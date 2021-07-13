« previous next »
Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,489
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #440 on: July 13, 2021, 11:37:13 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 13, 2021, 12:07:33 am
Fifa is locking PC users out of the next gen upgrades.

PES hopefully benefits from this. The unreal engine is amazing. I hope they get to a new level of fidelity

Will Konami be able to get to grips with it, do you think?


The gameplay will have to be amazing, that's the PES secret sauce.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,977
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #441 on: July 13, 2021, 12:27:10 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 13, 2021, 11:37:13 am
Will Konami be able to get to grips with it, do you think?


The gameplay will have to be amazing, that's the PES secret sauce.

It's known to be particularly easy to work with.  Even amateurs can do some *cough* unreal stuff with it (sorry, couldn't help myself).  You've only got to look on youtube to see how easy an engine it is to use.   
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,489
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #442 on: July 13, 2021, 01:18:37 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on July 13, 2021, 12:27:10 pm
It's known to be particularly easy to work with.  Even amateurs can do some *cough* unreal stuff with it (sorry, couldn't help myself).  You've only got to look on youtube to see how easy an engine it is to use.   

For sure, however you are dealing with a company that somehow missed out on the opportunity to plug their game during Euro 2020, a tournament one year delayed, licensed in their game and after 2 years of game development!!

(I'm not counting the tech/online demo which seemed to be trolling their own game and setting fire to themselves at the same time!)


Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,495
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #443 on: July 13, 2021, 02:50:24 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 13, 2021, 11:37:13 am
Will Konami be able to get to grips with it, do you think?


The gameplay will have to be amazing, that's the PES secret sauce.

Yes. They need some proper UI work and AI rethink etc. But don't confuse this for engine mismanagement

Put it this way. PES used the Fox Engine

The same engine behind Metal Gear Solid V.

That's some difference. They made a good football game out of that engine. And Unreal is even better, more modular, more modern, better supported

I have a great faith in the technical possibilities.

I also have the old suspicion that Konami might Konami it up...  ;D
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,310
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #444 on: July 13, 2021, 03:05:41 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 13, 2021, 02:50:24 pm
Yes. They need some proper UI work and AI rethink etc. But don't confuse this for engine mismanagement

Put it this way. PES used the Fox Engine

The same engine behind Metal Gear Solid V.

That's some difference. They made a good football game out of that engine. And Unreal is even better, more modular, more modern, better supported

I have a great faith in the technical possibilities.

I also have the old suspicion that Konami might Konami it up...  ;D
In some ways, there's a lot of charm and character in them 'Konami-ing it up,' but they absolutely need to completely overhaul the UI, it's dreadful. So unnecessarily cluttered and complicated, even the language they use to describe certain things on the English versions just doesn't sound right.

I don't want it to become soulless like Fifa, but they have to do better.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,489
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #445 on: July 13, 2021, 03:40:29 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July 13, 2021, 03:05:41 pm
In some ways, there's a lot of charm and character in them 'Konami-ing it up,' but they absolutely need to completely overhaul the UI, it's dreadful. So unnecessarily cluttered and complicated, even the language they use to describe certain things on the English versions just doesn't sound right.

I don't want it to become soulless like Fifa, but they have to do better.

Let's hope so, it would be awesome to see Konate and Virgil at the back for a well rendered and balanced LFC in game.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,746
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #446 on: Today at 09:40:20 am »
Logged
AHA!

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,310
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #447 on: Today at 09:45:42 am »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 09:40:20 am
https://www.ign.com/articles/efootball-pes-2022-free-to-play-renamed-release-date

Wellthis sounds appalling.
Yep, awful. Looks like someone swallowed Fifa and shit it out. This will be riddled with microtransactions and modes like Master League will be paid for, but they'll barely offer any support or update moving forward.

Don't get me started on the name change. I'd rather pay £50 and have a proper product, instead we've got rocket league with a football skin on it.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,720
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #448 on: Today at 10:00:46 am »
Haha wow that is fucking appalling. Stick a fork in this series they are officially done.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,489
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #449 on: Today at 10:16:25 am »
RIP PES.

GAME OVER, MAN.

And that trailer was an atrocity of a joke, even by Konamis standards.

Fifa 22 it is then lads?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,069
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #450 on: Today at 10:45:01 am »
It's a smart play if they have made a decent game.
Logged

Offline redan

  • yellowan pinkan green. purplean orangean blue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,237
  • I'd prefer a beer!!
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #451 on: Today at 11:21:52 am »
Ill obviously download the free version and reserve my main judgement until Ive played a few games but yep this does indeed look and sound shite.

So sad, as after the disastrous PS3 era, I went back to Pro Evo from 2017 onwards and the games (whilst suffering from Konamis usual quirks) on the pitch were excellent.

Ill always have the PS2 days as glorious memories and winning a 64 man tournament in Preston in 2006 to claim £250 and a crate of Budweiser:)
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,489
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #452 on: Today at 11:23:20 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:45:01 am
It's a smart play if they have made a decent game.

It is a pile of old wank, the next gen versions all have to be compatible with Mobile and old gen consoles. The "Online test" was the actual game.

It's only smart if they get some money out of it but I'm not sure anyone actually wants this game to play on their mobiles.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,495
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #453 on: Today at 11:52:48 am »
Peter Drury and Jim Beglin will continue as English-language commentators


NOOOOOOOOOOOO


Konami SHAPES TO SHOOT.. .

.. . ITSELF IN THE FOOT
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,310
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #454 on: Today at 11:53:24 am »
They're targeting a market Fifa already has cornered - however poor the product is - let's be real. Fifa has too much brand recognition, too much brand loyalty and is a much slicker package than PES, however the football plays on the field.

They should be going in the opposite direction, not the same. Focus on the quality on the pitch, deliver excellent single player modes with expansive career modes that feel intelligently built, like a FM career where you play the games too.

Unfortunately, here we go, competitive gaming crowd, new title, Esports shite in an attempt to make the game relevant.

Of course I'll download it and give it a go as it's free, but I can't see this being anything other than a mess of a game.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,495
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #455 on: Today at 12:14:37 pm »
The crossplay is the most exciting part
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,977
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #456 on: Today at 12:17:09 pm »
Yeah, I'll give it a chance as it's not gonna cost anything, but I share your concerns.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,495
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #457 on: Today at 12:19:23 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:16:25 am

Fifa 22 it is then lads?

As far as a game of footie goes, FIFA is irredeemable trash
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,292
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #458 on: Today at 01:26:43 pm »
Looks like an arcade game. Their target audience is clear, kids with parents money burning a hole in their pocket
Logged

Online WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,860
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #459 on: Today at 01:57:19 pm »
Oh Konami
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #460 on: Today at 01:59:50 pm »
Wow.



Pretty much the death of any meaningful offline modes for PES then.
Logged

Online WillG.LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,860
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #461 on: Today at 02:06:49 pm »
Looks like option files are still available so the offline modes might survive. Whether they have any meaningful investment remains to be seen as if the money comes in from the head to head modes like fifas awful ultimate team then the offline modes remain an after thought
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,720
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #462 on: Today at 02:11:07 pm »
Only 9 teams available to play as when it launches. I know it is free but that is laughable. The new engine doesn't seem to have improved much with the graphics either in fact it looks worse.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,489
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Pro Evolution Soccer Series
« Reply #463 on: Today at 02:34:13 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:14:37 pm
The crossplay is the most exciting part

About as exciting as taking an overdue dump or cutting your nails while not be interrupted by the children.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias
