciples look like the idiots they were. He took English players to new levels. Ray Kennedy and Terry McDermott were amongst the most skilful players ever to grace a football field.Howard Wilkinson was one of the managers who embraced this brand of ale house football, and was given a plum role in the FA development set up.