Not just the smaller clubs, Man U have been doing the same for years. They enjoy a bit of success playing counter-attacking football - top 2/3 finish, winning or being finalists in one of the second tier trophies, the occasional CL upset - then try to transition to a more controlling style of football. After a few months of getting picked off they revert.Spurs have been adopting the tactics of a lower half team since Pochettino left but staying in/around the top six by virtue of having better strikers than most of the rest of the division.It's a big credit to Klopp that even during our lowest points last season and with a midfield ill-suited to the task he stuck with controlling football. Once you accept defeat and start sitting in then the chances of winning a top tier trophy are pretty much nil.The Premier League has largely moved on from the real shit-on-a-stick teams/managers but the majority still play counter-attacking football. Palace were never likely to be a club that broke that mould over a sustained period. Even still, more Hodgson