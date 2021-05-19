I pay little attention to the Premier Leagues lower lights in general - nothing against Palace they seem to have good support - but its horrendous reading when you see all that. How have they managed to get into that position?! They face having 10 senior players left, some might sign new deals but they will legitimately need minimum 7/8 more players, if not more.
Wild times.
Could be genius though.
Henderson, Ward, Clyne, Sakho, Dann, Cahill, Van Aanholt, McCarthy, Meyer, Townsend, Batshuayi, Wickham and Benteke all expiring. And all pretty crap. That's got to be close to a million a week they're getting off the wage bill.