He have given us some great moments but we shouldn't have let him run down his contract here.



what have the options been? he's been injured so often, for so long, nobody would be interested in buying him.we can't just "fire" him.it seems like you're saying we should have paid out his contract? why do that? no money saved, and we would have lost an experienced player who - if he'd been able to get back to form+fitness - would have been a huge boost to us, or possibly been sell-able.just saying "we shouldn't have let him run down his contract" is simplistic.