Can't believe I just watched that Jase. It's all of funny, sad and maddening in hindsight. Like something you know is real but still feels like you imagined it.



Those are just the top few I found in a very quick look aroundThere are far more - including the 'famous win in Turkey', throwing the kids under the bus after Northampton? and I think TAW's recollection of Hodgson completely bottling it and acting like a coward when he met Rafa face-to-face at a dinner soon after slating him in the press?I remember it was like a living nightmare at the time - though Hodgson can count himself lucky most of the fans were more concerned defeating the lying leech owners than on-the-pitch issues (though it was sterile shite on there under him). I think Hodgson also put his foot in his mouth on that too?To be fair to Vieira he steadied the ship after Hodgson left Palace in dire straits, lots of players out of contract, not much money about, just escaped relegation, low morale, favourites to go down... and Vieira changed and fixed all that. Brought on younger players, signed some experience, got them playing some decent attacking footy at a good tempo. Yeah it went to shit a little of late, but they could have stuck by him - anybody but the guy responsible for Palace being in the shite in the first place... (I've had a drink, I think most of that is right?)