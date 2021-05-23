« previous next »
Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Quote from: mobydick on May 23, 2021, 06:31:43 pm
I just wish he would fuck off but there is no chance of that he just likes being in the limelight, even though he's a fucking dimwit.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2021/may/23/roy-hodgson-joins-panel-of-review-into-governance-of-english-football

He is exactly the type of crony that FA love. Won't rock the boat, wont bring any new ideas to the table, the status quo will carry on.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Quote from: Kekule on May 23, 2021, 07:48:42 pm
There was a Hodgson in quotes section on the BBC home page earlier. One of the quotes was this , which he he said about Rooney upon making him his England captain.

Everyone knows Wayne is not the sort of person, with his Liverpool accent, who is going to be able to stand up in front of a lecture room of people. But he doesn't need to. All he has to do is make certain the players he is talking to understand where he is coming from.

Now I agree that Rooney isnt the sort of person whos going to give great speeches to colleagues, but its got fuck all to do with his accent. Prick.

Good fucking riddance, I say.


says the man who never learned to pronounce the letter r properly.

he actually believes he is a man who could speak in a lecture hall. he has a totally deluded opinion of himself.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Quote from: Jon2lfc on May 23, 2021, 11:34:59 pm
What brought this on?

Stepped on a bare wire?

Everton scored against the Baggies
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Whoever was commentating on Sky with Carragher yesterday was talking about Hodgson & what a fantastic career he'd had. Then said, without a single hint of self-awareness, "He's had 22 clubs over a 45 year career. Fantastic" To which Carragher echoed that it was indeed a fantastic achievement. Both of them seemed blissfully unaware that it didn't take a good knowledge of maths to work out that it meant that on average he'd only spent just over 2 years at each club. Hardly a ringing endorsment. Jus proves an uncanny ability to either walk or get sacked rather quickly.

On the other hand, you could say that it is indeed a startingly fantastic achievement to continue to find employment for so many years with such an awful track record
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
22 clubs in 45 years.  The literal definition of a journeyman manager.

I'd rather listen to Maureen do match analysis.  At least he knows what the fuck he's talking about, is clearly passionate about the subject, and has actually won something decent.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Quote from: Redsnappa on May 23, 2021, 07:44:30 pm
I think the second one was Tony Barrett. Not sure about the first, probably one of his mates like Patrick Barclay.

Quote from: Kekule on May 23, 2021, 07:48:42 pm
There was a Hodgson in quotes section on the BBC home page earlier. One of the quotes was this , which he he said about Rooney upon making him his England captain.

Everyone knows Wayne is not the sort of person, with his Liverpool accent, who is going to be able to stand up in front of a lecture room of people. But he doesn't need to. All he has to do is make certain the players he is talking to understand where he is coming from.

Now I agree that Rooney isnt the sort of person whos going to give great speeches to colleagues, but its got fuck all to do with his accent. Prick.

Good fucking riddance, I say.

Awful, can't believe I hadn't seem those quotes before.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 12:20:32 am

says the man who never learned to pronounce the letter r properly.

he actually believes he is a man who could speak in a lecture hall. he has a totally deluded opinion of himself.
Utter scumbag for that unnecessary comment. Rooney is as thick as pigshit, but to suggest his Liverpool accent as an added reason he couldnt speak in public (because a Scouse accent and intelligence are incompatible) just puts the massive C in OFC.

He also has form for this, once telling a London reporter at Anfield You really are slumming it coming up to this part of the world. From a man who was born and raised in the shithole of Croydon no less, a town that to my recollection, has never been the European Capital of Culture or has parts of it listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:43:42 pm
From a man who was born and raised in the shithole of Croydon no less, a town that to my recollection, has never been the European Capital of Culture or has parts of it listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site.
tru dat
