« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Down

Author Topic: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.  (Read 217205 times)

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,293
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2200 on: Today at 08:50:01 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:33:33 pm
'It is everyone else's fault - and I don't know what I'm doing here' vibes once again... in his post-match interview on TNT (as well as pop at VVD at 1m 20s into the video):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-LTDa2sOyMk" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-LTDa2sOyMk</a>

intvwr: whats wrong with football that makes you say you won't miss it roy, you whingeing twat?
roy: too many yellows for timewasting, and 4th officials telling coaches to sit down and me to stay in my box. also fuck you for talking to me while im in a bad mood
intvwr: thanks so much roy, you're a legend of the game and a classy gentleman
roy: c*nts
rio: top man, him. i agree with him entirely
Logged

Online Zaffarious

  • likes 2 mins from the toilet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,723
  • Militant Fan
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2201 on: Today at 08:50:36 pm »
i think hes gutted. just something in the way he spoke in that interview. hard to see but i saw it.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,847
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2202 on: Today at 09:03:48 pm »
If the Palace player wasnt being a prick and standing in front of the ball , stopping a free kick being taken, then he couldnt have been booked. So the owl can fuck off.
Logged

Online Redsnappa

  • Pining for No.20
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,640
  • Thanks Shanks for Tosh and Kev.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2203 on: Today at 09:08:22 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:03:48 pm
If the Palace player wasnt being a prick and standing in front of the ball , stopping a free kick being taken, then he couldnt have been booked. So the owl can fuck off.


You can bet MOTD will be all over that tonight ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Up
« previous next »
 