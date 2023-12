Remember after England got dumped by Iceland





“I don’t really know what I am doing here. I thought my statement last night was sufficient,” he said. “I’m no longer the England manager, my time has gone but I was told it was important that I appear here.

“I guess that is partly because people are smarting from the defeat last night that saw us leave the tournament. I suppose someone has to stand and take the slings and arrows that come with it"

He was getting paid £3.5m a year to pick other manager's players half a dozen times a year and he could not be bothered being called to account to the public