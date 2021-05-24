« previous next »
Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #2000 on: May 24, 2021, 03:53:52 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on May 23, 2021, 11:34:59 pm
What brought this on?

Stepped on a bare wire?

Everton scored against the Baggies
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #2001 on: May 24, 2021, 04:06:18 pm
Whoever was commentating on Sky with Carragher yesterday was talking about Hodgson & what a fantastic career he'd had. Then said, without a single hint of self-awareness, "He's had 22 clubs over a 45 year career. Fantastic" To which Carragher echoed that it was indeed a fantastic achievement. Both of them seemed blissfully unaware that it didn't take a good knowledge of maths to work out that it meant that on average he'd only spent just over 2 years at each club. Hardly a ringing endorsment. Jus proves an uncanny ability to either walk or get sacked rather quickly.

On the other hand, you could say that it is indeed a startingly fantastic achievement to continue to find employment for so many years with such an awful track record
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #2002 on: May 24, 2021, 05:33:38 pm
22 clubs in 45 years.  The literal definition of a journeyman manager.

I'd rather listen to Maureen do match analysis.  At least he knows what the fuck he's talking about, is clearly passionate about the subject, and has actually won something decent.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #2003 on: May 24, 2021, 06:37:30 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on May 23, 2021, 07:44:30 pm
I think the second one was Tony Barrett. Not sure about the first, probably one of his mates like Patrick Barclay.

Quote from: Kekule on May 23, 2021, 07:48:42 pm
There was a Hodgson in quotes section on the BBC home page earlier. One of the quotes was this , which he he said about Rooney upon making him his England captain.

Everyone knows Wayne is not the sort of person, with his Liverpool accent, who is going to be able to stand up in front of a lecture room of people. But he doesn't need to. All he has to do is make certain the players he is talking to understand where he is coming from.

Now I agree that Rooney isnt the sort of person whos going to give great speeches to colleagues, but its got fuck all to do with his accent. Prick.

Good fucking riddance, I say.

Awful, can't believe I hadn't seem those quotes before.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #2004 on: May 24, 2021, 06:43:42 pm
Quote from: darragh85 on May 24, 2021, 12:20:32 am

says the man who never learned to pronounce the letter r properly.

he actually believes he is a man who could speak in a lecture hall. he has a totally deluded opinion of himself.
Utter scumbag for that unnecessary comment. Rooney is as thick as pigshit, but to suggest his Liverpool accent as an added reason he couldnt speak in public (because a Scouse accent and intelligence are incompatible) just puts the massive C in OFC.

He also has form for this, once telling a London reporter at Anfield You really are slumming it coming up to this part of the world. From a man who was born and raised in the shithole of Croydon no less, a town that to my recollection, has never been the European Capital of Culture or has parts of it listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #2005 on: May 24, 2021, 11:57:13 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on May 24, 2021, 06:43:42 pm
From a man who was born and raised in the shithole of Croydon no less, a town that to my recollection, has never been the European Capital of Culture or has parts of it listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.
tru dat
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #2006 on: May 25, 2021, 07:55:36 am
Quote from: Max_powers on May 24, 2021, 12:11:17 am
He is exactly the type of crony that FA love. Won't rock the boat, wont bring any new ideas to the table, the status quo will carry on.

Said on the main forum thread, some'll be surprised by his views but they shouldn't be. This is from September last year. The 'Our Beautiful Game' proposals are the ones Andy Burnham's behind and have got some broad support.

https://www.skysports.com/watch/video/sports/football/12107206/hodgson-supports-nevilles-manifesto-for-change

He's a snide but he's also from the time before Sky.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #2007 on: May 25, 2021, 07:59:12 am
Quote from: Red Berry on May 24, 2021, 05:33:38 pm
22 clubs in 45 years.  The literal definition of a journeyman manager.

I'd rather listen to Maureen do match analysis.  At least he knows what the fuck he's talking about, is clearly passionate about the subject, and has actually won something decent.

Theres no comparison between the two. And mourinho is a very good pundit.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #2008 on: June 1, 2021, 04:58:12 pm
Sounds like Nuno's off there then.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #2009 on: Yesterday at 06:24:34 pm
Remembering how this twunt was laughing and joking with Moyes at Goodison Park after Everton had just dry humped us, and I can totally understand Watford fans being pissed off with him. He is utterly clueless. He couldn't read a room if you scrawled on the walls in blood.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #2010 on: Yesterday at 06:27:43 pm
The Owl is down.
Repeat. The Owl is down.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #2011 on: Yesterday at 06:30:27 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 06:24:34 pm
Remembering how this twunt was laughing and joking with Moyes at Goodison Park after Everton had just dry humped us, and I can totally understand Watford fans being pissed off with him. He is utterly clueless. He couldn't read a room if you scrawled on the walls in blood.
"Unfortunately they were a bit too far away" - Hodgson on choice not to acknowledge Watford fans at full time

#WatfordFC

https://twitter.com/observerryan/status/1522977669411123200?s=21&t=r6g__wox74Ky2nPxeS1gLw

He just doesn't give a fuck does he. Laughable if another team ever hires him again.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #2012 on: Yesterday at 06:32:59 pm
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 06:27:43 pm
The Owl is down.
Repeat. The Owl is down.

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #2013 on: Yesterday at 06:34:40 pm
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #2014 on: Yesterday at 06:37:47 pm
.
'[Oscar] After relegating Watford, Roy Hodgson takes a lap of honor from the Palace fans. He did not go and thank the travelling Hornets':-

https://twitter.com/oscar_reports/status/1522970231110569985 (with video)


^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ukgkvl/oscar_after_relegating_watford_roy_hodgson_takes



Edit: also...

'Nothing like misleading reporting @SkySportsNews. Clear as day that he was clapping with the Palace fans and didnt give a toss about the away fans that travelled to Selhurst, but I guess that doesnt suit the narrative towards Roy Hodgson.':-

https://twitter.com/DanFleming__/status/1522976124191580160 (with video)



'"Unfortunately they were a bit too far away" - Hodgson on [his] choice not to acknowledge Watford fans at full time':-

https://twitter.com/ObserverRyan/status/1522977669411123200 (journalist for the 'Watford Observer')

www.watfordobserver.co.uk/sport/20122527.roy-hodgson-praises-watford-fans-relegation-crystal-palace





'Fuck Off Hodgson you useless prick.  Going down is one thing weve been expecting it for months but laughing and joking with that prick, who the club hate seconds after the game is a disgrace. #watfordfc':-

https://twitter.com/HemelHorn/status/1522970014462193664



'Roy Hodgsons after match press conference epitomises why he wasnt the man & why he should have stayed retired. Relegation not his fault but his pragmatism always sounded negative & uninspiring. @WatfordFCneed leadership & someone with drive & passion who will kick ass!':-

https://twitter.com/integraps/status/1522979579039821824



Roy Hodgson PRE-match interview: https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1522938661838499841

Roy Hodgson post-match interview: www.bbc.co.uk/sport/av/football/61365498



'Crystal Palace 1-0 Watford | Premier League Highlights':-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/j7_l6rYDDf8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/j7_l6rYDDf8</a>

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #2015 on: Yesterday at 06:43:16 pm
Hell get another job with premier league club. Theyre like cockroaches.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #2016 on: Yesterday at 07:33:39 pm
Hopefully wont see him again. Hell always se you though with his massive fuckin owl eyes
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #2017 on: Today at 12:40:29 pm
Fucking state of him
