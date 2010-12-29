« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Down

Author Topic: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.  (Read 194254 times)

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,233
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2000 on: May 24, 2021, 03:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on May 23, 2021, 11:34:59 pm
What brought this on?

Stepped on a bare wire?

Everton scored against the Baggies
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Paisley79

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 331
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2001 on: May 24, 2021, 04:06:18 pm »
Whoever was commentating on Sky with Carragher yesterday was talking about Hodgson & what a fantastic career he'd had. Then said, without a single hint of self-awareness, "He's had 22 clubs over a 45 year career. Fantastic" To which Carragher echoed that it was indeed a fantastic achievement. Both of them seemed blissfully unaware that it didn't take a good knowledge of maths to work out that it meant that on average he'd only spent just over 2 years at each club. Hardly a ringing endorsment. Jus proves an uncanny ability to either walk or get sacked rather quickly.

On the other hand, you could say that it is indeed a startingly fantastic achievement to continue to find employment for so many years with such an awful track record
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,359
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2002 on: May 24, 2021, 05:33:38 pm »
22 clubs in 45 years.  The literal definition of a journeyman manager.

I'd rather listen to Maureen do match analysis.  At least he knows what the fuck he's talking about, is clearly passionate about the subject, and has actually won something decent.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,130
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2003 on: May 24, 2021, 06:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on May 23, 2021, 07:44:30 pm
I think the second one was Tony Barrett. Not sure about the first, probably one of his mates like Patrick Barclay.

Quote from: Kekule on May 23, 2021, 07:48:42 pm
There was a Hodgson in quotes section on the BBC home page earlier. One of the quotes was this , which he he said about Rooney upon making him his England captain.

Everyone knows Wayne is not the sort of person, with his Liverpool accent, who is going to be able to stand up in front of a lecture room of people. But he doesn't need to. All he has to do is make certain the players he is talking to understand where he is coming from.

Now I agree that Rooney isnt the sort of person whos going to give great speeches to colleagues, but its got fuck all to do with his accent. Prick.

Good fucking riddance, I say.

Awful, can't believe I hadn't seem those quotes before.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,888
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2004 on: May 24, 2021, 06:43:42 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on May 24, 2021, 12:20:32 am

says the man who never learned to pronounce the letter r properly.

he actually believes he is a man who could speak in a lecture hall. he has a totally deluded opinion of himself.
Utter scumbag for that unnecessary comment. Rooney is as thick as pigshit, but to suggest his Liverpool accent as an added reason he couldnt speak in public (because a Scouse accent and intelligence are incompatible) just puts the massive C in OFC.

He also has form for this, once telling a London reporter at Anfield You really are slumming it coming up to this part of the world. From a man who was born and raised in the shithole of Croydon no less, a town that to my recollection, has never been the European Capital of Culture or has parts of it listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,307
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2005 on: May 24, 2021, 11:57:13 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on May 24, 2021, 06:43:42 pm
From a man who was born and raised in the shithole of Croydon no less, a town that to my recollection, has never been the European Capital of Culture or has parts of it listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.
tru dat
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,575
  • Justice.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2006 on: May 25, 2021, 07:55:36 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on May 24, 2021, 12:11:17 am
He is exactly the type of crony that FA love. Won't rock the boat, wont bring any new ideas to the table, the status quo will carry on.

Said on the main forum thread, some'll be surprised by his views but they shouldn't be. This is from September last year. The 'Our Beautiful Game' proposals are the ones Andy Burnham's behind and have got some broad support.

https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/12107206/hodgson-supports-nevilles-manifesto-for-change

He's a snide but he's also from the time before Sky.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,200
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2007 on: May 25, 2021, 07:59:12 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on May 24, 2021, 05:33:38 pm
22 clubs in 45 years.  The literal definition of a journeyman manager.

I'd rather listen to Maureen do match analysis.  At least he knows what the fuck he's talking about, is clearly passionate about the subject, and has actually won something decent.

Theres no comparison between the two. And mourinho is a very good pundit.
Logged

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2008 on: June 1, 2021, 04:58:12 pm »
Sounds like Nuno's off there then.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,359
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2009 on: May 7, 2022, 06:24:34 pm »
Remembering how this twunt was laughing and joking with Moyes at Goodison Park after Everton had just dry humped us, and I can totally understand Watford fans being pissed off with him. He is utterly clueless. He couldn't read a room if you scrawled on the walls in blood.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,168
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2010 on: May 7, 2022, 06:27:43 pm »
The Owl is down.
Repeat. The Owl is down.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online On Axis

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,171
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2011 on: May 7, 2022, 06:30:27 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on May  7, 2022, 06:24:34 pm
Remembering how this twunt was laughing and joking with Moyes at Goodison Park after Everton had just dry humped us, and I can totally understand Watford fans being pissed off with him. He is utterly clueless. He couldn't read a room if you scrawled on the walls in blood.
"Unfortunately they were a bit too far away" - Hodgson on choice not to acknowledge Watford fans at full time

#WatfordFC

https://twitter.com/observerryan/status/1522977669411123200?s=21&t=r6g__wox74Ky2nPxeS1gLw

He just doesn't give a fuck does he. Laughable if another team ever hires him again.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2012 on: May 7, 2022, 06:32:59 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on May  7, 2022, 06:27:43 pm
The Owl is down.
Repeat. The Owl is down.

Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,168
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2013 on: May 7, 2022, 06:34:40 pm »
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,592
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2014 on: May 7, 2022, 06:37:47 pm »
.
'[Oscar] After relegating Watford, Roy Hodgson takes a lap of honor from the Palace fans. He did not go and thank the travelling Hornets':-

https://twitter.com/oscar_reports/status/1522970231110569985 (with video)


^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ukgkvl/oscar_after_relegating_watford_roy_hodgson_takes



Edit: also...

'Nothing like misleading reporting @SkySportsNews. Clear as day that he was clapping with the Palace fans and didnt give a toss about the away fans that travelled to Selhurst, but I guess that doesnt suit the narrative towards Roy Hodgson.':-

https://twitter.com/DanFleming__/status/1522976124191580160 (with video)



'"Unfortunately they were a bit too far away" - Hodgson on [his] choice not to acknowledge Watford fans at full time':-

https://twitter.com/ObserverRyan/status/1522977669411123200 (journalist for the 'Watford Observer')

www.watfordobserver.co.uk/sport/20122527.roy-hodgson-praises-watford-fans-relegation-crystal-palace





'Fuck Off Hodgson you useless prick.  Going down is one thing weve been expecting it for months but laughing and joking with that prick, who the club hate seconds after the game is a disgrace. #watfordfc':-

https://twitter.com/HemelHorn/status/1522970014462193664



'Roy Hodgsons after match press conference epitomises why he wasnt the man & why he should have stayed retired. Relegation not his fault but his pragmatism always sounded negative & uninspiring. @WatfordFCneed leadership & someone with drive & passion who will kick ass!':-

https://twitter.com/integraps/status/1522979579039821824



Roy Hodgson PRE-match interview: https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1522938661838499841

Roy Hodgson post-match interview: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/61365498



'Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford | Premier League Highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j7_l6rYDDf8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j7_l6rYDDf8</a>

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,269
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2015 on: May 7, 2022, 06:43:16 pm »
Hell get another job with premier league club. Theyre like cockroaches.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,444
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2016 on: May 7, 2022, 07:33:39 pm »
Hopefully wont see him again. Hell always se you though with his massive fuckin owl eyes
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,295
  • Seis Veces
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2017 on: May 8, 2022, 12:40:29 pm »
Fucking state of him
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,359
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2018 on: May 8, 2022, 01:10:51 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on May  7, 2022, 06:30:27 pm
"Unfortunately they were a bit too far away" - Hodgson on choice not to acknowledge Watford fans at full time

#WatfordFC

https://twitter.com/observerryan/status/1522977669411123200?s=21&t=r6g__wox74Ky2nPxeS1gLw

He just doesn't give a fuck does he. Laughable if another team ever hires him again.

God forbid you spend two minutes walking the length of a fucking football pitch. We've seen goals scored at the Kop end and the first player to congratulate the scorer was Alisson!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,974
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2019 on: May 8, 2022, 01:20:15 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on May  8, 2022, 01:10:51 pm
God forbid you spend two minutes walking the length of a fucking football pitch. We've seen goals scored at the Kop end and the first player to congratulate the scorer was Alisson!

Its not even the length of the pitch at Selhurst park, is it? The away fans are in the stand opposite the benches, its just the width of a pitch plus a bit more for the angle, and its not like you even have to go up to them you could walk half the width of the pitch and acknowledge them from there.

What a prick.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,444
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2020 on: May 8, 2022, 01:49:45 pm »
Quote from: On Axis on May  7, 2022, 06:30:27 pm
"Unfortunately they were a bit too far away" - Hodgson on choice not to acknowledge Watford fans at full time

#WatfordFC

https://twitter.com/observerryan/status/1522977669411123200?s=21&t=r6g__wox74Ky2nPxeS1gLw

He just doesn't give a fuck does he. Laughable if another team ever hires him again.

Hes any utter c*nt isnt he.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,295
  • Seis Veces
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2021 on: Yesterday at 04:00:00 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on May  8, 2022, 12:40:29 pm
Fucking state of him

https://twitter.com/CPFC/status/1638969861412909069

How has this thing once more been entrusted the task of keeping a football club in the richest league in the world?
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,981
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2022 on: Yesterday at 04:09:48 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:00:00 pm
https://twitter.com/CPFC/status/1638969861412909069

How has this thing once more been entrusted the task of keeping a football club in the richest league in the world?

Palace want get back on their perch?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,424
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2023 on: Yesterday at 04:28:33 pm »
Eesh this thread. Sorry Fortneef but....I hope he takes you down, the c*nt ;D
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,378
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2024 on: Yesterday at 04:38:35 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:00:00 pm
https://twitter.com/CPFC/status/1638969861412909069

How has this thing once more been entrusted the task of keeping a football club in the richest league in the world?

He is of course, but he looks absolutely ancient.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,191
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2025 on: Yesterday at 06:43:16 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 04:00:00 pm
https://twitter.com/CPFC/status/1638969861412909069

How has this thing once more been entrusted the task of keeping a football club in the richest league in the world?


Inspiring.
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,026
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2026 on: Yesterday at 07:37:54 pm »
So Roy lands another gig.


Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,130
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2027 on: Yesterday at 08:06:35 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65026096

Roy Hodgson: Is Crystal Palace's returning boss the safe pair of hands the club need?

By Phil McNulty
Chief football writer 21 March 20232 March 2023

________________________________________________________________________________________

https://www.bbc.co.uk/blogs/philmcnulty/2010/06/hodgson_perfect_for_liverpool.html

Phil McNulty | 13:27 UK time, Tuesday, 29 June 2010

"Boring as it might sound to some, Liverpool need a pair of safe hands"
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline scouse neapolitan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2028 on: Yesterday at 09:11:33 pm »
Gotta be this.

https://youtu.be/jy7jQ71m9Gg     
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,592
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2029 on: Yesterday at 09:15:17 pm »

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/PTK_-f7SpBY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/PTK_-f7SpBY</a>
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Aldo1988

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 482
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2030 on: Today at 09:17:01 am »
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,592
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2031 on: Today at 01:21:27 pm »

Liverpool 2010/2011 under Roy Hodgson:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/J6vzeSu6UHM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/J6vzeSu6UHM</a>

^ the face rub at 51 seconds... ;D



Hodgson blows up at Danish TV over Agger:-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bnRRz4brpPw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bnRRz4brpPw</a>

cnut.



'Hodgson backtracks on Liverpool fan attack' (post-Wolves on 29.12.2010?; Hodgson sacked 2 matches later):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pebd4ajRwK8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pebd4ajRwK8</a>



'Hodgson defends his Liverpool reign':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/BKR_pXZKXQE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/BKR_pXZKXQE</a>

 :lmao

« Last Edit: Today at 01:31:29 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,130
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2032 on: Today at 08:50:01 pm »
Can't believe I just watched that Jase. It's all of funny, sad and maddening in hindsight. Like something you know is real but still feels like you imagined it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,165
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2033 on: Today at 08:55:45 pm »
Can't believe they brought back the old owl
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,592
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #2034 on: Today at 08:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:50:01 pm
Can't believe I just watched that Jase. It's all of funny, sad and maddening in hindsight. Like something you know is real but still feels like you imagined it.

Those are just the top few I found in a very quick look around ;D There are far more - including the 'famous win in Turkey', throwing the kids under the bus after Northampton? and I think TAW's recollection of Hodgson completely bottling it and acting like a coward when he met Rafa face-to-face at a dinner soon after slating him in the press?

I remember it was like a living nightmare at the time - though Hodgson can count himself lucky most of the fans were more concerned defeating the lying leech owners than on-the-pitch issues (though it was sterile shite on there under him). I think Hodgson also put his foot in his mouth on that too?


To be fair to Vieira he steadied the ship after Hodgson left Palace in dire straits, lots of players out of contract, not much money about, just escaped relegation, low morale, favourites to go down... and Vieira changed and fixed all that. Brought on younger players, signed some experience, got them playing some decent attacking footy at a good tempo. Yeah it went to shit a little of late, but they could have stuck by him - anybody but the guy responsible for Palace being in the shite in the first place... (I've had a drink, I think most of that is right?)

« Last Edit: Today at 09:04:49 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576
Pages: 1 ... 46 47 48 49 50 [51]   Go Up
« previous next »
 