Still can't beleive they went from a forward thinking manager like Vieira who can develop players to go back to old man Hodgy. Vieiria would have kept them up with the fixtures they had at the end of last season, but even if they wanted to get rid, Hodgson was such a backward step.



Yeah they seem stuck now, wanting to develop young players etc but a manager that has the most intense hatred for young players and has little interest in coaching them, you wonder why both are even bothering! It's the perfect time to get rid with them having no risk of relegation this season.Always found their support a good lot but hopefully we can pile on the misery on Saturday.