Who would realistically buy Zaha?, scores so few goals and gets so few assists, and I'm sure Palace would be after something ludicrous for him, and he's coming 28, so no real long term value for whoever buys him either.
Kind of player we might have signed five or six years ago. It's honestly scary to think about.
So hes going to United?
It's weird how it's literally never mentioned any more how Zaha went to United, did nothing and quietly slipped back to Palace as though it had never happened.
Looks like Zaha wants out. I thought he was mad last year for wanting to go to Everton, since better options might become available once Chelsea's transfer ban ended. But he's been so poor this season, I'm not sure where he goeshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/amp/football/53546556?
Wouldnt touch him.Whines constantly and loses his rag.Little end product.
Zaha is one of those players who could make a great youtube compilation of himself doing flicks and tricks, stepovers and juggling.But when it comes down to it, he averages about 5 goals/5 assists per season and for someone so hyped and overrated, put in the bracket of £50-70 million, those kinds of numbers are nowhere near good enough.Whilst he is playing for a crap side, look at what someone like Danny Ings has done - 20 odd goals in an equally crap team and Ings supposedly isn't as naturally gifted as Zaha - so whats his excuse?I wouldn't touch him. But I'm sure Everton will happily splurge mega money on him. Worked out for Bolasie afterall..
Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha "hopes a big club comes in and takes him from us", says boss Roy Hodgson."He thinks it would be nice if a club did come in and pay that market price," said Hodgson after Saturday's 1-0 win.Fucking hell Roy, you've just won a match, enjoy the moment for fuck's sake.
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.
Hangeland on Hodgson:During one of the first training sessions at Viking he got frustrated at the poor level of our training and said to us, but mostly to himself I think: "I could be in Monaco smoking a cigar, but here I am, pushing myself for pocket money". Our confidence levels fell as we realized how bad we were."
Hangeland on Hodgson:Turns out Hangeland kept a book of quotes from Hodgsons time at Viking. "When he came to Viking we realized he was a quote machine. He was funny without knowing it, and I mean, he was obviously frustrated, I mean, here is a man of the world who for some reason is in Stavanger, Norway. During one of the first training sessions at Viking he got frustrated at the poor level of our training and said to us, but mostly to himself I think: "I could be in Monaco smoking a cigar, but here I am, pushing myself for pocket money". Our confidence levels fell as we realized how bad we were.""Roy was mostly in control, but he was a very bad loser, once he got so mad that Fulham was losing at half-time that he kicked a metal carrying bag, broke his toe and needed to be attended to by the club doctor."
Nah. Zaha is genuinely brilliant, he's just in the limbo between being priceless for palace but not provably worth vast money to a buyer. If he had someone other than benfuckinteke to aim at his assists would look better.
It's interesting how the English media portrays himself as this gentleman, everyone's favourite uncle sort of persona. It's as if he was Bobby Robson (a true gent) the way the sycophants go on about him.The reality is that he's a nasty piece of work. This was exemplified in Euro 2016 - arrogant to not scout Iceland, taking a jaunt up the Seine with Ray Lewington instead. And after the debacle of that match, scurries away from any media scrutiny and forces the likes of Joe Hart and other players to bear the brunt of his incompetency. The fact he showed no remorse, took no responsibility and, when forced to confront the media the next day, complained 'I don't know what I'm doing here' displayed his true colours.He showed his true colours then. We already knew this with his behaviour at Liverpool making him the bonafide worst manager this club has ever hired. The guy is a spineless coward at best, and a complete knobhead at worst.
Its also funny how no one asks why he thought it OK to go and play professionally in Apartheid Era South Africa.
How is that these have fourteen senior players with contracts expiring at season's end?Clyne, Benteke, Meyer, Guiata, Cahill, McArthur, Hennessey, Sakho, van Aanholt, Kelly, Townsend, Ward, Wickham, Schlupp,
