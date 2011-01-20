« previous next »
Author Topic: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2240 on: December 10, 2023, 07:34:45 pm »
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2241 on: December 10, 2023, 07:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Illmatic on December 10, 2023, 06:45:46 pm
Think he done decent jobs at teams in the middle to lower half of the table, don't think he's had a relegation has he? He's record a bigger clubs is poor however. I think the Palace owners panicked a bit when they brought him back - think they would have stayed up had they stuck with Viera with chance to build with him for the future. I mean Hodgson is 77 so he's only ever going to be a short term appointment.

He tended to drag midtable sides down into relegation battles with his inerring ability to talk down sides, albeit nowhere near as badly as a certain utopia comment from the old fuckwit.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2242 on: December 10, 2023, 08:09:36 pm »
Quote from: newterp on December 10, 2023, 07:34:45 pm
Doggy style.

You don't have to be all missionary about it...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2243 on: December 10, 2023, 08:15:57 pm »
Marvellous extract from Will Hughes Wiki entry

Quote
  Hughes' appearance has a lot in common with an albino but its yet to be confirmed if he is or isnt of albino extraction.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2244 on: December 10, 2023, 09:01:46 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on December 10, 2023, 07:25:06 pm

The Owl took Watford down in 21/22.



He came in when they were 17th, with 13 points from 20 games.
They finished 19th after Hodgson managed 9 points in 18 games.

Some comments from when they were relegated:
Quote
Today I have a lot of good feelings, really. Firstly from the reception, from a personal point of view, that was fantastic and great to go out in front of that incredible Palace crowd again and get that reception again. That was obviously something that was very touching, but on a secondary note I was also very proud of the team’s performance.

On not going over to the Watford fans at the end of the game:
Quote
They were a bit too far away, normally I acknowledge the Watford fans but they were unfortunately at the far corner and I was being dragged if you like towards the tunnel by one or two of the Palace players I know

Unsurprisingly, Watford fans are not of Hodgson.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2245 on: December 10, 2023, 10:01:24 pm »
Quote from: Jingle Bells Tepid Smells on December 10, 2023, 08:15:57 pm
Marvellous extract from Will Hughes Wiki entry
Maguire thinks he's dead suspicious
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2246 on: Yesterday at 05:01:49 pm »
What a manager ;D
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2247 on: Yesterday at 05:03:45 pm »
Always liked him.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2248 on: Yesterday at 05:04:14 pm »
Top, top manager.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2249 on: Yesterday at 05:11:56 pm »
If that doesn't prove he should be managing Man United, then nothing does.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2250 on: Yesterday at 05:12:48 pm »
A Beautiful Man  ;D
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2251 on: Yesterday at 05:26:36 pm »
Always rated him, a true gentleman of the game.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2252 on: Yesterday at 05:27:00 pm »
Well done Hodgson.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2253 on: Yesterday at 05:52:22 pm »
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2254 on: Yesterday at 05:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Mouldy Christmas cake on December  6, 2023, 10:43:56 pm
It's funny how much I still hate him, you know

Roy, please allow me to withdraw this heinous comment. I was under a lot of pressure at the time and wasn't feeling myself.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2255 on: Yesterday at 06:00:49 pm »
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2256 on: Yesterday at 06:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Chakan Stevens on Yesterday at 05:11:56 pm
If that doesn't prove he should be managing Man United, then nothing does.

They are desperately in need of a safe pair of hands, agreeed. Just do it, Man United :wave
The Boy from Brazil!
Redeem us in your stone arms
Float like Papillon
Transfer Haiku by Bud P Austin

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2257 on: Yesterday at 06:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on Yesterday at 06:10:24 pm
They are desperately in need of a safe pair of hands, agreeed. Just do it, Man United :wave

He'll definitely go there and steady the ship. The players need an 'arm round the shoulder' type manager after the coldness of Ten Hag.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2258 on: Yesterday at 06:17:48 pm »
A true legend of the game.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2259 on: Yesterday at 06:21:02 pm »
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2260 on: Yesterday at 06:31:00 pm »
His methods do fucking translate!
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2261 on: Yesterday at 06:32:00 pm »
Always liked Roy.  ;D
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2262 on: Yesterday at 06:35:48 pm »
Quote from: Jshooters on December 10, 2023, 06:29:03 pm
POMO?
The position of maximum opportunity as labelled by one Charles Hughes. Hughes was not a football coach but studied statistics to see how goals came about. His work was given credence by the FA who believed the English system could not produce skilful players to match those on the continent. Hughes stats approach proved that most goals came from 2 passes. This was basically the big hoof to the big man who knocked it down to the smaller man to score. This led to set piece football of the worst kind.
Btw The POMO may be better known to football fans as the far post.
Bob Paisley made Hughes disciples look like the idiots they were. He took English players to new levels. Ray Kennedy and Terry McDermott were amongst the most skilful players ever to grace a football field.
Howard Wilkinson was one of the managers who embraced this brand of ale house football, and was given a plum role in the FA development set up.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2263 on: Yesterday at 08:16:43 pm »
Have to give our former managers credit. Both Rodgers and Hodgson have been good at taking points off Man City. Solskjaer was another. Between the three of them, they had a better record against Man City than their overall record might suggest, whilst still being a near guaranteed 3 points each time for us.
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2264 on: Yesterday at 08:21:09 pm »
When City struggle, they really struggle. This very much feels like 19-20 again, except we're not quite in the same dominant position we were back then - it's still quite open.

We really have to make these results count, and that means slaying the devil tomorrow.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2265 on: Yesterday at 08:25:31 pm »
The Gif doing the rounds, of Roys head on Sturridges wavey arm celebration, is the best thing Ive seen in yonks.
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.

Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2266 on: Yesterday at 08:53:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:21:09 pm
When City struggle, they really struggle. This very much feels like 19-20 again, except we're not quite in the same dominant position we were back then - it's still quite open.

We really have to make these results count, and that means slaying the devil tomorrow.

Not quite the same undercuts it a tad. ;D

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2267 on: Yesterday at 08:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Hazell Nutter on Yesterday at 06:15:07 pm
He'll definitely go there and steady the ship. The players need an 'arm round the shoulder' type manager after the coldness of Ten Hag.

Theyre desperately in need of a broadsheet manager in a tabloid world.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2268 on: Yesterday at 09:04:25 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 08:53:45 pm
Not quite the same undercuts it a tad. ;D



Well I mean City seem to be just as bad as they were back then, it's just that we're not as commanding. Which is fair, as this is Klopp 2.0 and still beta testing. But we're not going to have many opportunities to take such advantage of a weakened City side. We really need to go for it!
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2269 on: Yesterday at 09:08:47 pm »
Watching that clip and I'm warming to him. It's an odd moment.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2270 on: Yesterday at 09:22:49 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 08:53:45 pm
Not quite the same undercuts it a tad. ;D



We were incredible.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2271 on: Yesterday at 09:25:05 pm »
Roy Hogdson - a great lad.

Sadly misunderstood by the United hierarchy.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2272 on: Yesterday at 09:53:20 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 09:22:49 pm
We were incredible.
If you go back and watch Salah's 200 goals, you see how extraordinary that attack was of Firmino, Salah and Mane. It was not normal how technical they were, how much flair they had, how strong they were mentally, how aggressive they were, how hardworking they were, how robust their bodies were...
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2273 on: Yesterday at 10:10:15 pm »
Thank you very much Roy,always had the utmost respect for your top,top work.


Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2274 on: Today at 01:16:07 am »
Quote from: rscanderlech on Yesterday at 09:53:20 pm
If you go back and watch Salah's 200 goals, you see how extraordinary that attack was of Firmino, Salah and Mane. It was not normal how technical they were, how much flair they had, how strong they were mentally, how aggressive they were, how hardworking they were, how robust their bodies were...

Back to front, we were as strong as I've ever seen.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
