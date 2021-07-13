They're targeting a market Fifa already has cornered - however poor the product is - let's be real. Fifa has too much brand recognition, too much brand loyalty and is a much slicker package than PES, however the football plays on the field.



They should be going in the opposite direction, not the same. Focus on the quality on the pitch, deliver excellent single player modes with expansive career modes that feel intelligently built, like a FM career where you play the games too.



Unfortunately, here we go, competitive gaming crowd, new title, Esports shite in an attempt to make the game relevant.



Of course I'll download it and give it a go as it's free, but I can't see this being anything other than a mess of a game.