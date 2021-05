Leaving at the end of the season. Confirmed by Palace.



They were in a fowl state when he took charge (P4, L4, F0, A7) and lost his first three league matches to an aggregate 10-0. Managed to steer them to 11th that season, followed by 12th, 14th, and between 11th-17th (TBC) this season. Definitely hit his brief of steadying them, but he's not taken them anywhere so a parting of ways is probably best for all. I always think that they've got a bit of talent in the squad and shout have delivered one or two seasons that saw them amongst 'the best of the rest' (7th/8th in recent terms) but it hasn't quite happened. Posted last month about how I think you've got to give credit to some of the sides who actually do a good job even if they drift between divisions (West Brom and Norwich being my preferred examples) - next season will be their 8th in the top flight. But for a couple of turbulent spells in the 70s & 90s, they've generally been pretty steady between the top two tiers - with the right appointment, they should be staying in the league in the short-to-medium term (easily making this 'the best' spell in their history); they evidently felt that they could afford to be patient last time they started a new project though.