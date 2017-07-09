« previous next »
Author Topic: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.  (Read 118001 times)

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1640 on: November 26, 2019, 12:56:25 PM »
Quote from: 12C on November 26, 2019, 11:43:34 AM
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=265945.msg7651191#msg7651191

Its the season to be merry...

Lest we forget the bad times.

Still one of the best threads ever on RAWK.

EDIT - also good to see some of those old names like macca and Aristotle in there.
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline AlphaDelta

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1641 on: November 26, 2019, 01:13:52 PM »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on November 23, 2019, 04:55:27 PM
F*** off you face rubbing owl faced ****!


I've just literally choked laughing on my lunch in work at that comment.
"I know this is a place for big football moments - we didn't start this story, there were other people. But we know about our responsibility to try to write a few nice stories in football and tonight it was a really nice story."

Offline Phil M

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1642 on: November 26, 2019, 01:24:56 PM »
Offline JohnBarnesBigToe

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1643 on: December 9, 2019, 01:02:41 PM »
Offline Lusty

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1644 on: December 9, 2019, 01:14:44 PM »
Quote from: JohnBarnesBigToe on December  9, 2019, 01:02:41 PM
'Doctor' Owl

'Roy's place in Crystal Palace history was secured in 2018 when they became the first team to stay up after losing their first seven Premier League games.'

He's been a manager for about 100 years now and that's the best achievement they could come up with for him.  :lmao
Offline Alisson Wonderland

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1645 on: December 9, 2019, 04:29:23 PM »
I can't think of anyone who would suit that outfit better than Roy.  Looks like he's been waiting all his life to find something like that.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1646 on: December 9, 2019, 04:31:43 PM »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on December  9, 2019, 04:29:23 PM
I can't think of anyone who would suit that outfit better than Roy.  Looks like he's been waiting all his life to find something like that.

Yes, it very much reminds me off a Swiss Guard outfit. Of course I signed a Swiss guard when I brought Stephane Henchoz to Blackburn. Just a little joke there.
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1647 on: December 9, 2019, 06:30:39 PM »
He still gives me nightmares. Hard to believe it was less than 9 years ago that he was still here. We would have 100% gotten relegated if he stayed till the end. Konchesky, Poulsen brrrr..... I need a drink now!
Offline elbow

  • grease
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1648 on: December 9, 2019, 07:30:29 PM »
Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1649 on: December 9, 2019, 07:58:01 PM »
I guess as a doctor he can now legally prescribe Neuchâtel Xamax to his patients players
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1650 on: December 9, 2019, 08:15:49 PM »
Quote from: elbow on December  9, 2019, 07:30:29 PM
Is that a feather in his cap?

Hes just pleased to see you.
Offline Judge Red

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1651 on: December 9, 2019, 11:44:13 PM »
Quote from: demain on November 26, 2019, 11:47:03 AM
Obviously this won't go down well here, but I don't mind Hodgson that much really. I found it hard to hate him even while he was our manager, he was there for such a short period that it couldn't possibly leave any lasting scars. I prefer to look on that season with fondness, as we got rid of H&G and then saw the return of Kenny.

The main thing about Hodgson though is that he's one of the few high profile managers remaining that used to manage in the 90s. It's a sort of comfort to me as I enter middle age, that Hodgson is still pottering about trying to stifle opponents and his own players. Until he retires I can still hark back to USA 94 or Football Italia, knowing that life isn't completely unrecognizable yet.

Honestly? You didnt hate him when he was our manager? Youve got me rubbing my face like the owl in question.

What he said about Rafa, the king, our fans, the youngsters, etc didnt even make you want to kick him in the bollocks? Not even just a tidsy bit? Thats without even considering the turgid tripe he made us play.
Offline Jon2lfc

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1652 on: December 10, 2019, 12:05:42 AM »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on December  9, 2019, 04:29:23 PM
I can't think of anyone who would suit that outfit better than Roy.  Looks like he's been waiting all his life to find something like that.
I agree.
He totally looks in his element there.

Almost looks benign.

Bless. He's found his place in the universe at last.

But are the Uni taking the piss by making his outfit in the colours of a Crystal Palace Away kit?!
Offline Caligula?

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1653 on: December 28, 2019, 11:41:20 PM »
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1654 on: December 29, 2019, 02:00:39 AM »
Crap man,
crap manager,
massive fraud.
Offline demain

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1655 on: December 29, 2019, 02:40:28 AM »
Quote from: Judge Red on December  9, 2019, 11:44:13 PM
Honestly? You didnt hate him when he was our manager? Youve got me rubbing my face like the owl in question.

What he said about Rafa, the king, our fans, the youngsters, etc didnt even make you want to kick him in the bollocks? Not even just a tidsy bit? Thats without even considering the turgid tripe he made us play.

Nope, not in the least. Hodgson was a symptom of the malaise not the underlying cause. I spent too much time hating the likes of Rick Parry, David Moores, George Gillett, Tom Hicks, & Christian Purslow to even consider reserving anything more than a slight curious interest in how Hodgson was doing as manager. Focusing one's ire on him was utterly moronic and it's pitiful if people remain wont to obsess over those few months.
Offline PhaseOfPlay

  • Well red.Tom Jones Lover. AKA Debbie McGee. Apparently.
Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1656 on: December 29, 2019, 02:58:06 AM »
Quote from: JohnBarnesBigToe on December  9, 2019, 01:02:41 PM
'Doctor' Owl



https://www.gre.ac.uk/articles/public-relations/honorary-doctorate-for-roy-hodgson

Ring my friend, I said you call Doctor Hodgson
Day or night he'll be there any time, call Doctor Hodgson
Doctor Hodgson
You've a new and better plan
He'll help you to understand
He'll buy every sub he can
Doctor Hodgson

If you're down he'll pick you up, Doctor Hodgson
Northampton in the Carling Cup, Doctor Hodgson
Doctor Hodgson
He's a man you must believe
If you're Swiss or if you're Swede
No one can succeed like Doctor Hodgson

Well, well, Wilfried Zaha's fine
Well, well, well, Konchesky
Doctor Hodgson

Ring my friend I said you call Doctor Hodgson...
Offline Ghost Town

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1657 on: December 29, 2019, 06:38:31 AM »
He really does look like an owl. It's uncanny
Offline fucking appalled

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1658 on: December 29, 2019, 11:04:32 AM »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on December  9, 2019, 06:30:39 PM
He still gives me nightmares. Hard to believe it was less than 9 years ago that he was still here. We would have 100% gotten relegated if he stayed till the end. Konchesky, Poulsen brrrr..... I need a drink now!

We wouldnt, but it would have been our worst season position wise since being relegated
Offline Zlen

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1659 on: December 29, 2019, 11:29:29 AM »
Quote from: Ghost of Xmas Futureville on December  9, 2019, 07:58:01 PM
I guess as a doctor he can now legally prescribe Neuchâtel Xamax to his patients players

Not enough love for this.
Offline 12C

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1660 on: December 29, 2019, 12:22:33 PM »
Quote from: demain on December 29, 2019, 02:40:28 AM
Nope, not in the least. Hodgson was a symptom of the malaise not the underlying cause. I spent too much time hating the likes of Rick Parry, David Moores, George Gillett, Tom Hicks, & Christian Purslow to even consider reserving anything more than a slight curious interest in how Hodgson was doing as manager. Focusing one's ire on him was utterly moronic and it's pitiful if people remain wont to obsess over those few months.

He blamed the fans and the players for his own failings. He is an arrogant tosser, (see his reaction to losing against Iceland). He bought absolute shite in Konchesky and Poulsen and thought Joe Cole was a bargain. He had players holding hands when defending set pieces. His treatment of Torres.
His Utopia comment and his obsequiousness towards Ferguson. His blatant lies to the media. Throwing kids under the bus.
Lets not forget him making Sturridge prove his resolve, exacerbating his injury instead of protecting him.

I suppose you could say in his defence, he was someone completely out of his depth, but his snide attacks on anyone who questioned his ability tell you about the man.
He had no qualms about playing in South Africa at the height of Apartheid, yet is held up as a man of integrity.
He is a deeply flawed individual who should never have been allowed through the gates at Anfield never mind manage us.
Yes, he was a symptom of the mismanagement of Hicks et al. But dont expect people to like the man.
Offline mattD

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1661 on: December 30, 2019, 06:39:37 PM »
My sister got me Allez Allez Allez by Simon Hughes for Christmas. Suffice to say, I read it in a day and as for his summary of Hodgson, well the Halmstad legend comes off as quite nasty to be brutally honest.

Not sure where this whole 'favourite uncle' vibe came from - he's an arrogant, deluded, self-entitled idiot of the highest order. At worst, a nasty piece of work who absolves any responsibility of leadership when things go wrong.

This was epitomised in his time here, with our fanbase judging his character spot on as usual, but for me his stinking attitude was summed up when he cowardly skulked away from the press when England lost to Iceland while the likes of Joe Hart had the bravery and faced up to all the journalists.

Not just a mediocre manager, but a pretty spineless human being too.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1662 on: December 31, 2019, 07:08:15 PM »
Quote from: mattD on December 30, 2019, 06:39:37 PM
Not sure where this whole 'favourite uncle' vibe came from - he's an arrogant, deluded, self-entitled idiot of the highest order. At worst, a nasty piece of work who absolves any responsibility of leadership when things go wrong.

It's because he's well-read and speaks several languages. He hasn't won anything as a manager in nearly two decades.

I have to laugh at Hodgson's characterization of various things. I'm assuming he largely got the Inter job based on the fact that a) Switzerland were in the same group as them in World Cup 1994 qualifying and got four points out of them and b) his Malmo side knocked Inter out of the European Cup years earlier. He laughably once claimed his Inter team didn't contain stars, except for Paul Ince. You know the same side that two years earlier won the UEFA Cup and had Roberto Carlos, Nicola Berti, Javier Zanetti, Gianluca Pagliuca, Giuseppe Bergomi, Ivan Zamorano, Aron Winter and Youri Djorkaeff on its books during his time there.

When he was at Blackburn, they suffered a massive late season collapse in his first full season in charge, despite having been around 2nd all season. They ended up winning only two of their last twelve games and qualified  for the UEFA Cup on the final day of the season. They'd only win two of their opening thirteen games the next season, despite spending significant sums of money. I know people go on about his signing of Kevin Davies as the crucial element of things going wrong, but Hodgson had allowed several defenders and goalkeepers to leave - Le Saux, Hendry, Given, Berg - without replacing them.

Hodgson was initially praised for bringing in Italian style fitness, diet and training methods to Blackburn. However, players later complained that those same methods proved to be draining as the season wore on, because while other clubs were introducing warm weather sessions, Hodgson was still asking for the same sessions. He also appears to have been unable to manage the demands of his biggest players. Sherwood, Hendry and Le Saux all wanted out on his watch. By the end of this tenure, he was having touchline meltdowns against Chelsea, claiming fellow relegation strugglers were very good sides and giving odd interviews like this one with the Independent from 1998 when he was being linked with the England job. By the time he left, Blackburn fans were mockingly chanting "Hodgson for England"

Quote
Indeed, we had arrived there via a question on the issue of his name being thrust into the candidacy for a vacancy that doesn't even exist yet, though doubts will linger until Glenn Hoddle agrees a new contract and Bulgaria are clinically dispatched at Wembley next month - that of England coach.

There was nothing coy about his response, nor the inference that it will definitely not be a case of Hodgson's Choice should the England opportunity ever arise, but there is an inevitable ambivalence to his answers. "It's very flattering that those who have assessed my work over the years think that I have the qualities to be an England manager," reflects the man who arrived from Internazionale in July last year. "I'd much rather people were writing about me saying 'This man's got a chance of being manager of his country because he's good' rather than 'He's got no chance' and I'm never even mentioned because I'm so far away from the frame."

He added: "However, I just feel concerned for Glenn Hoddle. I wouldn't like it myself, to pick up the paper and find that it says this is the man tipped to take over your job. It's certainly none of my making and in an ideal world it wouldn't happen."

His idyll, as had been emphasised, will not include obscene chants directed against a football star's nearest. Which is why Hodgson, who yearns for "the attitudes that applied in the pre-War and immediately post-War years", perhaps finds it difficult to assimilate into contemporary football culture, one in which straightforward dealing could be considered something of an impediment to progress.

No wonder Tim Sherwood's agent, Eric Hall, master of the wheeler dealers, felt his wrath when a deal with Tottenham was contrived.

You have to question whether on the bigger stage it would be his candour, if anything, that would undo him, because few would quibble over a CV that includes taking Switzerland to the World Cup in 1994 and guiding Internazionale, who also finished third in Serie A, to the Uefa Cup final in 1997. At least, compared with the present incumbent, the thinking man's manager won't be struggling with the English language should he ever get the call from FA chief executive Graham Kelly. Indeed, Hodgson the cosmopolitan won't be struggling with French, Italian or German, either.

Yet football can be a capricious master and it is already being mooted that his star, which rose in the North-west last season, is already losing its luminescence because of a start contrary to the expectation engendered by that success. One win at home, one point away after yesterday's visit to Goodison and a home defeat in Europe to Lyons, albeit one which he is confident Rovers can redeem themselves in the away leg on Tuesday, are scarcely portents for a glorious season.

"There is a belief that getting any particular job may depend on who has just had five consecutive victories," he said with a wry smile. "If that's the way it is, I've got a healthy attitude. But I've worked for a long time and hope people have developed enough confidence in me that it will remain even in a period when we're not winning many games."

There are also voices claiming that his England suitability has been tainted because of an uncharacteristic display of emotion at Ewood Park on Monday. "Calm down Hodgson, or FA might go off you" was one such headline, after the 4-3 defeat by Chelsea in which the manager was almost head-banging all and sundry in his rage.

Four days later in the tranquillity of his office, Hodgson explained why he had departed, worryingly so, in some critics' opinion, from his normal dignified stature. "It was all provoked by three decisions that went against us. When that happens the adrenalin flows, you follow your nature and not necessarily your head," he argued. "It's part of the game. If they took all the passion out of the game we would just be robotic. If I sat there calmly with my arms folded, nodding sagely, people would think I didn't care, which is the opposite of the truth."

Nevertheless, there has to be a certain irony in a man touted so loudly as Glenn Hoddle's successor being unable to hoist Rovers from their present ignominy to at least respectability. It may not be an issue at present yet more successful men than Hodgson have had to observe the twitching trigger-finger of a less supportive chairman than Jack Walker with a start like Rovers have had. Fireproof one season doesn't make you sack-proof the next.

In his 23 years' coaching career, which began at Halmstad in Sweden, the start of an exciting journey that has taken him through Malmo, Neuchatel Xamax and the national team in Switzerland, and Milan before Blackburn, Hodgson has never suffered that fate - although he recognises that it is omnipresent.

"I fear it, because it is an insult. But the sack is not something that would really matter, unless I thought I deserved it, that would really hurt. But if it was because results were not going quite as people wanted, well is part of the business."

That is why, for all his high principles, he will not censure his Leeds counterpart, George Graham, whom he insists has acted "with dignity" over the Tottenham affair. "When managers know contracts will be honoured 100 per cent, then they will say 'No' to better offers, but Kenny Dalglish did not receive a lot of loyalty from Newcastle, and Christian Gross did not get an awful lot of loyalty out of Tottenham."

Fortunately, Walker, the club's owner, does not come into the category of an impulsive employer. "He suffers with the team, rather than taking the view that 'I'm paying them plenty of money. Why aren't we winning?'" said Hodgson.

If the prospect of foraging for points without Davies and the injured Chris Sutton and Kevin Gallacher - while already deprived of their transferred talisman Colin Hendry - is overwhelming him, he doesn't betray it. Hodgson finds distraction in his literature - he produced his current reading Bringing Up Girls In Bohemia by the Czech writer Michel Viewegh - and maintained: "To do the job properly I need to free my mind from it, otherwise it can occupy all your waking moments. I've been in this situation quite a few times, and luckily there's no God-given decree that you're going to lose your next match. It's there for you. It's important that I keep control and a calm head, which I certainly didn't the other night. But I felt that, rightly or wrongly, our passion and enthusiasm needed to be transmitted."
https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/interview-roy-hodgson-game-finds-an-unlikely-man-of-passion-1200849.html

He deserves credit for what he did at Fulham, but nothing in his approach demonstrated that he was suitable to be given the Liverpool job. The sightseeing trip in Paris when Iceland were playing in the same city sums him up entirely. Arguably Barney Ronay's characterization of the English approach in the aftermath - one of arrogance and entitlement - is perfectly suited to Hodgson himself. Just because he doesn't come out with Mourinho level boasts, does not mean he doesn't necessarily embody those qualities in some form.
Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1663 on: January 1, 2020, 09:07:06 AM »
Hodgson on Zaha:

Well, Wilf is not for sale, so basically I dont need assurances. We arent trying to sell Wilfried Zaha, we want to keep Wilfried Zaha. I have the assurance there is no one in the club that wants to sell Wilfried Zaha, but of course you never know where bids are going to come from and I suppose every time there is a serious bid for one of your players the board of directors needs to take it seriously.

So they are trying to sell Wilfried Zaha...
Offline Lusty

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1664 on: January 1, 2020, 11:00:37 AM »
Remember Harry Kane taking corners?
Offline Red Berry

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1665 on: January 1, 2020, 11:31:01 AM »
Offline jason67

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1666 on: January 1, 2020, 01:13:44 PM »
Quote from: demain on December 29, 2019, 02:40:28 AM
Nope, not in the least. Hodgson was a symptom of the malaise not the underlying cause. I spent too much time hating the likes of Rick Parry, David Moores, George Gillett, Tom Hicks, & Christian Purslow to even consider reserving anything more than a slight curious interest in how Hodgson was doing as manager. Focusing one's ire on him was utterly moronic and it's pitiful if people remain wont to obsess over those few months.
You've got to be joking mate, I'm not sure there's a person in football that I hate more than that prick (although I could stand corrected on that statement).

Somebody posted a list of his quotes when he was 'managing' us, fuckin incredible some of the shite he spouted.

Offline Dench57

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1667 on: Yesterday at 02:22:58 PM »
We need to go there in full humility and to understand we will be confronted with a team that is one of the best in Europe and quite capable of winning the Champions League, said the Crystal Palace manager ahead of his sides trip to Manchester City.

I appreciate the way his (Guardiolas) teams play and the way he handles himself in interviews, added Hodgson. It will be a pleasure to meet him again.

Christ what a fucking slug. Palace won there last season!
Offline Red Berry

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1668 on: Yesterday at 02:53:20 PM »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 02:22:58 PM
We need to go there in full humility and to understand we will be confronted with a team that is one of the best in Europe and quite capable of winning the Champions League, said the Crystal Palace manager ahead of his sides trip to Manchester City.

I appreciate the way his (Guardiolas) teams play and the way he handles himself in interviews, added Hodgson. It will be a pleasure to meet him again.

Christ what a fucking slug. Palace won there last season!

Clearly wants to avoid that mistake again. I remember how embarrassed he looked after that result - probably doesn't want to have to apologise to Pep again.
Offline FiSh77

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1669 on: Yesterday at 03:12:27 PM »
He'll have probably spouted the same bollocks last season

That game was a fucking myth, Palace were shite but scored a worldie & a pen, was fuck all to do with them going there and having a go or any of that shite
Online Sons of pioneerS

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1670 on: Today at 12:19:16 AM »
Online free_at_last

Re: Owlez, Owlez, Owlez - The Roy Hodgson Appreciation Thread.
« Reply #1671 on: Today at 02:42:11 AM »
We can afford to laugh now but the low for me was him smelling his farts while he was on the touchline
He has a sly one at the end of his facerub here :)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NthURa9grrM

This is a cracker:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PuZOgype3ZQ
