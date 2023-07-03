« previous next »
Wings surely?!
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July  3, 2023, 04:30:31 pm
Back for another season. Palace sounded out several candidates including Rodgers, Cooper and Potter, but went back to Hodgson
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/03/roy-hodgson-to-take-charge-of-crystal-palace-for-another-season

Bloody hell, the insult of being overlooked like that and then to be publicly named as one that was overlooked!
Quote from: On Axis on May  7, 2022, 06:30:27 pm
"Unfortunately they were a bit too far away" - Hodgson on choice not to acknowledge Watford fans at full time

#WatfordFC

https://twitter.com/observerryan/status/1522977669411123200?s=21&t=r6g__wox74Ky2nPxeS1gLw

He just doesn't give a fuck does he. Laughable if another team ever hires him again.

Just bumping this  :lmao :lmao

What a fucking turd this arl bastard is
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July  3, 2023, 04:30:31 pm
Back for another season. Palace sounded out several candidates including Rodgers, Cooper and Potter, but went back to Hodgson
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jul/03/roy-hodgson-to-take-charge-of-crystal-palace-for-another-season

Since its the appreciation thread and all that, didnt he do really well with Palace as an interim appointment ?
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on July  4, 2023, 04:55:33 am
Since its the appreciation thread and all that, didnt he do really well with Palace as an interim appointment ?

To be fair, I think Vieira would have kept them given how weak the run-in was and I think this season will show Hodgson's return was a blip. Between mid-January and mid-March, nine of the ten matches they played were against sides who finished in the top seven (the other was Brentford away). They only got five points in that period (all draws). In Hodgson's ten match run, the only teams from the top half they played were Spurs (lost) and Fulham (drew). During the final ten matches, they played against all of the bottom seven sides, including a three match winning run against the eventual bottom three sides.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July  4, 2023, 09:39:18 am
To be fair, I think Vieira would have kept them given how weak the run-in was and I think this season will show Hodgson's return was a blip. Between mid-January and mid-March, nine of the ten matches they played were against sides who finished in the top seven (the other was Brentford away). They only got five points in that period (all draws). In Hodgson's ten match run, the only teams from the top half they played were Spurs (lost) and Fulham (drew). During the final ten matches, they played against all of the bottom seven sides, including a three match winning run against the eventual bottom three sides.

Underlying stats for Vieira were horrible. They may well have survived even with him but there was no reason to keep him. Theres a reason hes only been able to get the Strasbourg job. Hes not shown himself to be good.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  4, 2023, 09:42:52 am
Underlying stats for Vieira were horrible. They may well have survived even with him but there was no reason to keep him.

They still would have survived and had the opportunity for a clean break this summer. There wasn't a need to go back to Hodgson.
It seems daft that they wanted to go a different way allowing Hodgson to leave a couple of seasons ago, and appointing Vieira.
Now Its more of the same.
Surely theyll have to bite the bullet one day and appoint someone else.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July  4, 2023, 09:46:38 am
They still would have survived and had the opportunity for a clean break this summer. There wasn't a need to go back to Hodgson.

It's what happens with a lot of these smaller clubs. They try to change the footballing approach, be more expansive, etc. Then they experience a shit period where they keep getting picked apart. They panic and retreat into their comfort zone and go back to playing 10 behind the ball.
Not just the smaller clubs, Man U have been doing the same for years.  They enjoy a bit of success playing counter-attacking football - top 2/3 finish, winning or being finalists in one of the second tier trophies, the occasional CL upset - then try to transition to a more controlling style of football.  After a few months of getting picked off they revert.

Spurs have been adopting the tactics of a lower half team since Pochettino left but staying in/around the top six by virtue of having better strikers than most of the rest of the division.

It's a big credit to Klopp that even during our lowest points last season and with a midfield ill-suited to the task he stuck with controlling football.  Once you accept defeat and start sitting in then the chances of winning a top tier trophy are pretty much nil.

The Premier League has largely moved on from the real shit-on-a-stick teams/managers but the majority still play counter-attacking football.  Palace were never likely to be a club that broke that mould over a sustained period.  Even still, more Hodgson  :butt
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  4, 2023, 09:42:52 am
Underlying stats for Vieira were horrible. They may well have survived even with him but there was no reason to keep him. Theres a reason hes only been able to get the Strasbourg job. Hes not shown himself to be good.

I can easily see a demorallised Viera Palace limping to draws and going down with 35 points.


And when Viera was sacked, most people didnt think Leeds and Leicester were that bad
I'm sure he can keep expectations rock bottom, then surpass them again this season, he should have been a politician, absolutely guaranteed to be a Tory, or he's probably jumped onto the Noveau Nu Labour Party, so still a Tory to be fair.
Quote from: Red Beret on July  4, 2023, 10:31:39 am
It's what happens with a lot of these smaller clubs. They try to change the footballing approach, be more expansive, etc. Then they experience a shit period where they keep getting picked apart. They panic and retreat into their comfort zone and go back to playing 10 behind the ball.

Palace have done it several times. Ended up with Hodgson mid-season (twice), Pulis and Allardyce since they got promoted. Obviously it worked for them but then where do you go from there, if you're always reverting back to Everton football? At least Brighton have stuck to their approach, Palace would have panicked with Potter and got Hodgson in.
Quote from: Fortneef on July  4, 2023, 02:14:15 pm
I can easily see a demorallised Viera Palace limping to draws and going down with 35 points.


And when Viera was sacked, most people didnt think Leeds and Leicester were that bad

Stats aside Palace had had a brutal run of fixtures when Vieira got sacked (picked up draws against the likes of United and us but weren't winning games).

Directly after Vieira's sacking, the rest of their games were pretty much all against the teams below them (most of whom were utterly shit).
The games against the shit teams are six pointers  :butt
Saw a clip of this on youtube last night.
Silly auld fucker.   ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uA6M1G9seqg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uA6M1G9seqg</a>
Still dont understand why Zaha left the premier league


Its not like hes gone to another top league and he cant have got that much more money.

Weird
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 13, 2023, 03:57:34 pm
Saw a clip of this on youtube last night.
Silly auld fucker.   ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uA6M1G9seqg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uA6M1G9seqg</a>

Don't be mistaken - Roy is actually really nice. He'll tell you himself.
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 14, 2023, 09:36:39 am
Still dont understand why Zaha left the premier league


Its not like hes gone to another top league and he cant have got that much more money.

Weird

Good on him I say. Istanbul is some place to live and play football. The fans are wild.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 13, 2023, 03:57:34 pm
Saw a clip of this on youtube last night.
Silly auld fucker.   ;D
better clip here

https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/12938856/roy-hodgsons-touchline-scuffle-he-doesnt-suffer-fools

to be fair, that lowe guy looks a prick there!
Quote from: classycarra on August 14, 2023, 04:04:34 pm
better clip here

https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/12938856/roy-hodgsons-touchline-scuffle-he-doesnt-suffer-fools

to be fair, that lowe guy looks a prick there!
It shows the other side of Hodgson though, he was probably right but we saw the same side that came out after the Iceland game, the one hidden behind the good old Roy PR
Hodgson apparently said "Come on then, I'll chew you up and spit you out regurgitate a pellet"
No surprise he was involved in a barney
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on August 14, 2023, 03:34:15 pm
Good on him I say. Istanbul is some place to live and play football. The fans are wild.

I think he also looking forward to playing in the champions league. Quite a good team and they migh make it to the knockout round if they have a good group.
