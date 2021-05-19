« previous next »
Author Topic: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1920 on: May 19, 2021, 12:22:16 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on May 19, 2021, 10:47:05 am
I think he reached his peak with Fulham.

It was all downhill after that.

I can't remember many highlights for him after that. Can anyone?

Seem to remember Palace taking points of City a couple of times. The Townsend goal when we went toe to toe with City in 2019 season. Other than those, I think he'll be quickly forgotten on here.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1921 on: May 19, 2021, 12:23:34 pm
Quote from: lamonti on May 19, 2021, 08:04:28 am
Barclay and Winter both cut from the same enormously pompous cloth.

As is indeed Hodgson himself.

It's not that I can't or haven't let go. It's the man himself who thinks he was the best thing to ever happen to my club; his inflated ego thinking he was ever good enough to manage us; when the reality was he was put in charge to be a good little yes man, used to working on next to no money.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1922 on: May 19, 2021, 12:54:00 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on May 19, 2021, 12:09:45 pm
About half of their ageing squad have contracts ending next month so whoever comes on board is going to be walking into a maelstrom. I'd say right now they're definitely among the favourites to go down.

Or an opportunity to build the team they want, free of a lot of overpaid, elderly, injury-prone dead wood.

Although the vast majority of the touted candidates fill me with dread. 


UPDATE: Benitez spotted in Tasty Jerk Centre  ;D
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1923 on: May 19, 2021, 03:58:49 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on May 19, 2021, 12:10:22 pm
Lets hope hes taking a leaf out of his Iceland preparation by taking a visit to the Tate with Ray Lewington rather than watching our game tonight.

I still cringe thinking of his time here but Im not angry anymore. If we were still crap I probably would be but weve moved on from that now and its long enough a go to just be a bit of a shudder for me.

Yeah I agree Nick

I couldn't stay angry with Harold Shipman for long either.  It happened and we move on.

edit: As i typed this post i then saw this.  ouch

Quote from: Fortneef on May 19, 2021, 12:54:00 pm
free of a lot of overpaid, elderly, injury-prone dead wood.

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1924 on: May 19, 2021, 04:01:44 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on May 19, 2021, 03:58:49 pm
Yeah I agree Nick

I couldn't stay angry with Harold Shipman for long either.  It happened and we move on.

edit: As i typed this post i then saw this.  ouch

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1925 on: Yesterday at 01:27:54 pm
He's taken the pin out, dropped the grenade and wandered off over the horizon.  The new Palace manager is going to have one hell of a job on!

Their average squad age is 29 and that includes some kids making up the numbers.  This is the age profile of their senior first team squad:
23 and under: 2 (one of those is Eze who looks like missing most of next season)
24 to 29: 6
30 to 33: 12
34+: 4

Of those 24 players they have 14 whose contracts expire this summer.

It really is a massive rebuild of a squad that cost around £200m to put together in the first place.  It's hard to see the Palace owners stumping up that kind of money again and certainly not in one transfer window during a pandemic.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1926 on: Yesterday at 01:33:03 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:27:54 pm
He's taken the pin out, dropped the grenade and wandered off over the horizon.  The new Palace manager is going to have one hell of a job on!

Their average squad age is 29 and that includes some kids making up the numbers.  This is the age profile of their senior first team squad:
23 and under: 2 (one of those is Eze who looks like missing most of next season)
24 to 29: 6
30 to 33: 12
34+: 4

Of those 24 players they have 14 whose contracts expire this summer.

It really is a massive rebuild of a squad that cost around £200m to put together in the first place.  It's hard to see the Palace owners stumping up that kind of money again and certainly not in one transfer window during a pandemic.
I pay little attention to the Premier Leagues lower lights in general - nothing against Palace they seem to have good support - but its horrendous reading when you see all that. How have they managed to get into that position?! They face having 10 senior players left, some might sign new deals but they will legitimately need minimum 7/8 more players, if not more.

Wild times.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1927 on: Yesterday at 03:14:04 pm
From the match thread...

Quote from: Bird Bird Bird The Bird Is The Word on Yesterday at 01:47:03 pm
Rousing speech from Hodgson about their injury/fitness problems going into Sunday's game - https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1395305915298033664

"[Benteke] looked like he was feeling something around his Achilles or his ankle. I've not checked up with physios. Tyrick, I think, that could quite simply be the fatigue. It's been hard, losing first of all Dann to a minor strain."

"If we're going to find on Friday that there are other players who are going to be ruled out of the game on Sunday then I'm afraid our bench is not going to be anywhere near as strong as it's been for the last few weeks."

"We're not a team that relishes two matches in 3 days, even less a team that relishes three matches in 6/7 days. We found that [during] Project Restart. We have really need that week in between games to prepare. So Sunday might prove quite difficult in that respect."

That last quote is classic Hodgson, imagine being a Palace fan hearing that...

Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 03:12:23 pm
There's a website/page somewhere where loads of quotes are recorded.  You've got to laugh really...

https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3279
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1928 on: Yesterday at 03:19:28 pm
hey now hey now.
Be nice to uncle Roy here.
Not a single bad word.



wait until after the game.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1929 on: Yesterday at 04:19:06 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 01:33:03 pm
I pay little attention to the Premier Leagues lower lights in general - nothing against Palace they seem to have good support - but its horrendous reading when you see all that. How have they managed to get into that position?! They face having 10 senior players left, some might sign new deals but they will legitimately need minimum 7/8 more players, if not more.

Wild times.

Could be genius though.

Henderson, Ward, Clyne, Sakho, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt, McCarthy, Meyer, Townsend, Batshuayi, Wickham and Benteke all expiring. And all pretty crap. That's got to be close to a million a week they're getting off the wage bill.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1930 on: Yesterday at 04:23:49 pm
No no keep it up...

Hodgson's net spend at Palace is £ -11m. 



Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1931 on: Yesterday at 04:28:56 pm
Palace and Burnley have massive rebuilds this summer but at least Burnley won't have a brand new manager and staff coming in.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1932 on: Yesterday at 04:30:27 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:19:06 pm
Could be genius though.

Henderson, Ward, Clyne, Sakho, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt, McCarthy, Meyer, Townsend, Batshuayi, Wickham and Benteke all expiring. And all pretty crap. That's got to be close to a million a week they're getting off the wage bill.

Almost right. Cahill has been excellent. Ward is a good chap. 
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1933 on: Yesterday at 04:50:21 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 04:19:06 pm
Could be genius though.

Henderson, Ward, Clyne, Sakho, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt, McCarthy, Meyer, Townsend, Batshuayi, Wickham and Benteke all expiring. And all pretty crap. That's got to be close to a million a week they're getting off the wage bill.
Benteke and Sakho are both on £100k+/week and Clyne isn't that far off it either :o

I agree that individually there's nobody that's particularly a huge loss but they've made over 200 league appearances between them this season and six started against Arsenal.  They may yet retain a few but it's potentially a massive upheaval.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1934 on: Yesterday at 05:26:54 pm
Quote from: Jon2lfc on May 19, 2021, 11:12:48 am
Well, it depends what manager they get in to replace The Hodge.
New manager with new coaching staff and a couple of new players can make all the difference.

I personally think the 3 to go down next season will be:
Newcastle (if Bruce stays on)
Norwich (again)
The winner of the Championship Play-offs..
El Bisto is available. Samuel Allardicio would revel in the fact that he has a squad to rebuild, with 12 players out of contract. He is calling agents as we speak.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1935 on: Today at 06:26:18 am
Fuck off with this shit -- ''Another unloved figure at Anfield, Roy Hodgson, is taking charge of his final game as a manager. He could be forgiven, even acclaimed, if he masterminded one last win, flipping metaphorical Vs at supporters who never loved him and stalling Liverpools top-four charge at the last.'' -- https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2021/may/21/premier-league-10-things-to-look-out-for-on-the-final-day-of-the-season
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1936 on: Today at 07:17:37 am
I guess a lot will depend on whether his players feel immense respect and loyalty towards him, wanting to see him off on a high, 'flicking the metaphorical'. Or whether they can't be arsed trying to impress until the new guy turns up in pre-season.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1937 on: Today at 07:57:16 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:17:37 am
I guess a lot will depend on whether his players feel immense respect and loyalty towards him, wanting to see him off on a high, 'flicking the metaphorical'. Or whether they can't be arsed trying to impress until the new guy turns up in pre-season.

Most of them are out of contract after sunday
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1938 on: Today at 07:58:29 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:57:16 am
Most of them are out of contract after sunday

Not worth the risk of getting injured then, best to take it easy and be fit to get a club.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1939 on: Today at 08:35:22 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 06:26:18 am
Fuck off with this shit -- ''Another unloved figure at Anfield, Roy Hodgson, is taking charge of his final game as a manager. He could be forgiven, even acclaimed, if he masterminded one last win, flipping metaphorical Vs at supporters who never loved him and stalling Liverpools top-four charge at the last.'' -- https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2021/may/21/premier-league-10-things-to-look-out-for-on-the-final-day-of-the-season
"Another" suggests we have a long list of unloved figures.  Since Souness nearly 30 years ago every manager is still revered, or at least liked, by our fans except for Hodgson; Evans, Houllier, Benitez, Kenny, Rodgers, Klopp.  I certainly don't think any of our fans feel anything ill towards Benteke.

It's also some weird logic to think that he would be forgiven - presumably the article writer means by Liverpool fans?! - if he stopped us getting into the CL.  If that were to happen the one thing I can guarantee that I wouldn't spend my Sunday evening doing is acclaiming Hodgson  :o

Barring a one in a hundred event (early red card for us, for example) then we'll win, qualify for the CL and enjoy the added bonus of waving off Hodgson with his tail between his legs.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1940 on: Today at 08:50:06 am
Adds a little extra spice knowing we can qualify for the CL whilst simultaneously flushing this arrogant antediluvian OFC down the pan of long-overdue retirement.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1941 on: Today at 08:57:49 am
I hope that chin is getting rubbed furiously on Sunday as he watches us rip them to shreds.

Two interesting facts about that owl; his missus is a scouser and he's actually fluent in German, French, Swedish and Italian (thats actually impressive considering he has a lisp!)
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1942 on: Today at 09:05:30 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:50:06 am
Adds a little extra spice knowing we can qualify for the CL whilst simultaneously flushing this arrogant antediluvian OFC down the pan of long-overdue retirement.

word of the day
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1943 on: Today at 09:38:52 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:35:22 am
"Another" suggests we have a long list of unloved figures.  Since Souness nearly 30 years ago every manager is still revered, or at least liked, by our fans except for Hodgson; Evans, Houllier, Benitez, Kenny, Rodgers, Klopp.  I certainly don't think any of our fans feel anything ill towards Benteke.

It's also some weird logic to think that he would be forgiven - presumably the article writer means by Liverpool fans?! - if he stopped us getting into the CL.  If that were to happen the one thing I can guarantee that I wouldn't spend my Sunday evening doing is acclaiming Hodgson  :o

Barring a one in a hundred event (early red card for us, for example) then we'll win, qualify for the CL and enjoy the added bonus of waving off Hodgson with his tail between his legs.

Maybe the unloved list contains Larndoners  like Konchesky and Cole, or perhaps international greats like Poulsen

Lazy shit londoncentric journalism, its all the rage
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1944 on: Today at 09:45:56 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:35:22 am
"Another" suggests we have a long list of unloved figures.  Since Souness nearly 30 years ago every manager is still revered, or at least liked, by our fans except for Hodgson; Evans, Houllier, Benitez, Kenny, Rodgers, Klopp.  I certainly don't think any of our fans feel anything ill towards Benteke

It simply means we don't love Benteke, and we don't love Hodgson. Both of which are true. It doesn't imply a long list at all. It's simply a way of following on from the previous sentence. It's a bit of a paranoid reading you've made there.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1945 on: Today at 09:57:29 am
can't stand hodgson. even if you took away his time at liverpool theres enough to dislike. hes so arrogant and never takes any responsibility for things going wrong, has no humility at all. not really achieved much and always blames the club he leaves when things go wrong. hes a prick. no way he deserves this reputation he has with the media as some brilliant manager and elder statesman of the game.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1946 on: Today at 10:05:46 am
Can't understand why this idiot is so revered by the media. For such a 'legendary' manager with such a legendary career, he's won fuck all in his own country, flopped at every big club he was ever at and was up there with England's worst ever manager by presiding over the embarassing loss to the mighty Iceland.

Good riddance.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1947 on: Today at 10:27:42 am
David Preece was on the Totally Football Show yesterday telling anecdotes about Hodgson in Scandinavia. He came across as the dick we all consider him to be, to be honest.

He's the sort to wait until something is built and then report planning violations.

When you consider the absolute mauling a decent man like Graham Taylor got for failing with England and compare it against the reverence in which this embarrassment is held...
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1948 on: Today at 10:52:47 am
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 01:27:54 pm
He's taken the pin out, dropped the grenade and wandered off over the horizon.  The new Palace manager is going to have one hell of a job on!

Their average squad age is 29 and that includes some kids making up the numbers.  This is the age profile of their senior first team squad:
23 and under: 2 (one of those is Eze who looks like missing most of next season)
24 to 29: 6
30 to 33: 12
34+: 4

Of those 24 players they have 14 whose contracts expire this summer.

It really is a massive rebuild of a squad that cost around £200m to put together in the first place.  It's hard to see the Palace owners stumping up that kind of money again and certainly not in one transfer window during a pandemic.


Just noted that too.  Horrible squad building work from Hodgson,  a key remit of the job in creating a sustainable club. 
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1949 on: Today at 10:58:47 am
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 09:45:56 am
It simply means we don't love Benteke, and we don't love Hodgson. Both of which are true. It doesn't imply a long list at all. It's simply a way of following on from the previous sentence. It's a bit of a paranoid reading you've made there.
Confession time, I replied before reading the article in full.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1950 on: Today at 11:16:47 am
The man is an absolute fraud. A complete crook who has taken your simpering tools in the English media for a ride. An absolute coward that doesnt take responsibility for his teams failings and treats his players and fans with utter contempt. Nasty attitude in Scandinavian football too by all accounts, along with the South Africa incident early in his career.

Hes destroying Palace with that awful squad building, absolutely no security for the future by buying players over the hill and still intent on writing the narrative hes a top manager. Theyll get relegated and he will be to blame. Four years there and fuck all to show for it.

The man is a snide manipulative creep. The cuddly uncle image works well because hes sucked up to the media and LMA brigade to protect him.

A horrible man. Good riddance.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1951 on: Today at 12:08:32 pm
Quote from: mattD on Today at 11:16:47 am
The man is an absolute fraud. A complete crook who has taken your simpering tools in the English media for a ride. An absolute coward that doesnt take responsibility for his teams failings and treats his players and fans with utter contempt. Nasty attitude in Scandinavian football too by all accounts, along with the South Africa incident early in his career.

Hes destroying Palace with that awful squad building, absolutely no security for the future by buying players over the hill and still intent on writing the narrative hes a top manager. Theyll get relegated and he will be to blame. Four years there and fuck all to show for it.

The man is a snide manipulative creep. The cuddly uncle image works well because hes sucked up to the media and LMA brigade to protect him.

A horrible man. Good riddance.

But other than that.  What have you got against Roy?


Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1952 on: Today at 12:10:52 pm
Take away the titles he won 40 years ago in a C-list league and his Guardian-friendly demeanour and what do you have left? Sam Allardyce.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1953 on: Today at 12:44:39 pm
Ever imagine what it is like to be coached by Hodgson?

A reminder of Danny Agger giving us an insight...

I completely lost my desire to come to work because his training sessions were really hard to get through. Not physically but mentally. It was the same and the same and the same. Day in and day out, he said.

Often we had eight forwards playing against me and Martin Skrtel [apparently to let Fernando Torres score to regain his confidence]. Skrtel and I had a really hard training session as we were defending against eight with two but the eight players attacking were just faffing around. They had hardly run a kilometre and it was so uninspiring.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
Reply #1954 on: Today at 04:14:03 pm
Quote from: Davidbowie on Today at 10:05:46 am
Can't understand why this idiot is so revered by the media. For such a 'legendary' manager with such a legendary career, he's won fuck all in his own country, flopped at every big club he was ever at and was up there with England's worst ever manager by presiding over the embarassing loss to the mighty Iceland.

Good riddance.
It's based on psychology.

He doesn't fear anyone and is stubbornly arrogant. So people are afraid to say negative things about him lest he says something blunt about them.

All the managers who show even a little weakness are pounced on.

In this respect, Hodgson is basically Ferguson - but without the trophies, respect of the players, chewing gum and Scots accent.
