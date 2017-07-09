Nope, not in the least. Hodgson was a symptom of the malaise not the underlying cause. I spent too much time hating the likes of Rick Parry, David Moores, George Gillett, Tom Hicks, & Christian Purslow to even consider reserving anything more than a slight curious interest in how Hodgson was doing as manager. Focusing one's ire on him was utterly moronic and it's pitiful if people remain wont to obsess over those few months.



He blamed the fans and the players for his own failings. He is an arrogant tosser, (see his reaction to losing against Iceland). He bought absolute shite in Konchesky and Poulsen and thought Joe Cole was a bargain. He had players holding hands when defending set pieces. His treatment of Torres.His Utopia comment and his obsequiousness towards Ferguson. His blatant lies to the media. Throwing kids under the bus.Lets not forget him making Sturridge prove his resolve, exacerbating his injury instead of protecting him.I suppose you could say in his defence, he was someone completely out of his depth, but his snide attacks on anyone who questioned his ability tell you about the man.He had no qualms about playing in South Africa at the height of Apartheid, yet is held up as a man of integrity.He is a deeply flawed individual who should never have been allowed through the gates at Anfield never mind manage us.Yes, he was a symptom of the mismanagement of Hicks et al. But dont expect people to like the man.