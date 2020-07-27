Hangeland on Hodgson:



Turns out Hangeland kept a book of quotes from Hodgsons time at Viking. "When he came to Viking we realized he was a quote machine. He was funny without knowing it, and I mean, he was obviously frustrated, I mean, here is a man of the world who for some reason is in Stavanger, Norway. During one of the first training sessions at Viking he got frustrated at the poor level of our training and said to us, but mostly to himself I think: "I could be in Monaco smoking a cigar, but here I am, pushing myself for pocket money". Our confidence levels fell as we realized how bad we were."



"Roy was mostly in control, but he was a very bad loser, once he got so mad that Fulham was losing at half-time that he kicked a metal carrying bag, broke his toe and needed to be attended to by the club doctor."