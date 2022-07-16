If we've had an opportunity to sell him we should of got shot while we had the chance.



He's never been the same since the injury he suffered against Roma. I thought he'd actually played less than he has but maybe that's just because how ineffective he's been. Chipped in with the odd goal but largely when he's called up the game passes him by. That's the overiding feeling, he hasn't been able to nail down a regular starting position. He's either been injured like half of 20/21 season or other players have been favoured, like Naby or Hendo or even Elliott at the start of last season.