Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

No666

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4880 on: July 16, 2022, 08:26:39 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July 16, 2022, 06:48:05 pm
It's the attitude that's filtered through different parts of our lives.

Ah it doesn't work properly, throw it away and get me a new one.

But it's not perfect, can I change it.

Christ almighty he's a human being not a fucking robot and he was given a contract extension due to an horrific injury that gave him the security of knowing he had a job at the end of his recovery.

He's not some sicknote from work that's always skiving off because he can't be arsed.  Proper fucking Tory behaviour that, saying players should be turfed out the club when they struggle to get regular playing time.

He has a contract, he has every fucking right to stay exactly where he is if that's his choice!!

 :wellin

afc turkish

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4881 on: July 16, 2022, 08:59:14 pm
Quote from: No666 on July 16, 2022, 08:26:39 pm
:wellin



Debs in full flow is glorious...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Kalito

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4882 on: July 16, 2022, 09:39:53 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July 16, 2022, 06:48:05 pm
It's the attitude that's filtered through different parts of our lives.

Ah it doesn't work properly, throw it away and get me a new one.

But it's not perfect, can I change it.

Christ almighty he's a human being not a fucking robot and he was given a contract extension due to an horrific injury that gave him the security of knowing he had a job at the end of his recovery.

He's not some sicknote from work that's always skiving off because he can't be arsed.  Proper fucking Tory behaviour that, saying players should be turfed out the club when they struggle to get regular playing time.

He has a contract, he has every fucking right to stay exactly where he is if that's his choice!!
Great post.
Kalito

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4883 on: July 16, 2022, 09:41:11 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on July 16, 2022, 08:59:14 pm
Debs in full flow is glorious...
It's a Yorkshire thing.  ;)
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4884 on: July 16, 2022, 11:36:23 pm
Is right, Debs
thejbs

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4885 on: July 16, 2022, 11:47:56 pm
Quote from: reddebs on July 16, 2022, 06:48:05 pm
It's the attitude that's filtered through different parts of our lives.

Ah it doesn't work properly, throw it away and get me a new one.

But it's not perfect, can I change it.

Christ almighty he's a human being not a fucking robot and he was given a contract extension due to an horrific injury that gave him the security of knowing he had a job at the end of his recovery.

He's not some sicknote from work that's always skiving off because he can't be arsed.  Proper fucking Tory behaviour that, saying players should be turfed out the club when they struggle to get regular playing time.

He has a contract, he has every fucking right to stay exactly where he is if that's his choice!!

Preach, Debs! 🙌🏻
ABZ Rover

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4886 on: July 17, 2022, 12:10:31 am
Spot on Debs!
Al 666

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4887 on: July 17, 2022, 12:11:50 am
Quote from: SamLad on July 16, 2022, 01:15:26 pm
seems like the club needs a new policy about abandoning players who have the fucking temerity to get badly  injured.

Should do what Shanks did and completely ignore the malingerers until they are fit again. That will teach them.
J-Mc-

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4888 on: July 17, 2022, 12:28:13 am
Quote from: jepovic on July 16, 2022, 05:35:18 pm
We did extend with him 3 years ago, otherwise he would have left now.
But otherwise, we have little choice.
Not everything Klopp touches turns to gold.

Apart from the fact that before his big injury, he was fucking brilliant for us,  not to mention he loved banging them in against City.
Peabee

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4889 on: July 17, 2022, 12:52:39 am
Quote from: reddebs on July 16, 2022, 06:48:05 pm
It's the attitude that's filtered through different parts of our lives.

Ah it doesn't work properly, throw it away and get me a new one.

But it's not perfect, can I change it.

Christ almighty he's a human being not a fucking robot and he was given a contract extension due to an horrific injury that gave him the security of knowing he had a job at the end of his recovery.

He's not some sicknote from work that's always skiving off because he can't be arsed.  Proper fucking Tory behaviour that, saying players should be turfed out the club when they struggle to get regular playing time.

He has a contract, he has every fucking right to stay exactly where he is if that's his choice!!

Word. Debs. Spot an as usual.  8)
Al 666

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4890 on: July 17, 2022, 12:58:17 am
His injury record was pretty poor when we bought him. We took a punt, and it hasn't worked out. The bit I don't get is blaming the player. By all accounts, he is a model pro.
El Lobo

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4891 on: July 17, 2022, 08:24:07 am
Quote from: jepovic on July 16, 2022, 05:35:18 pm
We did extend with him 3 years ago, otherwise he would have left now.
But otherwise, we have little choice.
Not everything Klopp touches turns to gold.

Its incredible to me that we have had a pretty much unprecedented run of success with signings, and the very few who arent huge successes are greeted with absolute vitriol rather than a shrug. We have the same with Naby.
jillc

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4892 on: July 17, 2022, 11:33:24 am
Quote from: reddebs on July 16, 2022, 06:48:05 pm
It's the attitude that's filtered through different parts of our lives.

Ah it doesn't work properly, throw it away and get me a new one.

But it's not perfect, can I change it.

Christ almighty he's a human being not a fucking robot and he was given a contract extension due to an horrific injury that gave him the security of knowing he had a job at the end of his recovery.

He's not some sicknote from work that's always skiving off because he can't be arsed.  Proper fucking Tory behaviour that, saying players should be turfed out the club when they struggle to get regular playing time.

He has a contract, he has every fucking right to stay exactly where he is if that's his choice!!

Spot on, Debs.  :wellin
Xanderzone

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4893 on: July 17, 2022, 01:32:02 pm
Really bad news that injury because whatever our plan for him was is effected now.

If we were waiting for a bid to sell him, it might not come now.

If we were planning to use him as a squad player for the last year of him deal, that's harmed too because it takes a long time for him to find form after injuries.

Story of his whole career sadly. Feel for the lad. It's a big shame because I do like him a lot as a player.
Red-Soldier

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4894 on: July 17, 2022, 01:49:24 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on July 17, 2022, 12:58:17 am
His injury record was pretty poor when we bought him. We took a punt, and it hasn't worked out. The bit I don't get is blaming the player. By all accounts, he is a model pro.

Agree.
Fordy

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4895 on: July 17, 2022, 02:21:18 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on July 17, 2022, 12:58:17 am
His injury record was pretty poor when we bought him. We took a punt, and it hasn't worked out. The bit I don't get is blaming the player. By all accounts, he is a model pro.

How has it worked out?

Hasnt he helped us with the following so far. He was brought for 35m.

Premier League: 201920[3]
EFL Cup: 202122[122]
UEFA Champions League: 201819,[123] runner-up: 202122[124]
UEFA Super Cup: 2019[125]
FIFA Club World Cup: 2019[126]

Football isnt just about being on the pitch these days. Off the pitch AOC is a dream to have around by all accounts.

Injuries are not his fault and a team like Liverpool will always look to improve.
Chakan

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4896 on: July 17, 2022, 03:15:04 pm
We've got enough cover in midfield to not rely on him.

Can't rely on a player that is by all accounts constantly injured, and then comes back starts a mini run and then gets injured again.

Aquilani mark 2.
El Lobo

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4897 on: July 17, 2022, 03:17:50 pm
Quote from: Fordy on July 17, 2022, 02:21:18 pm
How has it worked out?

Hasnt he helped us with the following so far. He was brought for 35m.

Premier League: 201920[3]
EFL Cup: 202122[122]
UEFA Champions League: 201819,[123] runner-up: 202122[124]
UEFA Super Cup: 2019[125]
FIFA Club World Cup: 2019[126]

Football isnt just about being on the pitch these days. Off the pitch AOC is a dream to have around by all accounts.

Injuries are not his fault and a team like Liverpool will always look to improve.

Thats a bit like saying Massimo Taibi was a big success because United won the league the only season he was there.
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4898 on: July 17, 2022, 03:22:41 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on July 17, 2022, 01:32:02 pm
Really bad news that injury because whatever our plan for him was is effected now.
Heh heh one of the rare occasions when misspelling a word really does matter, diametrically altering the intended meaning.

(But I know what you meant :) )
No666

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4899 on: July 17, 2022, 03:38:43 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on July 17, 2022, 03:22:41 pm
Heh heh one of the rare occasions when misspelling a word really does matter, diametrically altering the intended meaning.

(But I know what you meant :) )
Ha! Conjures images of a shotgun at the back of the knacker's yard.
xbugawugax

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4900 on: July 17, 2022, 04:03:16 pm
Quote from: Chakan on July 17, 2022, 03:15:04 pm
We've got enough cover in midfield to not rely on him.

Can't rely on a player that is by all accounts constantly injured, and then comes back starts a mini run and then gets injured again.

Aquilani mark 2.

can see that last season when he was fit and available but wasn't selected.

but there have been a few outgoings namely origi, taki and ever present mane. Ox might just be needed to fill in the game time from those left if and when he is available.

The positive thing that he has is he is pretty versatile in his positioning and could sneak in midfield as well as forward spots. The 5 subs rule really might benefit the squad depth we have. He could start the game and maybe get subbed later on when knackered for fresher pair of legs. Or play the supersub role when needed.
Fordy

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4901 on: July 17, 2022, 06:06:28 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on July 17, 2022, 03:17:50 pm
Thats a bit like saying Massimo Taibi was a big success because United won the league the only season he was there.

No, its not at all.
SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4902 on: July 17, 2022, 08:48:24 pm
Quote from: Fordy on July 17, 2022, 06:06:28 pm
No, its not at all.
yep.  Klopp goes out of his way to acknowledge the important role that the "fringe" players will always play in keeping the starters on their toes.

if the fringe guys were phoning it in during sessions, for example, it'd be much harder for the starters to remain sharp and then switch on for competitive games.

takes a village, kind of thing.
Ghost Town

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4903 on: July 17, 2022, 11:44:46 pm
Quote from: SamLad on July 17, 2022, 08:48:24 pm
yep.  Klopp goes out of his way to acknowledge the important role that the "fringe" players will always play in keeping the starters on their toes.

if the fringe guys were phoning it in during sessions, for example, it'd be much harder for the starters to remain sharp and then switch on for competitive games.

takes a village, kind of thing.
It takes a village to raise a child, but not to then lash it at the players, as the Ev have proved.
El Lobo

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4904 on: July 18, 2022, 06:51:46 am
Quote from: Fordy on July 17, 2022, 06:06:28 pm
No, its not at all.

Yeah, it is.

Hes not been a successful signing. Thats not a bad thing, hes still good to have around. But to say hes been a success by reeling off a list of trophies hes not particularly contributed to is a bit daft.

Quote from: SamLad on July 17, 2022, 08:48:24 pm
yep.  Klopp goes out of his way to acknowledge the important role that the "fringe" players will always play in keeping the starters on their toes.

if the fringe guys were phoning it in during sessions, for example, it'd be much harder for the starters to remain sharp and then switch on for competitive games.

takes a village, kind of thing.

I wont even start on the irony of you replying to Fordy with this SamLad ;)
Dim Glas

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4905 on: July 18, 2022, 12:49:25 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on July 17, 2022, 03:17:50 pm
Thats a bit like saying Massimo Taibi was a big success because United won the league the only season he was there.

:lmao

Because of a really bad injury, Ox of course cannot be considered up there with the many other successes. But a comparison with Taibi, come on now, thats a mad example to choose lol. He played about 300 minutes. 

SamLad

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4906 on: July 18, 2022, 02:11:17 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on July 18, 2022, 06:51:46 am
Yeah, it is.

Hes not been a successful signing. Thats not a bad thing, hes still good to have around. But to say hes been a success by reeling off a list of trophies hes not particularly contributed to is a bit daft.

I wont even start on the irony of you replying to Fordy with this SamLad ;)
don't think I'm not grateful.

:)
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4907 on: July 18, 2022, 03:45:19 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on July 18, 2022, 06:51:46 am
Yeah, it is.

Hes not been a successful signing. Thats not a bad thing, hes still good to have around. But to say hes been a success by reeling off a list of trophies hes not particularly contributed to is a bit daft.

I wont even start on the irony of you replying to Fordy with this SamLad ;)

Played a pretty key role in the 17/18 season when we of course got to the CL final and qualified for the CL for the following season before winning it.

Made 30 league appearances (including 17 starts) and scored 4 league goals when we won the league in 19/20.

Scored a crucial goal in the League Cup last season.

He obviously hasn't been a ground-breaking success, but he's contributed plenty and would have contributed more had he not had his really big injury. To compare him to Taibi is just daft. 
GreatEx

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4908 on: Today at 12:18:59 am
Been taking a break from football so only just heard about the latest injury setback.

A couple of months ago I watched the 10-minute highlights from the 19/20 season, and one thing that stood out was how big Ox's contribution was (and Lovren's, incidentally). It's easy to forget with all the frustration he's faced before and since that season; in my memory he'd been a non-entity since the 2018 knee injury. So yeah, I wouldn't call him a failed signing. The fee was a bit high given the risk, but with football inflation that becomes insignificant over time. Hope he can chip in this season and leave in 23 with head held high.
El Lobo

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4909 on: Today at 08:36:35 am
A serious hamstring injury :(
naYoRHa2b

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4910 on: Today at 08:56:22 am
If we've had an opportunity to sell him we should of got shot while we had the chance.

He's never been the same since the injury he suffered against Roma. I thought he'd actually played less than he has but maybe that's just because how ineffective he's been. Chipped in with the odd goal but largely when he's called up the game passes him by. That's the overiding feeling, he hasn't been able to nail down a regular starting position. He's either been injured like half of 20/21 season or other players have been favoured, like Naby or Hendo or even Elliott at the start of last season.
HardworkDedication

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4911 on: Today at 09:05:43 am
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 08:56:22 am
Just been an absolute sicknote since that game against Roma.

If we've had an opportunity to sell him we should of got shot while we had the chance.

To be fair to Oxlade-Chamberlain, he didn't miss a game last season through injury.
naYoRHa2b

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Reply #4912 on: Today at 09:29:20 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 09:05:43 am
To be fair to Oxlade-Chamberlain, he didn't miss a game last season through injury.

Yeah I edited my post. It certainly feels he's not involved as much as he should be though. Back end of last season he wasnt even in the squad. He didn't play one full 90 in the league. His game time must need to be managed constantly, it's hard to rely on someone in those circumstances.

You look at his minutes and who he accrues them against he's not featured in big games, now I know we have a squad for that reason but he's 28, should be in the prime of his life and playing those games.
Hazell

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4913 on: Today at 09:57:23 am »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 09:29:20 am
Yeah I edited my post. It certainly feels he's not involved as much as he should be though. Back end of last season he wasnt even in the squad. He didn't play one full 90 in the league. His game time must need to be managed constantly, it's hard to rely on someone in those circumstances.

You look at his minutes and who he accrues them against he's not featured in big games, now I know we have a squad for that reason but he's 28, should be in the prime of his life and playing those games.

That injury against Roma set him back and we've moved on as a team from that period. Unfortunately for him, he's not been able to establish himself since then due to our other options. It's just one of those things.

This hamstring injury is a bit crap too, just a few weeks before the start of the season as well. Hopefully he'll be back soon.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4914 on: Today at 10:16:07 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:57:23 am
That injury against Roma set him back and we've moved on as a team from that period. Unfortunately for him, he's not been able to establish himself since then due to our other options. It's just one of those things.

This hamstring injury is a bit crap too, just a few weeks before the start of the season as well. Hopefully he'll be back soon.

Feel sorry for him and the calls of sick note are shameful. In my day the sick notes were those who acquired a mysterious bad back every time any job involving heavy lifting cropped up. He had an injury that was by all accounts career ending but was able to return and play.

Whether or not that injury has contributed to his subsequent injuries is another matter but he certainly has been cursed with bad luck.
Online Caston

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4915 on: Today at 10:20:46 am »
James Pearce says its 2-3 months out
Online Fordy

Re: Welcome to Liverpool Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
« Reply #4916 on: Today at 10:24:26 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 10:20:46 am
James Pearce says its 2-3 months out

Thats a massive blow for him. Talk about him staying or not are over because hes staying for the season now.

He was looking sharp in pre season. Blow for him this.
