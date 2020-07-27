« previous next »
Author Topic: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.  (Read 142907 times)

No surprise Zaha wants a new challenge but I came in here to say I think these are a ringer for relegation next season.
Who would realistically buy Zaha?, scores so few goals and gets so few assists, and I'm sure Palace would be after something ludicrous for him, and he's coming 28, so no real long term value for whoever buys him either.
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 27, 2020, 03:09:59 AM
Who would realistically buy Zaha?, scores so few goals and gets so few assists, and I'm sure Palace would be after something ludicrous for him, and he's coming 28, so no real long term value for whoever buys him either.

His market is gone. It seemed likely in August that he'd have options after the 19/20 season. But those options are gone as clubs have moved on and he's had a terrible season at a time in his career when he needed a decent one at worst to encourage a Top 6 transfer
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July 27, 2020, 03:09:59 AM
Who would realistically buy Zaha?, scores so few goals and gets so few assists, and I'm sure Palace would be after something ludicrous for him, and he's coming 28, so no real long term value for whoever buys him either.
A perfect description of Bolasie when Everton signed him!
Kind of player we might have signed five or six years ago. It's honestly scary to think about.
Quote from: Red Berry on July 27, 2020, 07:46:14 AM
Kind of player we might have signed five or six years ago. It's honestly scary to think about.
So hes going to United?
Quote from: Zlen on July 27, 2020, 08:22:46 AM
So hes going to United?

More likely Leicester  ;D
It's weird how it's literally never mentioned any more how Zaha went to United, did nothing and quietly slipped back to Palace as though it had never happened.
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 27, 2020, 09:32:17 AM
It's weird how it's literally never mentioned any more how Zaha went to United, did nothing and quietly slipped back to Palace as though it had never happened.

Didnt realise her name was Nothing Moyes.
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July 27, 2020, 11:01:38 AM
Didnt realise her name was Nothing Moyes.

;D
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 27, 2020, 09:32:17 AM
It's weird how it's literally never mentioned any more how Zaha went to United, did nothing and quietly slipped back to Palace as though it had never happened.

Genuinely forgot he played for them. I don't rate him at all, all flash with no end product whatsoever.
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on July 26, 2020, 10:34:01 PM
Looks like Zaha wants out. I thought he was mad last year for wanting to go to Everton, since better options might become available once Chelsea's transfer ban ended. But he's been so poor this season, I'm not sure where he goes
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/amp/football/53546556?

Leicester or Spurs Id imagine hed be looking for.
Zaha is one of those players who could make a great youtube compilation of himself doing flicks and tricks, stepovers and juggling.

But when it comes down to it, he averages about 5 goals/5 assists per season and for someone so hyped and overrated, put in the bracket of £50-70 million, those kinds of numbers are nowhere near good enough.

Whilst he is playing for a crap side, look at what someone like Danny Ings has done - 20 odd goals in an equally crap team and Ings supposedly isn't as naturally gifted as Zaha - so whats his excuse?

I wouldn't touch him. But I'm sure Everton will happily splurge mega money on him. Worked out for Bolasie afterall..
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on July 26, 2020, 11:12:50 PM
Wouldnt touch him.

Whines constantly and loses his rag.

Little end product.
Too much information!
Quote from: Davidbowie on July 27, 2020, 11:59:05 AM
Zaha is one of those players who could make a great youtube compilation of himself doing flicks and tricks, stepovers and juggling.

But when it comes down to it, he averages about 5 goals/5 assists per season and for someone so hyped and overrated, put in the bracket of £50-70 million, those kinds of numbers are nowhere near good enough.

Whilst he is playing for a crap side, look at what someone like Danny Ings has done - 20 odd goals in an equally crap team and Ings supposedly isn't as naturally gifted as Zaha - so whats his excuse?

I wouldn't touch him. But I'm sure Everton will happily splurge mega money on him. Worked out for Bolasie afterall..
well in fairness to Southampton they do have a manager who sets them up well and plays to Ings strengths.  Palace have Roy Hodgson
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July 27, 2020, 09:32:17 AM
It's weird how it's literally never mentioned any more how Zaha went to United, did nothing and quietly slipped back to Palace as though it had never happened.
via a loan move to Cardiff where he scored 0 goals in his 12 appearances for the club, guess who was Cardiff manager at the time!!


Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha "hopes a big club comes in and takes him from us", says boss Roy Hodgson.

"He thinks it would be nice if a club did come in and pay that market price," said Hodgson after Saturday's 1-0 win.

Fucking hell Roy, you've just won a match, enjoy the moment for fuck's sake.
Quote from: jacobs chains on September 12, 2020, 09:32:01 PM
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha "hopes a big club comes in and takes him from us", says boss Roy Hodgson.

"He thinks it would be nice if a club did come in and pay that market price," said Hodgson after Saturday's 1-0 win.

Fucking hell Roy, you've just won a match, enjoy the moment for fuck's sake.

There is just so much wrong with that statement. 
Hangeland on Hodgson:

Turns out Hangeland kept a book of quotes from Hodgsons time at Viking. "When he came to Viking we realized he was a quote machine. He was funny without knowing it, and I mean, he was obviously frustrated, I mean, here is a man of the world who for some reason is in Stavanger, Norway. During one of the first training sessions at Viking he got frustrated at the poor level of our training and said to us, but mostly to himself I think: "I could be in Monaco smoking a cigar, but here I am, pushing myself for pocket money". Our confidence levels fell as we realized how bad we were."

"Roy was mostly in control, but he was a very bad loser, once he got so mad that Fulham was losing at half-time that he kicked a metal carrying bag, broke his toe and needed to be attended to by the club doctor."
Quote from: jacobs chains on September 12, 2020, 09:32:01 PM
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha "hopes a big club comes in and takes him from us", says boss Roy Hodgson.

"He thinks it would be nice if a club did come in and pay that market price," said Hodgson after Saturday's 1-0 win.

Fucking hell Roy, you've just won a match, enjoy the moment for fuck's sake.

"Well if the great man Mourinho said it who am I to disagree?"
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on September 15, 2020, 07:41:29 AM
Hangeland on Hodgson:

During one of the first training sessions at Viking he got frustrated at the poor level of our training and said to us, but mostly to himself I think: "I could be in Monaco smoking a cigar, but here I am, pushing myself for pocket money". Our confidence levels fell as we realized how bad we were."

I think what dear old Roy may have overlooked, is that there was a reason he was managing Viking in the mighty Norwegian league and not in Monaco - he was and is a shit, deluded old dinosaur of a manager who has never won anything of note in his fabled 50 year career.
Nah. Zaha is genuinely brilliant, he's just in the limbo between being priceless for palace but not provably worth vast money to a buyer. 

If he had someone other than benfuckinteke to aim at his assists would look better. 


Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on September 15, 2020, 07:41:29 AM
Hangeland on Hodgson:

Turns out Hangeland kept a book of quotes from Hodgsons time at Viking. "When he came to Viking we realized he was a quote machine. He was funny without knowing it, and I mean, he was obviously frustrated, I mean, here is a man of the world who for some reason is in Stavanger, Norway. During one of the first training sessions at Viking he got frustrated at the poor level of our training and said to us, but mostly to himself I think: "I could be in Monaco smoking a cigar, but here I am, pushing myself for pocket money". Our confidence levels fell as we realized how bad we were."

"Roy was mostly in control, but he was a very bad loser, once he got so mad that Fulham was losing at half-time that he kicked a metal carrying bag, broke his toe and needed to be attended to by the club doctor."
To think he was our coach, the complete opposite of Klopp
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on September 15, 2020, 07:41:29 AM
Hangeland on Hodgson:

Turns out Hangeland kept a book of quotes from Hodgsons time at Viking. "When he came to Viking we realized he was a quote machine. He was funny without knowing it, and I mean, he was obviously frustrated, I mean, here is a man of the world who for some reason is in Stavanger, Norway. During one of the first training sessions at Viking he got frustrated at the poor level of our training and said to us, but mostly to himself I think: "I could be in Monaco smoking a cigar, but here I am, pushing myself for pocket money". Our confidence levels fell as we realized how bad we were."

"Roy was mostly in control, but he was a very bad loser, once he got so mad that Fulham was losing at half-time that he kicked a metal carrying bag, broke his toe and needed to be attended to by the club doctor."

It's interesting how the English media portrays himself as this gentleman, everyone's favourite uncle sort of persona. It's as if he was Bobby Robson (a true gent) the way the sycophants go on about him.

The reality is that he's a nasty piece of work.

This was exemplified in Euro 2016 - arrogant to not scout Iceland, taking a jaunt up the Seine with Ray Lewington instead. And after the debacle of that match, scurries away from any media scrutiny and forces the likes of Joe Hart and other players to bear the brunt of his incompetency. The fact he showed no remorse, took no responsibility and, when forced to confront the media the next day, complained 'I don't know what I'm doing here' displayed his true colours.

He showed his true colours then. We already knew this with his behaviour at Liverpool making him the bonafide worst manager this club has ever hired. The guy is a spineless coward at best, and a complete knobhead at worst.
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on September 15, 2020, 07:41:29 AM
Hangeland on Hodgson:

Turns out Hangeland kept a book of quotes from Hodgsons time at Viking. "When he came to Viking we realized he was a quote machine. He was funny without knowing it, and I mean, he was obviously frustrated, I mean, here is a man of the world who for some reason is in Stavanger, Norway. During one of the first training sessions at Viking he got frustrated at the poor level of our training and said to us, but mostly to himself I think: "I could be in Monaco smoking a cigar, but here I am, pushing myself for pocket money". Our confidence levels fell as we realized how bad we were."
This all came out years ago (Lars Sivertsen reported it here in 2014 with some other choice quotes https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/fighting-elements-pocket-money-recalling-4153790).

The "humour" obviously got lost in translation and that "mostly to himself" comment is just perfect haha. They all thought he was being funny, when in fact he was just being his usual self-aggrandising belittling clueless charlatan c*nt of a manager that we all came to know and despise just 5 years later.
Local reporter Stig Nilssen from Stavanger Aftenblad recalls. Hodgson was of the opinion that no young reporters had enough knowledge or experience to ask him questions about football, he writes. Nilssen remembers one incident, when Hodgson had told the press that he did not intend to talk about the referee, and a reporter proceeded to ask about the referee anyway. Hodgson took the reporter's pen and notebook, wrote Roy Hodgson has no comment for you, and handed it back to him.
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on September 15, 2020, 07:41:29 AM
Hangeland on Hodgson:

Turns out Hangeland kept a book of quotes from Hodgsons time at Viking. "When he came to Viking we realized he was a quote machine. He was funny without knowing it, and I mean, he was obviously frustrated, I mean, here is a man of the world who for some reason is in Stavanger, Norway. During one of the first training sessions at Viking he got frustrated at the poor level of our training and said to us, but mostly to himself I think: "I could be in Monaco smoking a cigar, but here I am, pushing myself for pocket money". Our confidence levels fell as we realized how bad we were."

"Roy was mostly in control, but he was a very bad loser, once he got so mad that Fulham was losing at half-time that he kicked a metal carrying bag, broke his toe and needed to be attended to by the club doctor."

The only part of this story that surprises me is that there is such a thing as 'a metal carrying bag' which is substantial enough to break your toe if you kick it.
Quote from: Fortneef on September 15, 2020, 02:36:51 PM
Nah. Zaha is genuinely brilliant, he's just in the limbo between being priceless for palace but not provably worth vast money to a buyer. 

If he had someone other than benfuckinteke to aim at his assists would look better.
I've got to disagree there, his stats don't lie, he's only ever been good and eye catching to watch. Brilliant is a huge overstatement. Sadio Mane is brilliant, Serge Gnabry is brilliant. Zaha is... alright, with flashes of something better. Zaha only mustered 0.19 combined G+A last season, having had 0.44 the season prior. I agree he's not worth vast money.

Benteke has been poor but he only started 13 matches last season, Ayew was used more, Palace just aren't set up to do anything other than counter and hunt for set-pieces.

Hodgson's quotes couldn't be more transparent if he tried. Time to retire. Or was that 15+ years ago?
Quote from: mattD on September 15, 2020, 02:42:19 PM
It's interesting how the English media portrays himself as this gentleman, everyone's favourite uncle sort of persona. It's as if he was Bobby Robson (a true gent) the way the sycophants go on about him.

The reality is that he's a nasty piece of work.

This was exemplified in Euro 2016 - arrogant to not scout Iceland, taking a jaunt up the Seine with Ray Lewington instead. And after the debacle of that match, scurries away from any media scrutiny and forces the likes of Joe Hart and other players to bear the brunt of his incompetency. The fact he showed no remorse, took no responsibility and, when forced to confront the media the next day, complained 'I don't know what I'm doing here' displayed his true colours.

He showed his true colours then. We already knew this with his behaviour at Liverpool making him the bonafide worst manager this club has ever hired. The guy is a spineless coward at best, and a complete knobhead at worst.
Its also funny how no one asks why he thought it OK to go and play professionally in Apartheid Era South Africa.
Quote from: 12C on September 16, 2020, 05:29:24 PM
Its also funny how no one asks why he thought it OK to go and play professionally in Apartheid Era South Africa.
Would love to see the self-styled "one of the most respected coaches in Europe" asked that question by say, John Barnes, on some sort of panel show. But then we all know the answer. Money. Oh and a complete lack of morality. And that's the best case answer.
How is that these have fourteen senior players with contracts expiring at season's end?

Clyne, Benteke, Meyer, Guiata, Cahill, McArthur, Hennessey, Sakho, van Aanholt, Kelly, Townsend, Ward, Wickham, Schlupp,
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 08:52:08 PM
How is that these have fourteen senior players with contracts expiring at season's end?

Clyne, Benteke, Meyer, Guiata, Cahill, McArthur, Hennessey, Sakho, van Aanholt, Kelly, Townsend, Ward, Wickham, Schlupp,

Would you sign a new contract to play for Roy?
Plus they're all rubbish. That club could do with a clearout. I bet a few are high wages too.
