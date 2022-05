.

'[Oscar] After relegating Watford, Roy Hodgson takes a lap of honor from the Palace fans. He did not go and thank the travelling Hornets':- https://twitter.com/oscar_reports/status/1522970231110569985 (with video)^ from https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/ukgkvl/oscar_after_relegating_watford_roy_hodgson_takes also...'Nothing like misleading reporting @SkySportsNews. Clear as day that he was clapping with the Palace fans and didn’t give a toss about the away fans that travelled to Selhurst, but I guess that doesn’t suit the narrative towards Roy Hodgson.':- https://twitter.com/DanFleming__/status/1522976124191580160 (with video)- Hodgson on [his] choice not to acknowledge Watford fans at full time':- https://twitter.com/ObserverRyan/status/1522977669411123200 (journalist for the 'Watford Observer')'Fuck Off Hodgson you useless prick. Going down is one thing we’ve been expecting it for months but laughing and joking with that prick, who the club hate seconds after the game is a disgrace. #watfordfc':-'Roy Hodgson’s after match press conference epitomises why he wasn’t the man & why he should have stayed retired. Relegation not his fault but his “pragmatism” always sounded negative & uninspiring. @WatfordFCneed leadership & someone with drive & passion who will kick ass!':-':-