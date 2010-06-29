Whoever was commentating on Sky with Carragher yesterday was talking about Hodgson & what a fantastic career he'd had. Then said, without a single hint of self-awareness, "He's had 22 clubs over a 45 year career. Fantastic" To which Carragher echoed that it was indeed a fantastic achievement. Both of them seemed blissfully unaware that it didn't take a good knowledge of maths to work out that it meant that on average he'd only spent just over 2 years at each club. Hardly a ringing endorsment. Jus proves an uncanny ability to either walk or get sacked rather quickly.



On the other hand, you could say that it is indeed a startingly fantastic achievement to continue to find employment for so many years with such an awful track record