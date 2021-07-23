PES 2021 was meant to be a stopgap non-full title BECAUSE 22 was a new engine and such a change



They've had the better part of two years to work on this



You got people like me who were ready to drop £50 or whatever for a genuine PS5 level footie experience in a new engine. I wouldn't even expect it to be totally next gen as sports games aren't gonna ignore the PS4 install base.



They have to be mighty sure of their numbers to leave money on the table like that.



That or they had some real problems with the Unreal engine. Why isn't it ready after so long?



Is that why free to play was decided? They just HAD to get something out and it wasn't all done on time?



It's more bizarre the more you think about it.



Free to play is one thing. But now they're launching with the level of content you'd expect in a demo.