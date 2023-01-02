« previous next »
Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain  (Read 669906 times)

Offline vladis voice

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5120 on: January 2, 2023, 08:55:31 pm »
Worked hard again tonight, good goal and a beautiful little backheel to Tsimikas in the first half (should have been an assist really as although keeper made a good save he had whole goal to aim at and plenty of time eight yards out) that Bobby at his peak would have been proud of.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5121 on: January 2, 2023, 09:26:43 pm »
Came on here for a look at the half time thread and I thought he was getting quite a lot of unwarranted stick. Done alright tonight and scored a nice header. Shame it counted for nothing in the end.
Online Machae

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5122 on: Yesterday at 08:34:22 pm »
Seems to be nailed on starter for the last 5 games or so, in a new position he's never really played in. Not sure what he offers or can't be dropped into a traditional midfield position
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5123 on: Yesterday at 08:39:31 pm »
Should have been moved on seasons ago.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5124 on: Yesterday at 08:44:49 pm »
Please stop starting him, Jurgen. Thanks.
Online KloppCorn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5125 on: Yesterday at 08:47:50 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Yesterday at 08:34:22 pm
Seems to be nailed on starter for the last 5 games or so, in a new position he's never really played in. Not sure what he offers or can't be dropped into a traditional midfield position
What is his traditional position? Right wing back? Ox has never been a CM he was shoe horned there rightly early in his LFC career. Guy has no defensive nous or passing range. Was a crazy signing then imo. I like the guy as well.
Offline Bergersleftpeg

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5126 on: Yesterday at 08:50:59 pm »
Nice guy and has given us some amazing moments but he should have been moved on ages ago. Should probably have never bought him in the first place. He wasnt exactly cheap and the injury issues were well known.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5127 on: Yesterday at 08:54:44 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 08:50:59 pm
Nice guy and has given us some amazing moments but he should have been moved on ages ago. Should probably have never bought him in the first place. He wasnt exactly cheap and the injury issues were well known.
He was a bargain.he got an horrific injury fighting for this club.

Hes playing out of position for the club.

Through no fault of his own, maybe a case of what might have been, but in no way his fault and I willl always look back fondly on his time at the club
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5128 on: Yesterday at 08:55:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:54:44 pm
He was a bargain.he got an horrific injury fighting for this club.

Hes playing out of position for the club.

Through no fault of his own, maybe a case of what might have been, but in no way his fault and I willl always look back fondly on his time at the club

He wasnt a bargain.
Offline Fromola

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5129 on: Yesterday at 08:56:43 pm »
Nothing against the lad but why is he even still here, let alone starting every week? He was lucky if he made the bench in the back half of last season.

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5130 on: Yesterday at 08:58:36 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:54:44 pm
He was a bargain.he got an horrific injury fighting for this club.

Hes playing out of position for the club.

Through no fault of his own, maybe a case of what might have been, but in no way his fault and I willl always look back fondly on his time at the club
He have given us some great moments but we shouldn't have let him run down his contract here.
Online KloppCorn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5131 on: Yesterday at 08:58:37 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:54:44 pm
He was a bargain.he got an horrific injury fighting for this club.

Hes playing out of position for the club.

Through no fault of his own, maybe a case of what might have been, but in no way his fault and I willl always look back fondly on his time at the club
he was 35m even worse than Iwobi who doesnt have a injury record like Ox. One of the only Klopp flops with Keita.
Offline Fromola

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5132 on: Yesterday at 09:02:33 pm »
Lallana would still offer a lot more at 34.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5133 on: Yesterday at 09:04:14 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 08:58:37 pm
he was 35m even worse than Iwobi who doesnt have a injury record like Ox. One of the only Klopp flops with Keita.
Utter sham of a comment
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5134 on: Yesterday at 09:04:37 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:55:26 pm
He wasnt a bargain.
He was

Hed have been twice that with more time on his contract
Offline killer-heels

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5135 on: Yesterday at 09:06:32 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:04:37 pm
He was

Hed have been twice that with more time on his contract

What he was a £70m player? No way.
Offline DelTrotter

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5136 on: Yesterday at 09:07:07 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:04:37 pm
He was

Hed have been twice that with more time on his contract

 ;D ;D
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5137 on: Yesterday at 09:09:45 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:06:32 pm
What he was a £70m player? No way.
How quickly people forget 
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5138 on: Yesterday at 09:10:32 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 08:58:37 pm
he was 35m even worse than Iwobi who doesnt have a injury record like Ox. One of the only Klopp flops with Keita.

what a daft comment.

An absolutely awful injury was the end of his effectiveness here - thats no ones fault. Before then he certainly wasnt a flop. In fact a fully fit flying Oxlade from pre-injury - that sort of player would be great right now quite frankly.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5139 on: Yesterday at 09:13:45 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:10:32 pm
what a daft comment.

An absolutely awful injury was the end of his effectiveness here - thats no ones fault. Before then he certainly wasnt a flop. In fact a fully fit flying Oxlade from pre-injury - that sort of player would be great right now quite frankly.
Hes rightly going inthe summerand that contract extension was maybe given a little too soon.

But Id love a pre injury chamberlain right now
Online newterp

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5140 on: Yesterday at 09:16:34 pm »
Shit. KloppCorn found his backup account.
Online KloppCorn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5141 on: Yesterday at 09:16:44 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:10:32 pm
what a daft comment.

An absolutely awful injury was the end of his effectiveness here - thats no ones fault. Before then he certainly wasnt a flop. In fact a fully fit flying Oxlade from pre-injury - that sort of player would be great right now quite frankly.
He was injury prone at Arsenal. People give Keita no credit but he was part of the winning era. Oxlade was injured the whole time. Out of his contract he didnt have a stretch performances. Hes a good footballer but to sign him was always a crazy risk. Dont rewrite history.
Online KloppCorn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5142 on: Yesterday at 09:24:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:02:33 pm
Lallana would still offer a lot more at 34.
Was always our best midfielder in early Klopp sides. Would prefer we kept Lallana over Keita,Ox,Hendo when he left. That’s a tidy footballer. Made of biscuits but a true technician with work rate.
Offline Xanderzone

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5143 on: Yesterday at 09:31:17 pm »
Him starting games LW for Liverpool in 2023 is truly unbelievable.

Depresses the fucking life out of me, to be honest.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5144 on: Yesterday at 09:32:18 pm »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Yesterday at 09:31:17 pm
Him starting games LW for Liverpool in 2023 is truly unbelievable.

Depresses the fucking life out of me, to be honest.
but its not his fault. His time is up, we know it is. 
Online Machae

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5145 on: Yesterday at 09:48:25 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 08:47:50 pm
What is his traditional position? Right wing back? Ox has never been a CM he was shoe horned there rightly early in his LFC career. Guy has no defensive nous or passing range. Was a crazy signing then imo. I like the guy as well.

Certainly isn't the one he's being told to play at the moment
Offline jepovic

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5146 on: Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 09:24:51 pm
Was always our best midfielder in early Klopp sides. Would prefer we kept Lallana over Keita,Ox,Hendo when he left. Thats a tidy footballer. Made of biscuits but a true technician with work rate.
Just no. The memory of the pre-injury Ox keeps getting better for every season. His highest number of PL starts in a season was 17, second highest 14.
Online KloppCorn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5147 on: Yesterday at 10:42:45 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Yesterday at 10:40:03 pm
Just no. The memory of the pre-injury Ox keeps getting better for every season. His highest number of PL starts in a season was 17, second highest 14.
im talking about Lallana in that post not Ox.
Offline jepovic

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5148 on: Yesterday at 10:45:44 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 10:42:45 pm
im talking about Lallana in that post not Ox.
Sorry, my bad.
Offline StL-Dono

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5149 on: Yesterday at 10:47:49 pm »
I've always been an Ox defender and have seen a lot of positives when he's played (which hasn't been often for obvious reasons.)

But I've come around.  He shouldn't be getting on the pitch more than 10 minutes every other game if that.  I just don't see what he offers us anymore.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5150 on: Yesterday at 10:49:15 pm »
Quote from: StL-Dono on Yesterday at 10:47:49 pm
I've always been an Ox defender and have seen a lot of positives when he's played (which hasn't been often for obvious reasons.)

But I've come around.  He shouldn't be getting on the pitch more than 10 minutes every other game if that.  I just don't see what he offers us anymore.
Maybe, but on the flip side, hes actually fit and has pace.

Yeah, hes not a left winger, but everyone else is fucked so.. not really his fault.
Online SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5151 on: Yesterday at 11:45:40 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:58:36 pm
He have given us some great moments but we shouldn't have let him run down his contract here.
what have the options been?  he's been injured so often, for so long, nobody would be interested in buying him. 

we can't just "fire" him.

it seems like you're saying we should have paid out his contract?  why do that? no money saved, and we would have lost an experienced player who - if he'd been able to get back to form+fitness - would have been a huge boost to us, or possibly been sell-able.

just saying "we shouldn't have let him run down his contract" is simplistic.
Online SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5152 on: Yesterday at 11:47:14 pm »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 08:58:37 pm
he was 35m even worse than Iwobi who doesnt have a injury record like Ox. One of the only Klopp flops with Keita.
oh ffs. he got crippled in a game and has never been able to fully recover.

 how in god's name can that been seen as a "Klopp flop"?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5153 on: Yesterday at 11:52:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:45:40 pm
what have the options been?  he's been injured so often, for so long, nobody would be interested in buying him. 

we can't just "fire" him.

it seems like you're saying we should have paid out his contract?  why do that? no money saved, and we would have lost an experienced player who - if he'd been able to get back to form+fitness - would have been a huge boost to us, or possibly been sell-able.

just saying "we shouldn't have let him run down his contract" is simplistic.
Loan. He wasn't always injured mate. Barely got a kick last January despite us being in 4 competition (after we signed Diaz). He even got left out on a few occasions even when fit.

There are two transfer windows every year and he's been surplus to requirements for 2/3 years. That's 4-6 opportunities to move him on. A loan is possible because we moved Sturridge on to West Brom for 5 months and his injury record was worse.
Online KloppCorn

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5154 on: Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 11:47:14 pm
oh ffs. he got crippled in a game and has never been able to fully recover.

 how in god's name can that been seen as a "Klopp flop"?
Ox was a utility player at Arsenal who couldn’t nail down a place with a EXTENSIVE injury record. Arsenal who was a team who was on our level or below. They accepted that bid with no resistance. How is he a success? He was part of the team that lost in Athens I believe (got injured in the run in).He missed the CL winning season. While he also missed most of our PL winning season if my memory is correct. How is he a signing that makes sense? He did well at the start but he was always known as a midfielder who was injury prone and had no settled position. It’s not like he came to LFC and only been injured here. I like the guy but he was a huge gamble that’s not paid off.
Online farawayred

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5155 on: Today at 12:10:00 am »
What I take an issue with is his last long-term contract after a serious injury, before he was able to prove that he can regain his pre-Roma form. he never did, and never will. We operated as a charity organization, not as a football club.
Online mrantarctica

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #5156 on: Today at 12:28:43 am »
Quote from: KloppCorn on Yesterday at 11:53:18 pm
Ox was a utility player at Arsenal who couldnt nail down a place with a EXTENSIVE injury record. Arsenal who was a team who was on our level or below. They accepted that bid with no resistance. How is he a success? He was part of the team that lost in Athens I believe (got injured in the run in).He missed the CL winning season. While he also missed most of our PL winning season if my memory is correct. How is he a signing that makes sense? He did well at the start but he was always known as a midfielder who was injury prone and had no settled position. Its not like he came to LFC and only been injured here. I like the guy but he was a huge gamble thats not paid off.

To be fair, I think he was a signing that at the time was thought to be undervalued. We saw some glimpses of his capabilities. As time as worn on, he has revealed himself to be a fairly limited player. I think he's now the kind of player that would go to a Palace, Villa or Forest and look like a really good player, but then look pretty average at a top club where nearly everyone is a top player.
